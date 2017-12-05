₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tonto Dikeh Lovely In Sheer Outfit (Photos) by NaijaCelebrity: 4:51pm
Nollyzone.com
Few hours after sharing a video of herself and her son getting an early visit from Santa, Tonto again took to IG to share just how happy she is.
She posted a video of herself flaunting her gorgeously made up self in a sheer outfit.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BcU3A0og7yK/?taken-by=nollyzone
See more photos on
http://news.nollyzone.com/actress--shows-off-bra-boobs-sheer-outfit/
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Lovely In Sheer Outfit (Photos) by ibkkk(f): 7:37pm
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Lovely In Sheer Outfit (Photos) by celestialdamsel(f): 7:38pm
She is beautiful
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Lovely In Sheer Outfit (Photos) by missyblissy: 7:38pm
Beautiful
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Lovely In Sheer Outfit (Photos) by sajb(m): 7:38pm
She try.... But any woman with this strength of makeup must fine no matter what...
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Lovely In Sheer Outfit (Photos) by Ikmontana1: 7:38pm
fine gal no pimples
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Lovely In Sheer Outfit (Photos) by lacasera14(m): 7:38pm
Okay
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Lovely In Sheer Outfit (Photos) by chukxy44(m): 7:38pm
Padi mi hope you they see watin u dey miss. Most ex like doing this rebranding things.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Lovely In Sheer Outfit (Photos) by cherr(f): 7:38pm
Aspiring husbands, YOUR ATTENTION IS NEEDED
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Lovely In Sheer Outfit (Photos) by kambili999(f): 7:38pm
sister Tonto the born again
3 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Lovely In Sheer Outfit (Photos) by bodmas119(m): 7:38pm
first to comment
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Lovely In Sheer Outfit (Photos) by michael142(m): 7:39pm
Olosho. Gemini and Scorpio women are olosho for life. Marry them at your own peril. You can refurbish them if you have ifa sha
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Lovely In Sheer Outfit (Photos) by hopyroll(m): 7:39pm
To unhook that bra just dey hungry me....
That's my area of specialization anyway.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Lovely In Sheer Outfit (Photos) by blackbeau1(f): 7:39pm
She's beautiful
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Lovely In Sheer Outfit (Photos) by mrmajor5: 7:39pm
How can u were dis kind thing, I thought they said u hv repent, why did my sis
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Lovely In Sheer Outfit (Photos) by Borngreater1(f): 7:39pm
No single comment_Already on front page?_Nawaooooo!
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Lovely In Sheer Outfit (Photos) by simak1(m): 7:40pm
Make sense
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Lovely In Sheer Outfit (Photos) by blowjob: 7:40pm
NaijaCelebrity:WHEN MAN,SETTLE DOWN SUCK DOES THINS...
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Lovely In Sheer Outfit (Photos) by michaeltotti(m): 7:40pm
she should unclad herself so as to see how happy she is.
she just want to show the world her body
I don't know what wrong with our artist,must they show their body before we know they are happy??
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Lovely In Sheer Outfit (Photos) by Cherish100(f): 7:42pm
Fine Lady.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Lovely In Sheer Outfit (Photos) by MrImole(m): 7:42pm
She's a good example of a mother I don't want my wife to be.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Lovely In Sheer Outfit (Photos) by Dutchey(m): 7:43pm
frosh
(0) (Reply)
Jajay-z Pops Champagne! / Amber Tamblyn, 28, Engaged To David Cross, 47 / Mercy Johnson Wedding
