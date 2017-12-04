₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fulani Herdsmen Attack Dong In Adamawa, Kill Many (Graphic) by Mztarstrechy(m): 3:08pm
Ezekiel has shared photos of people killed in Dong village,Adamawa state after Fulani herdsmen attacked the village.He wrote...
'Live from Dong village i and District Head of Dong. Some of the corpses of our people'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/fulani-herdsmen-attack-dong.html?m=1
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Dong In Adamawa, Kill Many (Graphic) by Mztarstrechy(m): 3:09pm
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Dong In Adamawa, Kill Many (Graphic) by Mztarstrechy(m): 3:10pm
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Dong In Adamawa, Kill Many (Graphic) by NwaChibuzor33: 3:12pm
A great and wise Saudi - Arabian born multi millionaire called Osama bin Laden once said They violate our land and occupy it and steal the Muslims' possessions, and when faced by resistance they call it terrorism.
In this context, leave the fulani people, their land and their source of income (livestock) alone if you don't want trouble. I was in kwara state some days ago. Where I lodged was a jungle and the fulani's bring their cows there to graze everyday. They were the bestest of friend I've met in a while. We talk, we eat , I even help them fetch water for their cows irrespective of tribe, religion and background. One of them even offered me one of his hot sister for a one night stand. I enjoyed myself like a king.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Dong In Adamawa, Kill Many (Graphic) by Paperwhite(m): 3:12pm
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Dong In Adamawa, Kill Many (Graphic) by SalamRushdie: 3:13pm
Buhari must be made to face the Hague before he departs the earth
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Dong In Adamawa, Kill Many (Graphic) by Firefire(m): 3:14pm
May their blood be upon Buhary & Sultan of Sokoto.
RIP.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Dong In Adamawa, Kill Many (Graphic) by limeta(f): 3:14pm
Vote burari 2019
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Dong In Adamawa, Kill Many (Graphic) by Thorhammer(m): 3:16pm
Buhari call your boys to order. Nigeria is bigger than Fulani.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Dong In Adamawa, Kill Many (Graphic) by MicheyJ1: 3:38pm
They will still go to the Mosque to go and pray after killing their brothers
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Dong In Adamawa, Kill Many (Graphic) by MicheyJ1: 3:39pm
Continue killing,Buhari's got your back
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Dong In Adamawa, Kill Many (Graphic) by Nowenuse: 3:42pm
Where are the fulanis on nairaland?
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Dong In Adamawa, Kill Many (Graphic) by EternalTruths: 3:42pm
NwaChibuzor33:
May Fulani herdsmen visit you and your family in your farm
Say Amen if you believe they are peaceful.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Dong In Adamawa, Kill Many (Graphic) by mangood74: 3:45pm
fulanis.will suffer becos every tribe in nigeria will mobilize against them
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Dong In Adamawa, Kill Many (Graphic) by gidgiddy: 3:45pm
This is just criminal activity by the killer herdsmen, nothing police cant handle.
The real concern should be unarmed IPOB who have been branded terrorists
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Dong In Adamawa, Kill Many (Graphic) by SpComedy: 3:46pm
Let us all dance and merry for the killers are common criminals from Libya and Tunisia......... Hip hip hip Hurray.........
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Dong In Adamawa, Kill Many (Graphic) by raker300: 3:59pm
Abeg, how many people remain for this state with all this die die?
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Dong In Adamawa, Kill Many (Graphic) by rifasenate11(m): 4:03pm
Atiku can end this devilish fulani killers that answers to Buhari.
2019 , Nigerians will send the murderer Buhari home.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Dong In Adamawa, Kill Many (Graphic) by oduastates: 4:53pm
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Dong In Adamawa, Kill Many (Graphic) by MrMoney007: 4:58pm
This champions league is gonna be sweet.
Enjoy your One North
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Dong In Adamawa, Kill Many (Graphic) by tribalistseun: 5:01pm
Buhari is working. Shame on him.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Dong In Adamawa, Kill Many (Graphic) by Arysexy(m): 5:03pm
Everybody SAI BABA ! ..... BABAAAA!
Sai One North!
I pity these northern Christians that never learnt their lesson.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Dong In Adamawa, Kill Many (Graphic) by dignity33: 5:04pm
Be aware that this fellow username are agent of government media outlet paid to decieve Nigerians in Nairaland forum, they comment on any topic against Buhari administration trying to convince Nigeria that Buhari is the last option they spend the whole day spaming on Comment against Goverment. Please my brothers and Sisters don't be deceive by this Wicked people who are collecting money to sold their fellow Nigeria to this evil adminstration, the likes of them are full in other Social Media paid by Buhari Lauretta Onochie.
Ngeneukwenu, python1, seunmsg, sarrki, orijintv, iamloski
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Dong In Adamawa, Kill Many (Graphic) by stonemasonn: 5:05pm
rifasenate11:Atiku is Fulani too, he won't do jack.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Dong In Adamawa, Kill Many (Graphic) by BruncleZuma: 5:16pm
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Dong In Adamawa, Kill Many (Graphic) by ebothom(m): 5:16pm
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Dong In Adamawa, Kill Many (Graphic) by osemoses1234(m): 5:16pm
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Dong In Adamawa, Kill Many (Graphic) by free2ryhme: 5:16pm
Fulani's are terrorists
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Dong In Adamawa, Kill Many (Graphic) by Biggty(m): 5:17pm
This fulani herdsmen are bloody sucking demons
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Dong In Adamawa, Kill Many (Graphic) by Manueleee(m): 5:17pm
Hmm no Wonder airport road always have tight security in the morning and evening.
