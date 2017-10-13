₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,894,668 members, 3,850,338 topics. Date: Friday, 13 October 2017 at 12:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Rejoice Iwueze Looking Lovely In New Pictures (6289 Views)
Rejoice Iwueze Of Destiny Kids Glows In New Pictures / Timaya’s First Daughter, Emmanuella Lovely In New Photos / Yemi Alade Looking Lovely In Lemon Dress (see Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Rejoice Iwueze Looking Lovely In New Pictures by AnonymousIP: 8:29am
@VIVIANGIST
As shared On Instagram With Caption ...
Do we think that God has forgotten about us? Absolutely not, our names are engraved on the palm of His hands. So stop the thinking and embrace His love my beloved. God bless
Dont worry yourself when things dont work out, God has a better plan, so relax my beloved
Source : http://www.viviangist.ng/rejoice-iwueze-pictures/
1 Like
|Re: Rejoice Iwueze Looking Lovely In New Pictures by DanielsParker: 11:48am
OK.
legs must be bent and curved to get a good pose for the photo.
16 Likes
|Re: Rejoice Iwueze Looking Lovely In New Pictures by NoFavors: 11:48am
|Re: Rejoice Iwueze Looking Lovely In New Pictures by heryurh(m): 11:48am
Damn!! This Rejoice was practically my fairytale girlfriend then..
After pesin don sing "Joy Joy Joy.." finish, i go just carry the VCD pack for one corner go dey kiss Rejoice picture
34 Likes
|Re: Rejoice Iwueze Looking Lovely In New Pictures by Mobuoy19: 11:49am
Ok
|Re: Rejoice Iwueze Looking Lovely In New Pictures by johnshagb(m): 11:49am
Good, but what's wrong with her leg biko
|Re: Rejoice Iwueze Looking Lovely In New Pictures by YoungDaNaval(m): 11:49am
From destiny kid to slay queen. What a transformation? with her legs like monkey post. Rubbish
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Rejoice Iwueze Looking Lovely In New Pictures by Mayorsholly(m): 11:49am
|Re: Rejoice Iwueze Looking Lovely In New Pictures by maxiuc(m): 11:49am
Joy joy in my heart is singing
That year when they shine
1 Like
|Re: Rejoice Iwueze Looking Lovely In New Pictures by onyekachee(f): 11:49am
the struggle for frontpage,see as 5people comment the same time 11:49 ;Dthe struggle for frontpage,see as 5people comment the same time 11:49
|Re: Rejoice Iwueze Looking Lovely In New Pictures by Fingerprinter(m): 11:49am
All I want to do is to cum on her back.
So help me God.
|Re: Rejoice Iwueze Looking Lovely In New Pictures by rapfezy: 11:49am
Chaii so una money still dey
|Re: Rejoice Iwueze Looking Lovely In New Pictures by emblem2d(m): 11:49am
FTC :-XFTC
|Re: Rejoice Iwueze Looking Lovely In New Pictures by nowpresence(f): 11:49am
nor be this one when get belle that time.
|Re: Rejoice Iwueze Looking Lovely In New Pictures by midehi2(f): 11:50am
wow
1 Like
|Re: Rejoice Iwueze Looking Lovely In New Pictures by elisha820(m): 11:50am
How on earth this poo made front page
Nairaland mods are high on Jamaican weed I guess
3 Likes
|Re: Rejoice Iwueze Looking Lovely In New Pictures by billbonesmd(m): 11:50am
FTC finally after 9yrs. If I can make it, you can....
Meanwhile, she fine shaa
|Re: Rejoice Iwueze Looking Lovely In New Pictures by giftq: 11:50am
AnonymousIP:
|Re: Rejoice Iwueze Looking Lovely In New Pictures by Suavepaschal: 11:50am
Make me sef comment
|Re: Rejoice Iwueze Looking Lovely In New Pictures by NCANTaskForce(m): 11:50am
She don start to dey fvck, her puna go wet eh.
|Re: Rejoice Iwueze Looking Lovely In New Pictures by queency1(f): 11:50am
She is still as pretty as ever
2 Likes
|Re: Rejoice Iwueze Looking Lovely In New Pictures by sexymoma(f): 11:50am
who is she?
|Re: Rejoice Iwueze Looking Lovely In New Pictures by Abfinest007(m): 11:50am
cute.but why do girls always like bending eir legs in pic maybe they are trying to tell God that they don't want straight legs anymore
1 Like
|Re: Rejoice Iwueze Looking Lovely In New Pictures by Ycmia: 11:50am
z
|Re: Rejoice Iwueze Looking Lovely In New Pictures by midehi2(f): 11:50am
nowpresence:really?
|Re: Rejoice Iwueze Looking Lovely In New Pictures by soulbless(f): 11:51am
she's beautiful.
|Re: Rejoice Iwueze Looking Lovely In New Pictures by kay29000(m): 11:51am
Nice pics. She's cute.
|Re: Rejoice Iwueze Looking Lovely In New Pictures by Injiggerwolf(m): 11:51am
h
|Re: Rejoice Iwueze Looking Lovely In New Pictures by pablo69(m): 11:51am
johnshagb:she wan fight Chinese
|Re: Rejoice Iwueze Looking Lovely In New Pictures by Cruz40: 11:51am
I think she is an epileptic patient
|Re: Rejoice Iwueze Looking Lovely In New Pictures by flakkybaby: 11:51am
u look good girl, greater heights in Jesus name.
Woman With The Largest Ass Implantation (pics) / Rita Dominic Is Engaged?-Photo / Popular Nollywood Actress Gets Luxurious Car Gift From Boyfriend [PICS]
Viewing this topic: Henryyy(m), eeeeeee, y0rmee, sabola, Saammiee(m), idu1(m), phnibeogu, babajeje123(m), ogorwyne(f), 4ka4(m), noyen(m), emmanuel596(m), cenofmekzy, ekeochaeke, smilingfemi(f), louiskay, kevinsking, EvilMetahuman, Abimbs24, noble71(m), sirkaebs, gbengaore, appleofGodseye(m), raymondFirstborn(m), Chubhie, lansha2006, xamiel, Uyemi, liz4eno(f), Anuoluemma(m), Henry46(m), destiny322(m), Denizsmart(m), ajog1, ultimate77(m), Anugod(f), onyle26(m), pgidex(f), MarshRiley(m), 2RUTHHURTS(m), Magnetor(m), wins18(m), Faculty14(m), depremore, mremmphil85, Obuzz(m), Ajicold(f), EncephalonPikin(m), lekea007(m), nwaonyeze001(m), stuff46(m), blessedgal(f), earthcrust, aanexplus(m), Jaypower2(m), ajoskele(m), igwegeorgiano(m), alberson(f), kally90(f), dct07(m) and 108 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11