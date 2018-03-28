₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Funke Akindele Calls Out Olayode Juliana ( Toyo Baby) For Being An Ingrate? by NaijaCelebrity: 12:19pm
Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, the CEO of Scene one productions, who has made so many other stars through her popular Tv comedy series ‘Jennifa’s Diary’.
Olayode Juliana who played the role of Toyo baby in Jennifa's Diary is not in good terms with Funke Akindele.
Recently Funke Akindele took to her social media page to talk about ingrates, according to her ‘Only God repays kindness, so expect less from people you have helped’
Although Funke Akindele mentioned no names and didn’t even personalize the message, fingers have pointed at former Jenifa star, Olayode Juliana aka Toyo baby to be the object of Funke’s rants.
|Re: Funke Akindele Calls Out Olayode Juliana ( Toyo Baby) For Being An Ingrate? by Cowmilk(m): 1:58pm
so were was toyo mentioned in her post..dis jobless sef
anyway. .who gives a fyck
BTW....that funke akindeles pic
|Re: Funke Akindele Calls Out Olayode Juliana ( Toyo Baby) For Being An Ingrate? by uzo4real(m): 1:58pm
Mtcheeew
|Re: Funke Akindele Calls Out Olayode Juliana ( Toyo Baby) For Being An Ingrate? by manuel4real(m): 1:58pm
|Re: Funke Akindele Calls Out Olayode Juliana ( Toyo Baby) For Being An Ingrate? by Kinggnicole(f): 1:58pm
True
|Re: Funke Akindele Calls Out Olayode Juliana ( Toyo Baby) For Being An Ingrate? by ask4double(m): 1:58pm
Starved bloggers everywhere.
|Re: Funke Akindele Calls Out Olayode Juliana ( Toyo Baby) For Being An Ingrate? by Jostico: 1:58pm
This is what I learnt today. " ingrates are bound to exist "
|Re: Funke Akindele Calls Out Olayode Juliana ( Toyo Baby) For Being An Ingrate? by HCpaul(m): 1:58pm
A wise man once said: "No blogger in Paradise."
|Re: Funke Akindele Calls Out Olayode Juliana ( Toyo Baby) For Being An Ingrate? by Oloripelebe: 1:58pm
So this one na news abi
|Re: Funke Akindele Calls Out Olayode Juliana ( Toyo Baby) For Being An Ingrate? by ifeanyija(m): 1:59pm
Ok oo, too bad
|Re: Funke Akindele Calls Out Olayode Juliana ( Toyo Baby) For Being An Ingrate? by tobidipity(m): 1:59pm
Their cup of zobo
|Re: Funke Akindele Calls Out Olayode Juliana ( Toyo Baby) For Being An Ingrate? by stefanweeks: 1:59pm
She is also an ingrate
|Re: Funke Akindele Calls Out Olayode Juliana ( Toyo Baby) For Being An Ingrate? by firo08(m): 1:59pm
I thought Funke was pregnant?.
|Re: Funke Akindele Calls Out Olayode Juliana ( Toyo Baby) For Being An Ingrate? by udemzyudex(m): 1:59pm
I have nothing to say
|Re: Funke Akindele Calls Out Olayode Juliana ( Toyo Baby) For Being An Ingrate? by rayblings(m): 1:59pm
Bang DE DE deng!!!
I feel your pain Funke. People are ingrates truly. I remember the friends I helped when I was a millionaire, friends I fed, clothed and showed love to have all abandoned me today except one person, Ope, God bless him so much... The other guys have are millionaires today and flexing money on girls and other rubbish and forgotten who helped them when they couldn't even afford 10 Naira garri.. Well the lesson learnt is never help someone and expect any help from them in return. God bless Ope you shall continue to progress in life. Happy birthday to Ope
|Re: Funke Akindele Calls Out Olayode Juliana ( Toyo Baby) For Being An Ingrate? by arherfish(m): 1:59pm
So who told @ op that it was Toyo she's referring to.
|Re: Funke Akindele Calls Out Olayode Juliana ( Toyo Baby) For Being An Ingrate? by MrRichy(m): 1:59pm
bloggers
|Re: Funke Akindele Calls Out Olayode Juliana ( Toyo Baby) For Being An Ingrate? by trendednews(f): 1:59pm
Lol
|Re: Funke Akindele Calls Out Olayode Juliana ( Toyo Baby) For Being An Ingrate? by delikay4luv: 1:59pm
You people like Amebo too much. Did she mentioned Toyo Baby's name?
|Re: Funke Akindele Calls Out Olayode Juliana ( Toyo Baby) For Being An Ingrate? by arodavoo(m): 1:59pm
Hmm...wisdom capsule from funky baby
|Re: Funke Akindele Calls Out Olayode Juliana ( Toyo Baby) For Being An Ingrate? by akandedayo1(m): 1:59pm
Nawa o. Appreciation hunters everywhere
|Re: Funke Akindele Calls Out Olayode Juliana ( Toyo Baby) For Being An Ingrate? by Prettyyemi(f): 1:59pm
Haaaaa...
Lobatan ooo..
Don't know who to support again oo..
Anyways,God will finish ur fight for u ooo...
|Re: Funke Akindele Calls Out Olayode Juliana ( Toyo Baby) For Being An Ingrate? by Perspectives(m): 2:00pm
Bloggers and drawing conclusions
|Re: Funke Akindele Calls Out Olayode Juliana ( Toyo Baby) For Being An Ingrate? by thorpido(m): 2:00pm
Bloggers!She didn't mention Toyo.
It's not unexpected that you will have ingrates.
|Re: Funke Akindele Calls Out Olayode Juliana ( Toyo Baby) For Being An Ingrate? by exlinkleads(f): 2:00pm
Ok
|Re: Funke Akindele Calls Out Olayode Juliana ( Toyo Baby) For Being An Ingrate? by yomalex(m): 2:00pm
ok o
|Re: Funke Akindele Calls Out Olayode Juliana ( Toyo Baby) For Being An Ingrate? by skales67: 2:00pm
This furgly woman again. Mtcheww
|Re: Funke Akindele Calls Out Olayode Juliana ( Toyo Baby) For Being An Ingrate? by manuel4real(m): 2:00pm
|Re: Funke Akindele Calls Out Olayode Juliana ( Toyo Baby) For Being An Ingrate? by Massdamm(m): 2:01pm
ur palava
abeg wu get pin mouth charger here
|Re: Funke Akindele Calls Out Olayode Juliana ( Toyo Baby) For Being An Ingrate? by Prettyyemi(f): 2:01pm
Hmmmm...
She didn't mention name sef..
Na guilty conscience dey do una
|Re: Funke Akindele Calls Out Olayode Juliana ( Toyo Baby) For Being An Ingrate? by kinibigdeal(m): 2:01pm
