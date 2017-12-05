Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Stands With Kiss Daniel As His Lawyers Respond To G-Worldwide (13648 Views)

Recall Daniel, and his label had a fall out, which saw the former terminating his 7-year-old contract with the label after 4 years.



G-worldwide via a statement is suing their former artiste to court for breach of contract.. they’re accusing him of “taking steps to appoint a new manager, solicit for bookings, and has continued to negotiate and enter performance agreements in respect of the songs from the album New Era, and Evolution which is set to be released soon containing singles such as Yeba, For You, Senorita, Sofa and others, produced under the contract, including using the stage name ‘Kiss Daniel’ without the company’s prior consent and permission.”



Read The FULL Statement Here.



Daniel has now officially responded to the lawsuit via his lawyers, L & A Legal Consultants.



Read Below;



Stands with him on instagram, will he stand with him in the courtroom







Lol. Davido himself knows that his instagram support will not change the fact that a contract was breached. He is just running his mouth.



As for K.Daniel,#OBOCARES#

This case is very simple and does not require K. Daniel wasting money on lawyers.



If G-Worldwide wants him to drop the stage name Kiss Daniel, he should drop it and take up the stage name KISSS Daniel.. He can add as many "S" as he deems fit, it would still be pronounced Kiss Daniel and G-Worldwide cannot lay patent to KISSS Daniel.. 18 Likes 3 Shares

Kiss Daniel's lawyers are saying Kiss ended his contract with G Worldwide on the 30th of October, in accordance with the contract he signed with the record label. There must have been a loophole in the contract his lawyers saw and used, if not, Kiss Daniel won't be this confident. Let's wait and see what happens after this. 6 Likes

