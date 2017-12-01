₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|‘90% Of Marriage Proposals In Public Are Pre-planned’ -bishop Umoh by pepezaz: 6:39pm
According to him, the man proposing knows or is very certain to a large extent that his proposal is gonna be accepted. And to the ladies, most times the tears are just drama. Here’s what he wrote;
“Most marriage proposals in my opinion are premeditated. The man knows or is very certain to a large extent that his proposal is gonna be accepted. And to the ladies, most times the tears are just drama. Who will want to kneel with a ring and ask a girl to marry her in a mall in Lagos if he has the slightest feeling that he may be turned down. In fact it is like elections result in Africa where both the candidates and the citizens know the result before starting the process. I know say person go ask me how I take propose give my wife �� #okonlagos #okonrepublic ��”
|Re: ‘90% Of Marriage Proposals In Public Are Pre-planned’ -bishop Umoh by Homeboiy(m): 6:41pm
We know nah
|Re: ‘90% Of Marriage Proposals In Public Are Pre-planned’ -bishop Umoh by sinaj(f): 6:51pm
I would say 50% coz the men proposing gets turned down sometimes.
|Re: ‘90% Of Marriage Proposals In Public Are Pre-planned’ -bishop Umoh by NwaAmaikpe: 6:59pm
It is a trend now.
Just like prewedding pictures are a trend now.
Couples fix a date for the public engagement,
Fix a date for the prewedding pictures,
Fix a date for the introduction;
Then fix a date for the wedding.
|Re: ‘90% Of Marriage Proposals In Public Are Pre-planned’ -bishop Umoh by Tamarapetty(f): 7:03pm
Lol
|Re: ‘90% Of Marriage Proposals In Public Are Pre-planned’ -bishop Umoh by Evablizin(f): 7:05pm
Bishop don't mind them,we know. They will still plan the way she will act, as if she was surprised.
|Re: ‘90% Of Marriage Proposals In Public Are Pre-planned’ -bishop Umoh by Evablizin(f): 7:33pm
cc Lalasticlala,cc mynd44
|Re: ‘90% Of Marriage Proposals In Public Are Pre-planned’ -bishop Umoh by Jointhemiltons2(m): 8:18pm
No be today matter na
|Re: ‘90% Of Marriage Proposals In Public Are Pre-planned’ -bishop Umoh by TheHistorian(m): 8:50pm
NwaAmaikpe:Then,fix a date for DIVORCE.
|Re: ‘90% Of Marriage Proposals In Public Are Pre-planned’ -bishop Umoh by kay29000(m): 8:51pm
Hmm! I watched one video like that... The Chinese guy proposed to his girl and she just started beating him. She practically knocked him out. Very weird stuff.
|Re: ‘90% Of Marriage Proposals In Public Are Pre-planned’ -bishop Umoh by SeniorZato(m): 8:52pm
Pre planned and stage managed
|Re: ‘90% Of Marriage Proposals In Public Are Pre-planned’ -bishop Umoh by Archangel15: 8:52pm
As if we didn't know before..
|Re: ‘90% Of Marriage Proposals In Public Are Pre-planned’ -bishop Umoh by Ablitmuspaper(m): 8:53pm
of cus is a planned deal btw d guy nd Im gulfriend ...man is nt hot
|Re: ‘90% Of Marriage Proposals In Public Are Pre-planned’ -bishop Umoh by Tombilly(m): 8:55pm
The After effect of afang soup and the other room experience. The both ministry can format brain
|Re: ‘90% Of Marriage Proposals In Public Are Pre-planned’ -bishop Umoh by NextGovernor(m): 8:58pm
Being that I am not a dramatic person, I cannot go to the mall and start acting drama. If u cannot accept my engagement inside d house forget it ooo.
|Re: ‘90% Of Marriage Proposals In Public Are Pre-planned’ -bishop Umoh by ariklawani(f): 8:59pm
sinaj:For Abroad, no be naija
|Re: ‘90% Of Marriage Proposals In Public Are Pre-planned’ -bishop Umoh by Kcsavi: 9:00pm
Ahhh we know already now
|Re: ‘90% Of Marriage Proposals In Public Are Pre-planned’ -bishop Umoh by danduj(m): 9:01pm
So true.U go even see cameraman there
|Re: ‘90% Of Marriage Proposals In Public Are Pre-planned’ -bishop Umoh by yvonnechaka(f): 9:02pm
Exactly my thought...i argued it with someone.
Dear hubby I don't like public display, just put it on my finger when I'm sleeping.
|Re: ‘90% Of Marriage Proposals In Public Are Pre-planned’ -bishop Umoh by sinaj(f): 9:02pm
ariklawani:I've seen abt 5 videos this year where the guys got turned down nd they nt white guys.
|Re: ‘90% Of Marriage Proposals In Public Are Pre-planned’ -bishop Umoh by yanabasee(m): 9:02pm
I date her for 3yrs+ and decide to propose when I finally get a good job and she knows my worth financially... why won't she say us?
|Re: ‘90% Of Marriage Proposals In Public Are Pre-planned’ -bishop Umoh by muller101(m): 9:02pm
Marriage proposals in public to me is complete 5tupidity
|Re: ‘90% Of Marriage Proposals In Public Are Pre-planned’ -bishop Umoh by alexistaiwo: 9:04pm
Between proposing marriage in public and declaring support for this present Buhari administration in public.
I honestly don't know which is more foolish
|Re: ‘90% Of Marriage Proposals In Public Are Pre-planned’ -bishop Umoh by Modelqwen(f): 9:04pm
This man wife dey try
taking this man serious aren't gonna b an easy thing.
|Re: ‘90% Of Marriage Proposals In Public Are Pre-planned’ -bishop Umoh by maasoap(m): 9:05pm
kay29000:And another one that proposed with brand new different exotic cars but still got turned down.
|Re: ‘90% Of Marriage Proposals In Public Are Pre-planned’ -bishop Umoh by Ishilove: 9:07pm
We know already. It's stage managed
|Re: ‘90% Of Marriage Proposals In Public Are Pre-planned’ -bishop Umoh by praiseneofingz(m): 9:10pm
#iyanmi#chisos#
|Re: ‘90% Of Marriage Proposals In Public Are Pre-planned’ -bishop Umoh by ruffbamreal(m): 9:12pm
sinaj:
Most online videos are comedy skit. Not real. If you still have those videos watch them with your eyes wide Open and follow with your mind you will see what am saying.
|Re: ‘90% Of Marriage Proposals In Public Are Pre-planned’ -bishop Umoh by delugajackson(m): 9:13pm
He's absolutely right.
No man can stand being rejected by a lady. As for me, I sure ain't proposing. If I'm in a really good mood, I might just toss that ring over to her, and she better catch that shīt. Call me crazy, but i honestly don't care.
|Re: ‘90% Of Marriage Proposals In Public Are Pre-planned’ -bishop Umoh by sinaj(f): 9:16pm
ruffbamreal:nah they not comedy kit. One of them evn went viral earlier this yr.
|Re: ‘90% Of Marriage Proposals In Public Are Pre-planned’ -bishop Umoh by byemx06(m): 9:16pm
honestly, I pity my future wife if she is expecting all ds drama I will so disappoint her ...........
