Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tonto Dikeh Lovely In Sheer Outfit (Photos) (1906 Views)

Tonto Dikeh Shows Off Her New Look / Actress Rahama Sadau Slays In Sheer Outfit [PICS] / Pearl Cardy Blasted For Showing Undies In Sheer Outfit [PICS] (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nollyzone.com



Few hours after sharing a video of herself and her son getting an early visit from Santa, Tonto again took to IG to share just how happy she is.



She posted a video of herself flaunting her gorgeously made up self in a sheer outfit.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BcU3A0og7yK/?taken-by=nollyzone





See more photos on

http://news.nollyzone.com/actress--shows-off-bra-boobs-sheer-outfit/ Few hours after sharing a video of herself and her son getting an early visit from Santa, Tonto again took to IG to share just how happy she is.She posted a video of herself flaunting her gorgeously made up self in a sheer outfit.See more photos on

She is beautiful

Beautiful

She try.... But any woman with this strength of makeup must fine no matter what...

fine gal no pimples

Okay

Padi mi hope you they see watin u dey miss. Most ex like doing this rebranding things.

Aspiring husbands, YOUR ATTENTION IS NEEDED

sister Tonto the born again 3 Likes

first to comment 1 Like

Olosho. Gemini and Scorpio women are olosho for life. Marry them at your own peril. You can refurbish them if you have ifa sha

To unhook that bra just dey hungry me....

That's my area of specialization anyway.

She's beautiful

How can u were dis kind thing, I thought they said u hv repent, why did my sis

No single comment_Already on front page?_Nawaooooo!

Make sense

NaijaCelebrity:

Nollyzone.com



Few hours after sharing a video of herself and her son getting an early visit from Santa, Tonto again took to IG to share just how happy she is.



She posted a video of herself flaunting her gorgeously made up self in a sheer outfit.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BcU3A0og7yK/?taken-by=nollyzone





See more photos on

http://news.nollyzone.com/actress--shows-off-bra-boobs-sheer-outfit/

WHEN MAN,SETTLE DOWN SUCK DOES THINS... WHEN MAN,SETTLE DOWN SUCK DOES THINS...

she should unclad herself so as to see how happy she is.



she just want to show the world her body



I don't know what wrong with our artist,must they show their body before we know they are happy??

Fine Lady.

She's a good example of a mother I don't want my wife to be.