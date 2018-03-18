Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Imeh Bishop Umoh Dedicates Child (Cute Family Photos) (9647 Views)

The couple loved up together with the daughters in a lovely photoshoot.



Congratulations to this beautiful family



See Okon oo















I don't know why i don't take okon, ibu etc serious no matter how hard they try to be off camera







Imagine okon being an Army man real life and arrest me







I go figure laugh before i begin chop slaps 14 Likes

Lol.. Okon my man

















Meanwhile

See this makeup transformation of a man (before and after) >>> Lol.... Bad man.... CongratulationsMeanwhileSee this makeup transformation of a man (before and after) >>> http://www.praizeupdate.com/see-this-makeup-transformation-of-a-man-before-and-after/

Na SO so girls u De born



Well congrats

By default I thought okon was a stupid man real life o..... I'm shocked ryt nw 8 Likes 1 Share

Cul Cul

Okon still look funny in the shoot lol 3 Likes

Aunty kemi go soon yab hin pikin



I don't know how rich Okon is but one can tell that his wife and kids are really happy



His wife is really pretty

I don't know how rich Okon is but one can tell that his wife and kids are really happy

Me like

see as the wife bend for him to kiss

xamuel17:

By default I thought okon was a stupid man real life o..... I'm shocked ryt nw



There's always an atom of stupidity in any good comedian off camera





Even Mr Bean is inclusive







There's always an atom of stupidity in any good comedian off camera

Even Mr Bean is inclusive

U can't act what you don't have 2% of in camera and make it look real

AnodaIT:

Okon Lagos' father was a good man. He was a benefactor to my family and we owe him some gratitude.



Okon Lagos' father was a good man. He was a benefactor to my family and we owe him some gratitude.

May the soul of Chief Barr. Essien Umoh continue to rest in peace.

Always happy for him







From. Grass to grace







Keep it up Bro





chai I just wanna Bleep his wife

Beautiful family

his wife is classic nice family photo

Congratulations.. Beautiful family

The wife is just burning female childrens for him, can't she burn male childrens for him?

Congrats to them

comgrate to him, and his family

.congrats man

His tongue:hey ris girl,u rav spoil.u wan ro test kalabar rin.e ro fall u for ber oo.





Funny mumu man

Wow, lovely family

Homeboiy:

Na SO so girls u De born



Well congrats

Are they not his daughters or should he strangle them because they are not boys?





Enemyofpeace:

The wife is just burning female childrens for him, can't she burn male childrens for him?

Are they not his daughters or should he strangle them because they are not boys?

You went through secondary school and still fixated on the belief that a woman determines the gender of child!

congratulation sir

Enemyofpeace:

is it ur babies,enemy of progress like u

AnodaIT:

Popular Nollywood Actor Ime Bishop AKA dedicates his second daughter to God today Sunday 18th March 2018.



The couple loved up together with the daughters in a lovely photoshoot.



Congratulations to this beautiful family



See more lovely pix : https://www.luxuryknots.com/okon-lagos-dedicates-child-today-18-march-2018-see-lovely-pix/



E be like say he just vommit the first daughter. Congrats. E be like say he just vommit the first daughter. Congrats.