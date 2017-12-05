₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|A Lagos Resident Decries the Injustice Of LCC Toll Gate Company At Lekki. by dingbang(m): 12:58pm
It got to my attention this afternoon about the injustice being played out by the LCC Toll Gate company in Lekki, Lagos State, from an affected Lagos Resident who was fraudulently deducted of her etag payments. I am pretty sure that a good number of Lagos residents have had similar cases due to this issue and the purpose of this thread is to sensitize the general public of this injustice and say No to fraudulent deductions from the LCC Tollgate company.
Below are pictures of emails sent to the company requesting for a refund.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7WQjrmryp0c
|Re: A Lagos Resident Decries the Injustice Of LCC Toll Gate Company At Lekki. by bugidon(m): 2:29pm
|Re: A Lagos Resident Decries the Injustice Of LCC Toll Gate Company At Lekki. by sulaimon22: 2:30pm
Who bdis guy above me lalas Python fall on u
|Re: A Lagos Resident Decries the Injustice Of LCC Toll Gate Company At Lekki. by olahero(m): 2:31pm
Eyahh. Sorry, almost everything bad in Nigeria.
|Re: A Lagos Resident Decries the Injustice Of LCC Toll Gate Company At Lekki. by adekanmbi1986(m): 2:31pm
|Re: A Lagos Resident Decries the Injustice Of LCC Toll Gate Company At Lekki. by 9jatatafo(m): 2:31pm
9ja cant we get things right
|Re: A Lagos Resident Decries the Injustice Of LCC Toll Gate Company At Lekki. by playcharles(m): 2:31pm
Tinubu and is gang of 40 thieves
|Re: A Lagos Resident Decries the Injustice Of LCC Toll Gate Company At Lekki. by ewebiodun: 2:33pm
LCC r biggest scammers of all time, the is no way u can keep tabs of ur deductions because they don't deduct per usage rather they claim they deduct arrears.
The reason they can't deduct per passage beats me hollow. Many people stopped using the e tag cos of this.
|Re: A Lagos Resident Decries the Injustice Of LCC Toll Gate Company At Lekki. by Ayodejioak(m): 2:33pm
|Re: A Lagos Resident Decries the Injustice Of LCC Toll Gate Company At Lekki. by oake(m): 2:33pm
Injustice of the highest order! Truth is nobody likes cheating.
|Re: A Lagos Resident Decries the Injustice Of LCC Toll Gate Company At Lekki. by Dee60: 2:33pm
|Re: A Lagos Resident Decries the Injustice Of LCC Toll Gate Company At Lekki. by pol23: 2:34pm
I've experienced this before...
But I assume I wasn't counting right.
I added 2000 to my eTag and I only used it less than 10 times ... But I no talk....
Since then,I dry join the long que anytime I there's a need to go through.
And there're times their attendant gives you the Paper N20....I just keep it till whenever I'm passing through...
Do me I do you.
But alternative route lo sure ju.
|Re: A Lagos Resident Decries the Injustice Of LCC Toll Gate Company At Lekki. by Gkemz(m): 2:35pm
So tollgate is back
|Re: A Lagos Resident Decries the Injustice Of LCC Toll Gate Company At Lekki. by playcharles(m): 2:35pm
|Re: A Lagos Resident Decries the Injustice Of LCC Toll Gate Company At Lekki. by yomalex(m): 2:36pm
