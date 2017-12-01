Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / ‘90% Of Marriage Proposals In Public Are Pre-planned’ -bishop Umoh (5379 Views)

According to him, the man proposing knows or is very certain to a large extent that his proposal is gonna be accepted. And to the ladies, most times the tears are just drama. Here’s what he wrote;



“Most marriage proposals in my opinion are premeditated. The man knows or is very certain to a large extent that his proposal is gonna be accepted. And to the ladies, most times the tears are just drama. Who will want to kneel with a ring and ask a girl to marry her in a mall in Lagos if he has the slightest feeling that he may be turned down. In fact it is like elections result in Africa where both the candidates and the citizens know the result before starting the process. I know say person go ask me how I take propose give my wife �� #okonlagos #okonrepublic ��”

We know nah 2 Likes

I would say 50% coz the men proposing gets turned down sometimes. 1 Like







It is a trend now.

Just like prewedding pictures are a trend now.





Couples fix a date for the public engagement,

Fix a date for the prewedding pictures,

Fix a date for the introduction;

It is a trend now. Just like prewedding pictures are a trend now. Couples fix a date for the public engagement, Fix a date for the prewedding pictures, Fix a date for the introduction; Then fix a date for the wedding.

Lol





Bishop don't mind them,we know. They will still plan the way she will act, as if she was surprised. Bishop don't mind them,we know. They will still plan the way she will act, as if she was surprised. 6 Likes

No be today matter na

It is a trend now.

Just like prewedding pictures are a trend now.



Couples fix a date for the public engagement,

Fix a date for the prewedding pictures,

Fix a date for the introduction;

Then,fix a date for DIVORCE.

Hmm! I watched one video like that... The Chinese guy proposed to his girl and she just started beating him. She practically knocked him out. Very weird stuff. 1 Like

Pre planned and stage managed 1 Like

As if we didn't know before..

of cus is a planned deal btw d guy nd Im gulfriend ...man is nt hot

The After effect of afang soup and the other room experience. The both ministry can format brain

Being that I am not a dramatic person, I cannot go to the mall and start acting drama. If u cannot accept my engagement inside d house forget it ooo.

For Abroad, no be naija

Ahhh we know already now

So true.U go even see cameraman there

Exactly my thought...i argued it with someone.

Dear hubby I don't like public display, just put it on my finger when I'm sleeping. 2 Likes

For Abroad, no be naija I've seen abt 5 videos this year where the guys got turned down nd they nt white guys. I've seen abt 5 videos this year where the guys got turned down nd they nt white guys.

I date her for 3yrs+ and decide to propose when I finally get a good job and she knows my worth financially... why won't she say us? 2 Likes

Marriage proposals in public to me is complete 5tupidity





I honestly don't know which is more foolish Between proposing marriage in public and declaring support for this present Buhari administration in public.















This man wife dey try

taking this man serious aren't gonna b an easy thing. This man wife dey trytaking this man serious aren't gonna b an easy thing.

And another one that proposed with brand new different exotic cars but still got turned down.





We know already. It's stage managed We know already. It's stage managed

I've seen abt 5 videos this year where the guys got turned down nd they nt white guys.

Most online videos are comedy skit. Not real. If you still have those videos watch them with your eyes wide Open and follow with your mind you will see what am saying.

He's absolutely right.



No man can stand being rejected by a lady. As for me, I sure ain't proposing. If I'm in a really good mood, I might just toss that ring over to her, and she better catch that shīt. Call me crazy, but i honestly don't care.

nah they not comedy kit. One of them evn went viral earlier this yr.