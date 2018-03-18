₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Imeh Bishop Umoh Dedicates Child (Cute Family Photos) by AnodaIT(m): 2:34pm
Popular Nollywood Actor Ime Bishop AKA dedicates his second daughter to God today Sunday 18th March 2018.
The couple loved up together with the daughters in a lovely photoshoot.
Congratulations to this beautiful family
See more lovely pix : https://www.luxuryknots.com/okon-lagos-dedicates-child-today-18-march-2018-see-lovely-pix/
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Imeh Bishop Umoh Dedicates Child (Cute Family Photos) by taylor89: 2:42pm
See Okon oo
I don't know why i don't take okon, ibu etc serious no matter how hard they try to be off camera
Imagine okon being an Army man real life and arrest me
I go figure laugh before i begin chop slaps
14 Likes
|Re: Imeh Bishop Umoh Dedicates Child (Cute Family Photos) by Nature8(m): 2:43pm
Lol.. Okon my man
|Re: Imeh Bishop Umoh Dedicates Child (Cute Family Photos) by itspzpics(m): 2:48pm
Lol.... Bad man.... Congratulations
Meanwhile
|Re: Imeh Bishop Umoh Dedicates Child (Cute Family Photos) by Homeboiy: 3:01pm
Na SO so girls u De born
Well congrats
|Re: Imeh Bishop Umoh Dedicates Child (Cute Family Photos) by xamuel17(m): 3:23pm
By default I thought okon was a stupid man real life o..... I'm shocked ryt nw
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Imeh Bishop Umoh Dedicates Child (Cute Family Photos) by miqos02(m): 4:05pm
Cul
|Re: Imeh Bishop Umoh Dedicates Child (Cute Family Photos) by kolajoo(m): 4:05pm
Okon still look funny in the shoot lol
3 Likes
|Re: Imeh Bishop Umoh Dedicates Child (Cute Family Photos) by yeyerolling: 4:06pm
Aunty kemi go soon yab hin pikin
|Re: Imeh Bishop Umoh Dedicates Child (Cute Family Photos) by MhizAJ(f): 4:06pm
His wife is really pretty
I don't know how rich Okon is but one can tell that his wife and kids are really happy
Me like
7 Likes
|Re: Imeh Bishop Umoh Dedicates Child (Cute Family Photos) by juanjo2: 4:06pm
see as the wife bend for him to kiss
|Re: Imeh Bishop Umoh Dedicates Child (Cute Family Photos) by taylor89: 4:06pm
xamuel17:
There's always an atom of stupidity in any good comedian off camera
Even Mr Bean is inclusive
U can't act what you don't have 2% of in camera and make it look real
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Imeh Bishop Umoh Dedicates Child (Cute Family Photos) by nwabobo: 4:06pm
AnodaIT:
Okon Lagos' father was a good man. He was a benefactor to my family and we owe him some gratitude.
May the soul of Chief Barr. Essien Umoh continue to rest in peace.
7 Likes
|Re: Imeh Bishop Umoh Dedicates Child (Cute Family Photos) by rozayx5(m): 4:07pm
Always happy for him
From. Grass to grace
Keep it up Bro
|Re: Imeh Bishop Umoh Dedicates Child (Cute Family Photos) by wittyt98(m): 4:07pm
eyah
chai I just wanna Bleep his wife
1 Like
|Re: Imeh Bishop Umoh Dedicates Child (Cute Family Photos) by ibkayee(f): 4:07pm
Beautiful family
|Re: Imeh Bishop Umoh Dedicates Child (Cute Family Photos) by MAJORBANKZ(m): 4:07pm
his wife is classic nice family photo
|Re: Imeh Bishop Umoh Dedicates Child (Cute Family Photos) by oochi123(f): 4:08pm
Congratulations.. Beautiful family
|Re: Imeh Bishop Umoh Dedicates Child (Cute Family Photos) by Enemyofpeace: 4:09pm
The wife is just burning female childrens for him, can't she burn male childrens for him?
|Re: Imeh Bishop Umoh Dedicates Child (Cute Family Photos) by ufuosman(m): 4:09pm
Congrats to them
|Re: Imeh Bishop Umoh Dedicates Child (Cute Family Photos) by agulion: 4:09pm
comgrate to him, and his family
|Re: Imeh Bishop Umoh Dedicates Child (Cute Family Photos) by nairavsdollars(f): 4:09pm
.congrats man
|Re: Imeh Bishop Umoh Dedicates Child (Cute Family Photos) by Germandude: 4:09pm
His tongue:hey ris girl,u rav spoil.u wan ro test kalabar rin.e ro fall u for ber oo.
|Re: Imeh Bishop Umoh Dedicates Child (Cute Family Photos) by ChelseaIorfa: 4:12pm
Funny mumu man
|Re: Imeh Bishop Umoh Dedicates Child (Cute Family Photos) by daroz(m): 4:14pm
Wow, lovely family
|Re: Imeh Bishop Umoh Dedicates Child (Cute Family Photos) by Pavore9: 4:14pm
Homeboiy:
Are they not his daughters or should he strangle them because they are not boys?
Enemyofpeace:
You went through secondary school and still fixated on the belief that a woman determines the gender of child!
1 Like
|Re: Imeh Bishop Umoh Dedicates Child (Cute Family Photos) by paulsado(m): 4:14pm
congratulation sir
|Re: Imeh Bishop Umoh Dedicates Child (Cute Family Photos) by Galaticos444: 4:14pm
Enemyofpeace:is it ur babies,enemy of progress like u
|Re: Imeh Bishop Umoh Dedicates Child (Cute Family Photos) by HomeOfMe(f): 4:15pm
AnodaIT:E be like say he just vommit the first daughter. Congrats.
|Re: Imeh Bishop Umoh Dedicates Child (Cute Family Photos) by Chikita66(f): 4:15pm
So cute.
So cute.
