



Olayode Juliana who played the role of Toyo baby in Jennifa's Diary is not in good terms with Funke Akindele.



Recently Funke Akindele took to her social media page to talk about ingrates, according to her ‘Only God repays kindness, so expect less from people you have helped’



Although Funke Akindele mentioned no names and didn’t even personalize the message, fingers have pointed at former Jenifa star, Olayode Juliana aka Toyo baby to be the object of Funke’s rants.









