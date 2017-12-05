₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,923,093 members, 3,952,314 topics. Date: Tuesday, 05 December 2017 at 05:17 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Lota Chukwu 'KIKI' Opens Up On Beef Between Toyo Baby And Funke Akindele (13045 Views)
Lota Chukwu Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo / Lota Chukwu: Jenifas’s Diary ‘KIKI’ Undeniably Stunning In New Photos / Lota Chukwu "Kiki": 15 Things You Never Knew About Jenifas Diary Actress (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lota Chukwu 'KIKI' Opens Up On Beef Between Toyo Baby And Funke Akindele by DRIFTyKING(m): 12:09pm
Lota Chukwu Speaks on Beef Between Toyo Baby and Funke Akindele, Her Relationship With Funke Akindele And More
Rising Nollywood actress, Lota Chukwu, famously known as Kiki from Jenifa’s Diaries, in this interview with NetSeries speaks on her relationship with Funke Akindele; the beef between Toyo Baby and Funke Akindele; and her rise to fame as well as her new cooking show.
Speaking on her relationship with Funke Akindele, she said
'She is like a mum to everyone on set, she is hardworking and very hands on. In fact, she is like a big sister to everyone'.
She also touched on the simmering beef between Akindele and Juliana Oloyede who played her best friend, Toyo in the series, saying it was just a decision in movie production, in which characters come and go.[irp]
'I don’t think it could be classified as a beef. I wonder why everybody is saying that.
Here is the thing, in a typical movie series, characters come and go, it was never a life-long contract. If the character is needed, the character will come back, I am not the producer of the show”
she said ;If you noticed, I had to leave after season five. In fact, at this point, I am very sure if Jenifa could leave, she would leave, but she is the lead character'.
Watch the full interview below;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i9vy21HbvC8
https://otownloaded.net/lota-chukwu-speaks-beef-toyo-baby-funke-akindele-relationship-funke-akindele/
|Re: Lota Chukwu 'KIKI' Opens Up On Beef Between Toyo Baby And Funke Akindele by ibkkk(f): 12:12pm
.
|Re: Lota Chukwu 'KIKI' Opens Up On Beef Between Toyo Baby And Funke Akindele by concupiscent: 12:12pm
|Re: Lota Chukwu 'KIKI' Opens Up On Beef Between Toyo Baby And Funke Akindele by MhizzAJ(f): 12:44pm
What's my business
|Re: Lota Chukwu 'KIKI' Opens Up On Beef Between Toyo Baby And Funke Akindele by Nawteemaxie(m): 4:03pm
3 Likes
|Re: Lota Chukwu 'KIKI' Opens Up On Beef Between Toyo Baby And Funke Akindele by Keneking: 4:03pm
Seen
|Re: Lota Chukwu 'KIKI' Opens Up On Beef Between Toyo Baby And Funke Akindele by kay29000(m): 4:03pm
Hmm! She didn't really speak on the beef.
11 Likes
|Re: Lota Chukwu 'KIKI' Opens Up On Beef Between Toyo Baby And Funke Akindele by Jaytecq(m): 4:03pm
alright
|Re: Lota Chukwu 'KIKI' Opens Up On Beef Between Toyo Baby And Funke Akindele by mainanalyst: 4:03pm
This one can lie for Africa... So major characters in a movie can just decide to go anytime and anyhow.
Kiki abeg clean your mouth
3 Likes
|Re: Lota Chukwu 'KIKI' Opens Up On Beef Between Toyo Baby And Funke Akindele by thunderbabs(m): 4:04pm
I luff dz gal fa....
1 Like
|Re: Lota Chukwu 'KIKI' Opens Up On Beef Between Toyo Baby And Funke Akindele by slapacha: 4:04pm
They are all ingrates.
|Re: Lota Chukwu 'KIKI' Opens Up On Beef Between Toyo Baby And Funke Akindele by Playz: 4:04pm
You ladies should resolve this and go back to making exciting TV shows!
|Re: Lota Chukwu 'KIKI' Opens Up On Beef Between Toyo Baby And Funke Akindele by Chivasex: 4:05pm
Hmm
1 Like
|Re: Lota Chukwu 'KIKI' Opens Up On Beef Between Toyo Baby And Funke Akindele by jamaicabakare(m): 4:05pm
So how is diz a topic...talkless of front page?
1 Like
|Re: Lota Chukwu 'KIKI' Opens Up On Beef Between Toyo Baby And Funke Akindele by Dmeji4444(m): 4:05pm
,
|Re: Lota Chukwu 'KIKI' Opens Up On Beef Between Toyo Baby And Funke Akindele by Okewa: 4:07pm
Wetin I come do here sef....mtchwwwww
|Re: Lota Chukwu 'KIKI' Opens Up On Beef Between Toyo Baby And Funke Akindele by Spuggie: 4:07pm
Will this stop people from paying tithe this Sunday or will it make Buhari fire and prosecute Malami ?
|Re: Lota Chukwu 'KIKI' Opens Up On Beef Between Toyo Baby And Funke Akindele by kelvee(m): 4:07pm
Ok. She's gone. And jenifa's diary is still on: .....
Lemme goan chop fest. Brb
|Re: Lota Chukwu 'KIKI' Opens Up On Beef Between Toyo Baby And Funke Akindele by herkeym001(m): 4:10pm
Bloggers and there wahala.........topic and detail unmatched.
1 Like
|Re: Lota Chukwu 'KIKI' Opens Up On Beef Between Toyo Baby And Funke Akindele by sonofoluku: 4:13pm
DRIFTyKING:
I love lotachukwu.Lord pls bless me so I can buy her G-wagon.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lota Chukwu 'KIKI' Opens Up On Beef Between Toyo Baby And Funke Akindele by oshe111(m): 4:16pm
She actually sed ntin diff frm wat we've bn hearin...
So remind me why dis is news again
|Re: Lota Chukwu 'KIKI' Opens Up On Beef Between Toyo Baby And Funke Akindele by booqee(f): 4:16pm
matured response. i thought she will open up and say what she shouldn't say
|Re: Lota Chukwu 'KIKI' Opens Up On Beef Between Toyo Baby And Funke Akindele by sucess001(m): 4:18pm
Trash topic
|Re: Lota Chukwu 'KIKI' Opens Up On Beef Between Toyo Baby And Funke Akindele by adewuyiade: 4:18pm
Say the truth and free yourself
|Re: Lota Chukwu 'KIKI' Opens Up On Beef Between Toyo Baby And Funke Akindele by YINKS89(m): 4:19pm
How does dis improve d current economy situation
|Re: Lota Chukwu 'KIKI' Opens Up On Beef Between Toyo Baby And Funke Akindele by Abee79: 4:20pm
The way I am looking at OP right now
1 Like
|Re: Lota Chukwu 'KIKI' Opens Up On Beef Between Toyo Baby And Funke Akindele by Austinoiz(m): 4:20pm
The geh said nothing but op and bloggers, in their usual sensational stupidity make it look like she said a thing.
|Re: Lota Chukwu 'KIKI' Opens Up On Beef Between Toyo Baby And Funke Akindele by punisha: 4:22pm
It shouldn't be classified as beef it's still not seasoned and on fire. Una don hear am!
|Re: Lota Chukwu 'KIKI' Opens Up On Beef Between Toyo Baby And Funke Akindele by columbus007(m): 4:27pm
a thread for those who just want to waste their MB
|Re: Lota Chukwu 'KIKI' Opens Up On Beef Between Toyo Baby And Funke Akindele by naturefellow(m): 4:31pm
1 Like
|Re: Lota Chukwu 'KIKI' Opens Up On Beef Between Toyo Baby And Funke Akindele by wildchild02: 4:34pm
OK
Customized Jersey promo, check my signature..Dont miss
Wizkid And Girlfriend Show Off Blings / A MUST READ: Angry Fan Reacts On Ojb's Kidney Problem / Check Out Genevieve Nnaji's Outfit To Amstel Malta Showtime Press Event
Viewing this topic: Victory9, adusco(m), businessempire, cydophobia(m), westlee(m), jossy26, Lanre4uonly(m), Linabel(f), debeginin, Harllymart(f), corpersforum(f), FemmyOlu77, donblanco, kemijohnson, Dbest247, icon2, 377, MyMouth(m), mexioni(m), austin360, Samanza89(m), fanedrive(m), purplestoneeven, monalicious(f), effeoghene, sunpumping, lois2016, Minderz(m), Ator008(m), aidymike(f), chochoman, photoshoot(m), jayfolarin, deji17, lawwyb1(m), Nattybeauty(f), countsparrow, Bcbabe(f), Lollipop247(f), Olumideogundare(m), Ejis324, nuttiesayo(f), regent, jhummie04, medd422, obioji(f), adeolu45, helicopterman(m), olash, leffects(m), Geomasino, mismore(f), motikorede, Nath1900, oluyemifelix(m), Jskelly11, masada, Reptyle(m), hailtopsy(m), ALAYORMII, owen4u(m), wolextayo(m), OlaBa, crackerspub, nawtiebynature(f), Samueltemi337(m), Boldheart90, olosk(m), rhymestech, Otykween(f), bazuaye, id2019(m), sulaiman01(m), ProfEinstein, IFELEKE(m), Duyetare, Londonpraise(f), cassidynca(m), DDamau, mosesbola(f), Chyko4spe(m), Ashl, oluchi53 and 144 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13