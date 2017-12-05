Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / A Lagos Resident Decries the Injustice Of LCC Toll Gate Company At Lekki. (965 Views)

Nigerians React To Lekki Toll Gate Fee Increment On Twitter / Lekki Concession Increases Toll Gate Fare. See New Tariff / General Guide To Australian Permanent Resident Visa Through Skilled Migration. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Below are pictures of emails sent to the company requesting for a refund.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7WQjrmryp0c It got to my attention this afternoon about the injustice being played out by the LCC Toll Gate company in Lekki, Lagos State, from an affected Lagos Resident who was fraudulently deducted of her etag payments. I am pretty sure that a good number of Lagos residents have had similar cases due to this issue and the purpose of this thread is to sensitize the general public of this injustice and say No to fraudulent deductions from the LCC Tollgate company.Below are pictures of emails sent to the company requesting for a refund.

K

Who bdis guy above me lalas Python fall on u Who bdis guy above melalas Python fall on u

Eyahh. Sorry, almost everything bad in Nigeria.

K

9ja cant we get things right

Tinubu and is gang of 40 thieves Tinubu and is gang of 40 thieves

LCC r biggest scammers of all time, the is no way u can keep tabs of ur deductions because they don't deduct per usage rather they claim they deduct arrears.



The reason they can't deduct per passage beats me hollow. Many people stopped using the e tag cos of this.

Injustice of the highest order! Truth is nobody likes cheating.

e

I've experienced this before...

But I assume I wasn't counting right.

I added 2000 to my eTag and I only used it less than 10 times ... But I no talk....

Since then,I dry join the long que anytime I there's a need to go through.

And there're times their attendant gives you the Paper N20....I just keep it till whenever I'm passing through...

Do me I do you.

But alternative route lo sure ju.

So tollgate is back

adekanmbi1986:

K Ayodejioak:

Dee60:

e Ayodejioak:

sulaimon22:

Who bdis guy above me lalas Python fall on u

Admin this people have nothing to say.. kindly delete Admin this people have nothing to say.. kindly delete