Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Ever Gotten A Job As A Pregnant Woman? Lets Talk.. (2680 Views)

Has Anybody Ever Gotten A Job On Push CV?? / Man Seeking Job As A Driver Crashes The Company's Car During His Job Interview / Has Anyone Gotten A Job Through Jiji? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Hi guys..



Ok i'm currently employed but due to some urgent and important reasons, I need to change my job ASAP.



For every application I've gone through, once they see i'm pregnant, (irrespective of how good my performance was), they just change their story.



I wonder if I'm the only one experiencing this?



Don't you think its unfair..



Please lets me hear your experience or opinion.. whether male or female..



Thanks..



Mods, i'll appreciate if this is on front page

m

Hmmm... For a start, how far gone are you? What trimester?

My wife got her job while she was 2 weeks pregnant, but the HR and her boss didnt know untill one day he asked my wife out and the woman told him she's married and even pregnant, According to her the man just opened her mouth and said ''if he knew he wouldnt have employed her 5 Likes

So u expect them to employ you and after three or six months of settling in you go on salary receiving spree without work for another three months?

Can you do two jobs? 1 Like

Depends on how far u have gone in the pregnancy. If u still within the first trimester, some coys might consider u based on competence.No coy would wanna employ a lady in her second or third trimester. All the best tho. 1 Like

Just drop the pregnancy at home before going for another interview .. lol 1 Like

When you apply for a job and before 9 months, you're already demanding for leave of 3 months with pay. I think that's what employers consider before they employ pregnant women. 3 Likes

Why search for a job when you're pregnant? 1 Like

not fair

booqee:

Hi guys..



Ok i'm currently employed but due to some urgent and important reasons, I need to change my job ASAP.



For every application I've gone through, once they see i'm pregnant, (irrespective of how good my performance was), they just change their story.



I wonder if I'm the only one experiencing this?



Don't you think its unfair..



Please lets me hear your experience or opinion.. whether male or female..



Thanks..



Mods, i'll appreciate if this is on front page

Except you connection strong and tight or your family owns the coy



E go hard Except you connection strong and tight or your family owns the coyE go hard

Getting a job as a pregnant woman can be difficult because unless U are well connected because, as a female the 1st consideration by employers is ur body, what U can use it to achieve

Who wants to employ a pregnant woman? Must company don't don't cuz the woman is still entitled to her 6months leave which will leave the position vacant and they will start afresh looking for who to fill the vacate. Most hiring managers will skip over a pregnant candidate every time.

In Nigeria? Noooooo









GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!

I will employe u ok

Women dey enjoy our

Yes, I know one who did.



With God nothing is impossible

Well my sister got a Govt job in Abuja when she was pregnant... It may be easy with government work but don't think a private establishment will unless you have "extra special" qualifications

Playz:

Hmmm... For a start, how far gone are you? What trimester?

third trimester..and showing..so i can't even conceal it third trimester..and showing..so i can't even conceal it

It may bother them that you will have to go on maternity leave very soon. And that it will be a paid leave. Please keep trying. You may have to wait till after delivery too. Good luck.









Will never allow my wife go to work while pregy Just manage till you put to bed before looking for job...if na me self I no employ you.Will never allow my wife go to work while pregy

Employer hardly employ married women talk more of a pregnant Wo. Except you tell them not to pay you during your maternity leave.

Kayendy:

Just drop the pregnancy at home before going for another interview .. lol can you not be insensitive? can you not be insensitive?

your pregnancy will of course hinder you of performing your duty as at when due if you're employed.

Some get employed while being pregnant while some don't. i think it depends on the type of job involved. Good Luck To You.

It does seem discriminatory but I can understand why they'll not be open to accepting you. There are many factors to consider here including how far gone you're , maternity leave proposal and benefits.

They'd feel they'd lose in the long run







I'd say that unless you're facing a lot of problems at your current place of work. Stick with it till your maternity leave is over so that you can get your maternity pay. Then look for a job after you put to bed.



Cuz another thing worth considering is that even if you eventually land a new job you may not get any payment during your mat leave depending on the policy of the company.

booqee:





third trimester..and showing..so i can't even conceal it That's far. My advice, focus on the pregnancy for now, even if you were working, by this time you ought to be on sick-leave, the stress wouldn't be good for you or the baby.

#WishingYouASafeDelivery!

Hope I could help! That's far. My advice, focus on the pregnancy for now, even if you were working, by this time you ought to be on sick-leave, the stress wouldn't be good for you or the baby.#WishingYouASafeDelivery!Hope I could help!

But seriously, nobody would want to employ you and send you on maternity leave the next few months. It's bad for their business