Mr Eazi: "Dating Temi Otedola Is One Of The Highlights Of My Year" by Letenwam: 3:13pm
Controversial singer, Mr Eazi, in a chat with HipTV recounted beautiful memories of the year, and how he is still loved despite being criticized all year round, particularly for his claim of pioneering the infusion of Ghanaian lingo in lyrics.
“I think at the end of the day it is still all love. For instance, I’m just coming straight from Benin, which we shut down. What I saw there, I didn’t know people partied on Wednesdays."
“I was so shocked the DJ had more Mr Eazi songs than my DJ. So after I had finished performing, the DJ continued playing songs. It just goes to show that there is still love and it is just teasing" he said.
On being criticized for running out of hit songs and recycling old ones during performances, Mr Eazi said;
“I think it can be some people’s opinion but if you go out, I’m still performing those songs. I dropped my mixtape in February, and the plan was to promote the mixtape. And I have toured the world with the mixtape,” he said.
“In Benin, I was still performing ‘Short Skirt’, ‘Leg Over’, ‘Business’, ‘Life is Eazi’, that is four songs from a mixtape in one year, and I still performed ‘Pour Me Water’. If I can do that in one year, I think that’s not valid.”
Addressing the ongoing beef between the Ghanaian and Nigerian music industry, he said;
“There is no real hate because if we as Nigerians saw another human being be it Tanzanian or Ghanaian, we would still help. We are happy people, It is not that serious.”
On his relationship with Temi Otedola, daughter of a popular oil magnate Femi Otedola, Eazi said:
“It is one of the highlights of my year. It’s been one of the nicest things to happen to me this year. You know love is sweet. At least I have more inspiration for plenty songs."
“So don’t be shocked that my new songs are going to be love-based.”
https://www.lailasblog.com/dating-temi-otedola-one-highlights-year-mr-eazi/
Re: Mr Eazi: "Dating Temi Otedola Is One Of The Highlights Of My Year" by iamJ(m): 3:26pm
too much kenke is affecting his brain
Re: Mr Eazi: "Dating Temi Otedola Is One Of The Highlights Of My Year" by Afrok(m): 4:24pm
We talk about highlights at the end of the game, except you wanna leave that rich p***y soon, no highlight about her mehn ... But u can do highlights on your dressings and many trash you've said
Re: Mr Eazi: "Dating Temi Otedola Is One Of The Highlights Of My Year" by nairavsdollars: 5:34pm
Ok ooo. Sha dont come here and cry by the time Femi Otedola stylishly convert you to one of his drivers
Re: Mr Eazi: "Dating Temi Otedola Is One Of The Highlights Of My Year" by saasala(m): 5:34pm
Mumu somebody
Re: Mr Eazi: "Dating Temi Otedola Is One Of The Highlights Of My Year" by Felixalex(m): 5:34pm
Mtcheew.... yeye guy, very stressful day, too tired to even comment what I have in mind about this post...
So I am reserving this space for NwaAmaIkpe, he should do justice to Mr Eazi....
Someone called NwaAmaIkpe an intelligent fool yesterday .... and I think that is a perfect description of this my Nairaland role model
Re: Mr Eazi: "Dating Temi Otedola Is One Of The Highlights Of My Year" by tribalistseun: 5:34pm
Ode oshi, you think she loves you ? Common go back to Ghana. Ole
Re: Mr Eazi: "Dating Temi Otedola Is One Of The Highlights Of My Year" by Playz: 5:34pm
Yeah Right! It's not everyday you get to date the daughter of a billionaire.
"Eazi money"
We understand.
Re: Mr Eazi: "Dating Temi Otedola Is One Of The Highlights Of My Year" by Playz: 5:35pm
Re: Mr Eazi: "Dating Temi Otedola Is One Of The Highlights Of My Year" by AlexCk: 5:35pm
It's now an achievement ba
Re: Mr Eazi: "Dating Temi Otedola Is One Of The Highlights Of My Year" by NosaHenry(m): 5:35pm
why will it be, given your physical and facial outlook. the girl must be blind
Re: Mr Eazi: "Dating Temi Otedola Is One Of The Highlights Of My Year" by royalamour(m): 5:35pm
Nobody likes you bro. You have ears like that of an elephant.
Re: Mr Eazi: "Dating Temi Otedola Is One Of The Highlights Of My Year" by LordPOSEIDON: 5:35pm
Eeeyah!!! Congrats, U made it!
Re: Mr Eazi: "Dating Temi Otedola Is One Of The Highlights Of My Year" by BruncleZuma: 5:37pm
Poor boy
Re: Mr Eazi: "Dating Temi Otedola Is One Of The Highlights Of My Year" by bentlywills(m): 5:37pm
Mugu
Re: Mr Eazi: "Dating Temi Otedola Is One Of The Highlights Of My Year" by goodnews777: 5:38pm
Rubbish, dating a girl that doesn,t even know how to clean herself. Say you love being in slavery.
Re: Mr Eazi: "Dating Temi Otedola Is One Of The Highlights Of My Year" by justscorchone(m): 5:38pm
I wonder how her toto taste like
Re: Mr Eazi: "Dating Temi Otedola Is One Of The Highlights Of My Year" by jy2kbeyond(m): 5:38pm
How about your fall from the stage?
Re: Mr Eazi: "Dating Temi Otedola Is One Of The Highlights Of My Year" by pol23: 5:38pm
Bastard.
Re: Mr Eazi: "Dating Temi Otedola Is One Of The Highlights Of My Year" by Pebcak: 5:39pm
Re: Mr Eazi: "Dating Temi Otedola Is One Of The Highlights Of My Year" by stanluiz(m): 5:40pm
justscorchone:Irresponsible comment.
Re: Mr Eazi: "Dating Temi Otedola Is One Of The Highlights Of My Year" by hollamanng(m): 5:41pm
I
Re: Mr Eazi: "Dating Temi Otedola Is One Of The Highlights Of My Year" by LarryBeryl(m): 5:41pm
Fu@ked up niggaz always have cool story to tell
Re: Mr Eazi: "Dating Temi Otedola Is One Of The Highlights Of My Year" by JERRYABC2(m): 5:41pm
I pity you
Re: Mr Eazi: "Dating Temi Otedola Is One Of The Highlights Of My Year" by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:42pm
Congratulations!
Re: Mr Eazi: "Dating Temi Otedola Is One Of The Highlights Of My Year" by intruxive(m): 5:42pm
see achievement o
Re: Mr Eazi: "Dating Temi Otedola Is One Of The Highlights Of My Year" by Mubarak55: 5:42pm
Animal wetin bring highlight now on did matter... Too much koko
Re: Mr Eazi: "Dating Temi Otedola Is One Of The Highlights Of My Year" by bikerboy1(m): 5:42pm
So, dating Temi Otedola is now an achievement to some people...
Mbok, I need better achievements
Re: Mr Eazi: "Dating Temi Otedola Is One Of The Highlights Of My Year" by acme6(f): 5:43pm
You and Ebuka are gold diggers.
Re: Mr Eazi: "Dating Temi Otedola Is One Of The Highlights Of My Year" by Premiumwriter: 5:43pm
That would be the highlight of any huzzling guy's year, not only you
Re: Mr Eazi: "Dating Temi Otedola Is One Of The Highlights Of My Year" by omooba969: 5:43pm
NosaHenry:
Chai nairalanders.
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18