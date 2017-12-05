₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Biodun Okeowo's Outfit To Pasuma's 50th Birthday (Photos) by kidap: 6:28am
Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo has refused to allow age and motherhood factors affect her body shape as she has continued to intimidate female folks on social media.
Actress, Biodun Okeowo popularly known as Omobutty surely knows how to get peoples attention with hercurves, whenever she steps out. Recently the curvy actress was spotted at 50th birthday party held some days ago.
See her killer curves....
http://news.nollyzone.com/actress-biodun-okeowo-flaunts-killer-curves-hot-photos/
1 Like
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Outfit To Pasuma's 50th Birthday (Photos) by NaijaCelebrity: 6:35am
Jesus is a christian
2 Likes
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Outfit To Pasuma's 50th Birthday (Photos) by ibkkk(f): 6:41am
Beautiful Dress.
1 Like
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Outfit To Pasuma's 50th Birthday (Photos) by Lovetinz(m): 6:41am
Open doesn't know the difference between a hill and a mountain.
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Outfit To Pasuma's 50th Birthday (Photos) by Settingz321(m): 6:44am
Am. I the only that doesn't find this lady sexy?
4 Likes
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Outfit To Pasuma's 50th Birthday (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 6:44am
She doesn't intimidate the female folks in anyway
Na only curves she sabi flaunt
1 Like
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Outfit To Pasuma's 50th Birthday (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 6:47am
With her big head...
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Outfit To Pasuma's 50th Birthday (Photos) by sexybbstar(f): 6:52am
MhizzAJ:I tire o, she can never post a picture on her Instagram without flaunting her yansh. There should be time when you'll snap only the face or torso but her own is different.
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Outfit To Pasuma's 50th Birthday (Photos) by concupiscent: 6:54am
"We got to give it up for the Yoruba tribe! since the beginning of time they have continuously and without stress, produced girls with big and probably the biggest backside in the country.
Only that their face isn't that pretty, herein comes the Fulani's. But when it comes to all rounder, the Igbo's comes first! you can sit all day and stare at an Igbo woman beauty without going hungry"
-concupiscent
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Outfit To Pasuma's 50th Birthday (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 6:58am
sexybbstar:Don't mind Biodun...These celebrities do anything just to get attention but her own is too much
2 Likes
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Outfit To Pasuma's 50th Birthday (Photos) by Partnerbiz: 7:58am
Nawwo
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Outfit To Pasuma's 50th Birthday (Photos) by LuvU2(f): 7:58am
concupiscent:Dont kid urself. I'm igbo nd there are beautiful women in all tribes. U will know if u travel more. If ur definition of pretty is fair face and pointy nose, then u re only limiting urself to a standard set by urself or your colonial masters cos there re very pretty women without those features.
Yoruba has a lot of pretty women. I saw a Yoruba girl in a salon recently and i was wondering how someone can be this perfect. She didn't have pointy nose or fair skin either. ❤ ❤
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Outfit To Pasuma's 50th Birthday (Photos) by ANTONINEUTRON(m): 11:07am
People They Bleach Sha!
N It's Prevalent In South West.
The Advertisement Of One Yoruba Movie On Ait, I Saw Only One Dark Person In Over ten+ Cast.
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Outfit To Pasuma's 50th Birthday (Photos) by Larrey(f): 11:15am
She's beautiful but I don't fancy all ds showing of her yansh
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Outfit To Pasuma's 50th Birthday (Photos) by iamleumas: 11:32am
Bbb
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Outfit To Pasuma's 50th Birthday (Photos) by dontbothermuch: 11:32am
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Outfit To Pasuma's 50th Birthday (Photos) by AlexCk: 11:33am
Curve this, curve that.
Is it really all about curves?
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Outfit To Pasuma's 50th Birthday (Photos) by BigBelleControl(m): 11:34am
ok
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Outfit To Pasuma's 50th Birthday (Photos) by iamleumas: 11:34am
Kkk
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Outfit To Pasuma's 50th Birthday (Photos) by holluwai(m): 11:35am
No problem, god dey.
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Outfit To Pasuma's 50th Birthday (Photos) by Boyooosa(m): 11:35am
Wtf
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Outfit To Pasuma's 50th Birthday (Photos) by Trustme2(m): 11:37am
Can we see her Brain
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Outfit To Pasuma's 50th Birthday (Photos) by fatpogba7(m): 11:37am
Hoelosho!!
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Outfit To Pasuma's 50th Birthday (Photos) by Fresia01(f): 11:37am
Who cares
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Outfit To Pasuma's 50th Birthday (Photos) by beefmenot: 11:37am
interesting
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Outfit To Pasuma's 50th Birthday (Photos) by Pappyto: 11:37am
d
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Outfit To Pasuma's 50th Birthday (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 11:37am
|Re: Biodun Okeowo's Outfit To Pasuma's 50th Birthday (Photos) by nairalandfreak(m): 11:37am
NaijaCelebrity:Before Nko?
