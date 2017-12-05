₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The Federal Government has planned N3bn to empower the Super Eagles to have have a successful outing at the 2018 World Cup 2018 which begins on June 14 in Russia.
The Minister of Youths and Sports, Mr. Solomon Dalung, udisclosed this to State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting he had with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday.
Dalung said while sponsors and partners would raise part of the money, the substantial part of the “conservative budget” would be provided by the Federal Government.
"We have a preservationist spending plan of about N3bn however out of that N3bn, FIFA will raise about N900m; our sponsors and partners are likewise going to raise N600m. Government will moderately raise about N2bn or N2.5bn to complement," the minister said.
He said plans were in progress to guarantee that the players get their allowance latest by March 2018.
"One of the difficulties we have been facing in sports administration is the welfare of the players and the officiating team and we plan to set a new approach to deal with the topic of welfare.
“By March, we intend to start paying the players their allowances, camping allowances upfront. That will go a long way to boost the morale of the players and their confidence too.
"The new strategy for administration in football has taken the pattern of change We will likewise guarantee that there is solidarity inside the football family.
“Unity, too, is a key factor going by some of the reports we had in the past where poor performances were attributable to lack of unity between the family, the technical team, the officials and the players. This time, unity has to be promoted.
"finally, we will likewise guarantee that government makes funds available on time. That is the reason the budget has since been sent to the President for a unique intervention
He said the government was comfortable with the group the team belong to despite the presence of Argentina.
He stated,He said, “We are comfortable with the team because having tested Argentina which is a highly ranked team in the group, we can say confidently that with good work, good training, good welfare for the players and team spirit, we will top that group going by the disposition of our national team
“After the groupings, Nigeria falls within Group D and we appear to be the underdog going by the ranking of the teams.
“But I think ranking is more or less a paper job, what is very important is how you will perform and I believe that we are comfortable with the teams.
“Some people have been arguing that Argentina did not present their best, but we also have some players we didn’t invite and we also intend to invite them. It is an issue that is going to be determined practically by the level of preparation of the Nigerian team. Don’t forget that the Nigerian team had enjoyed a formidable home support and they are inspired to deliver.
“So we will engage in more friendlies to try and determine our strength and areas of improvement before the final competition.”
Dalung said the government would mobilise a strong delegation that will support the team because of its belief that sports is an about number.
source-http://www.metrodailies.com/federal-government-budgets/
|Re: FG Budgets N3 Billion For Super Eagles For 2018 World Cup by acupikin: 5:48pm
cc:lalasticlala,seun,honeric01, semid4lyfe
|Re: FG Budgets N3 Billion For Super Eagles For 2018 World Cup by teadrake(m): 6:15pm
A nice job from the PMB led administration for identifying the core problem of our poor outing at FIFA event,which is partly due to inadequate funding and staff welfare.
TeamSuperEagles#
|Re: FG Budgets N3 Billion For Super Eagles For 2018 World Cup by acupikin: 7:14pm
teadrake:yeah
|Re: FG Budgets N3 Billion For Super Eagles For 2018 World Cup by TheHistorian(m): 8:01pm
How much exactly is the take home prize for the winner that warrants such an outrageous budget amid economic challenges?
|Re: FG Budgets N3 Billion For Super Eagles For 2018 World Cup by Dutchey(m): 8:02pm
why budget such an amount? For cry out loud, CAF promised the 5 countries representing Africa $500,000 each. FIFA is giving us like 3times what CAF is giving, these combined, then we are good to go......the way our leaders budget these days dey weak me
|Re: FG Budgets N3 Billion For Super Eagles For 2018 World Cup by Humility017(m): 8:02pm
teadrake:my brother...hope someone somewhere will not go steal this money...
this is not the first time....a huge sum of this kind is being set aside for the super eagles world cup ride....
the problem has always been the pen robbers always ready to corner this fund.
|Re: FG Budgets N3 Billion For Super Eagles For 2018 World Cup by luckynzo(m): 8:02pm
.Implementation is the keyword
|Re: FG Budgets N3 Billion For Super Eagles For 2018 World Cup by Promismike(m): 8:02pm
Am very sure the red beret man who knows nothing about sports will misappropriate this cash.
Dude is just clueless like his Oga the dulla.rd.
|Re: FG Budgets N3 Billion For Super Eagles For 2018 World Cup by Keneking: 8:02pm
Padding....
EFCC should join this team and observe spending
Opportunity to steal from treasury
The president should approve delegates for the mundial
|Re: FG Budgets N3 Billion For Super Eagles For 2018 World Cup by amiibaby(f): 8:02pm
Good
|Re: FG Budgets N3 Billion For Super Eagles For 2018 World Cup by euroboy95: 8:03pm
Very interesting
|Re: FG Budgets N3 Billion For Super Eagles For 2018 World Cup by Rapwiz(m): 8:03pm
|Re: FG Budgets N3 Billion For Super Eagles For 2018 World Cup by cephas10: 8:03pm
ok, i see
|Re: FG Budgets N3 Billion For Super Eagles For 2018 World Cup by Jeezuzpick(m): 8:03pm
Huh?
Three BIL.... ?!?!
OK.
They must win o.
|Re: FG Budgets N3 Billion For Super Eagles For 2018 World Cup by donblade85555(m): 8:03pm
Please let there use the money for super eagles o and not for their picket oh.
Please let there use the money for super eagles o and not for their picket oh.
|Re: FG Budgets N3 Billion For Super Eagles For 2018 World Cup by myners007: 8:04pm
good move by the govt. I hope that the allowance will also get to the analysts like ex player Victor Ikpeba that will be doing justice analyzing in queens english during the mundial.
|Re: FG Budgets N3 Billion For Super Eagles For 2018 World Cup by Godswillnwaoma(m): 8:04pm
too much money
|Re: FG Budgets N3 Billion For Super Eagles For 2018 World Cup by rfnextar8: 8:04pm
kudos
|Re: FG Budgets N3 Billion For Super Eagles For 2018 World Cup by Endtimesmith: 8:04pm
Thieves....After Una nor go pay Dem at all.
|Re: FG Budgets N3 Billion For Super Eagles For 2018 World Cup by tochieee: 8:04pm
When will be the first to comment
|Re: FG Budgets N3 Billion For Super Eagles For 2018 World Cup by ebothom(m): 8:04pm
Super eagles better represent us well @Russia o
|Re: FG Budgets N3 Billion For Super Eagles For 2018 World Cup by Archangel15: 8:04pm
The 3 billion should be accounted for to the last penny.
The zombie government is not to be trusted
|Re: FG Budgets N3 Billion For Super Eagles For 2018 World Cup by blackaxe78: 8:04pm
Arsenal will not still qualify
Tiger Woods all the way
|Re: FG Budgets N3 Billion For Super Eagles For 2018 World Cup by wittyt98(m): 8:04pm
funniest part is with All the money budgeted for them, they just might still not make it past the 2nd round
|Re: FG Budgets N3 Billion For Super Eagles For 2018 World Cup by SeniorZato(m): 8:04pm
I no even read but i wan comment
|Re: FG Budgets N3 Billion For Super Eagles For 2018 World Cup by Antoeni(m): 8:05pm
NFF OFFICIALS WILL STEAL HALF OF THE MONEY
|Re: FG Budgets N3 Billion For Super Eagles For 2018 World Cup by dumo1(m): 8:05pm
If it's the female football team, they will owe salaries and allowances, shishi government will not drop.
|Re: FG Budgets N3 Billion For Super Eagles For 2018 World Cup by HRtechnique: 8:05pm
3bn.
Wow!
3bn.
Wow!
|Re: FG Budgets N3 Billion For Super Eagles For 2018 World Cup by nairavsdollars: 8:06pm
The money Dalung will spended on Eagles
|Re: FG Budgets N3 Billion For Super Eagles For 2018 World Cup by BruncleZuma: 8:06pm
I hope this monies will be well "Spended"...
