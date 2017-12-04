Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Fulani Herdsmen Attack Dong In Adamawa, Kill Many (Graphic) (1263 Views)

Civilian JTF Ambush Boko Haram Terrorists, Kill Many Of Them In Borno (Graphic) / Multiple Bomb Blasts Kill Many In Adamawa / Troops Recover 1304 Livestock,arrest 15 Cattle Rustlers & Kill Many Bandits(pics (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





'Live from Dong village i and District Head of Dong. Some of the corpses of our people'.



Source: Ezekiel has shared photos of people killed in Dong village,Adamawa state after Fulani herdsmen attacked the village.He wrote...'Live from Dong village i and District Head of Dong. Some of the corpses of our people'.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/fulani-herdsmen-attack-dong.html?m=1

Mztarstrechy:

Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/fulani-herdsmen-attack-dong.html?m=1 more more 1 Like

A great and wise Saudi - Arabian born multi millionaire called Osama bin Laden once said They violate our land and occupy it and steal the Muslims' possessions, and when faced by resistance they call it terrorism.



In this context, leave the fulani people, their land and their source of income (livestock) alone if you don't want trouble. I was in kwara state some days ago. Where I lodged was a jungle and the fulani's bring their cows there to graze everyday. They were the bestest of friend I've met in a while. We talk, we eat , I even help them fetch water for their cows irrespective of tribe, religion and background. One of them even offered me one of his hot sister for a one night stand. I enjoyed myself like a king.

. 1 Like

Buhari must be made to face the Hague before he departs the earth 6 Likes 1 Share





RIP. May their blood be upon Buhary & Sultan of Sokoto.RIP. 1 Like

Vote burari 2019 1 Like 1 Share

Buhari call your boys to order. Nigeria is bigger than Fulani. 1 Like

They will still go to the Mosque to go and pray after killing their brothers 1 Like

Continue killing,Buhari's got your back 2 Likes

Where are the fulanis on nairaland? 1 Like

NwaChibuzor33:

A great and wise Saudi - Arabian born multi millionaire called Osama bin Laden once said They violate our land and occupy it and steal the Muslims' possessions, and when faced by resistance they call it terrorism.



In this context, leave the fulani people, their land and their source of income (livestock) alone if you don't want trouble. I was in kwara state some days ago. Where I lodged was a jungle and the fulani's bring their cows there to graze everyday. They were the bestest of friend I've met in a while. We talk, we eat , I even help them fetch water for their cows irrespective of tribe, religion and background. One of them even offered me one of his hot sister for a one night stand. I enjoyed myself like a king.



May Fulani herdsmen visit you and your family in your farm



Say Amen if you believe they are peaceful. May Fulani herdsmen visit you and your family in your farmSay Amen if you believe they are peaceful.

fulanis.will suffer becos every tribe in nigeria will mobilize against them 3 Likes

This is just criminal activity by the killer herdsmen, nothing police cant handle.



The real concern should be unarmed IPOB who have been branded terrorists 2 Likes

Let us all dance and merry for the killers are common criminals from Libya and Tunisia......... Hip hip hip Hurray......... 2 Likes

Abeg, how many people remain for this state with all this die die? 1 Like

Atiku can end this devilish fulani killers that answers to Buhari.



2019 , Nigerians will send the murderer Buhari home. 2 Likes

Hmmm





Enjoy your One North This champions league is gonna be sweet.Enjoy your One North

Buhari is working. Shame on him. 2 Likes

Everybody SAI BABA ! ..... BABAAAA!



Sai One North!



I pity these northern Christians that never learnt their lesson. 1 Like

Be aware that this fellow username are agent of government media outlet paid to decieve Nigerians in Nairaland forum, they comment on any topic against Buhari administration trying to convince Nigeria that Buhari is the last option they spend the whole day spaming on Comment against Goverment. Please my brothers and Sisters don't be deceive by this Wicked people who are collecting money to sold their fellow Nigeria to this evil adminstration, the likes of them are full in other Social Media paid by Buhari Lauretta Onochie.



Ngeneukwenu, python1, seunmsg, sarrki, orijintv, iamloski 1 Like

rifasenate11:

Atiku can end this devilish fulani killers that answers to Buhari.



2019 , Nigerians will send the murderer Buhari home. Atiku is Fulani too, he won't do jack. Atiku is Fulani too, he won't do jack.

Nah wah

Ffffff

Fulani's are terrorists

This fulani herdsmen are bloody sucking demons