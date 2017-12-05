₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Davido Stands With Kiss Daniel As His Lawyers Respond To G-Worldwide by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 9:33pm On Dec 05
Davido is supporting Kiss Daniel in his fight with his former record label, G-Worldwide Entertainment..
Recall Daniel, and his label had a fall out, which saw the former terminating his 7-year-old contract with the label after 4 years.
G-worldwide via a statement is suing their former artiste to court for breach of contract.. they’re accusing him of “taking steps to appoint a new manager, solicit for bookings, and has continued to negotiate and enter performance agreements in respect of the songs from the album New Era, and Evolution which is set to be released soon containing singles such as Yeba, For You, Senorita, Sofa and others, produced under the contract, including using the stage name ‘Kiss Daniel’ without the company’s prior consent and permission.”
Daniel has now officially responded to the lawsuit via his lawyers, L & A Legal Consultants.
|Re: Davido Stands With Kiss Daniel As His Lawyers Respond To G-Worldwide by Smily202(m): 9:37pm On Dec 05
Shatap dia Davido. Agreement na aggrement. Anyway u wey dey sign contract on empty A4 paper
|Re: Davido Stands With Kiss Daniel As His Lawyers Respond To G-Worldwide by NwaAmaikpe: 9:41pm On Dec 05
Davido is a fool. Meanwhile, Kiss Daniel should kiss his music career goodbye.
Second to comment even from Shiloh ground.
I dedicate this post to everyone sitting on the same third row with me here in Canaan Land Ota.
|Re: Davido Stands With Kiss Daniel As His Lawyers Respond To G-Worldwide by dyadeleye(m): 9:41pm On Dec 05
this guy suppose lay low from the media after Tagbo and co"s death
even if na Segun Wire tweet, he go still put mouth..
|Re: Davido Stands With Kiss Daniel As His Lawyers Respond To G-Worldwide by Threebear(m): 9:43pm On Dec 05
Stands with him on instagram, will he stand with him in the courtroom
|Re: Davido Stands With Kiss Daniel As His Lawyers Respond To G-Worldwide by Evablizin(f): 9:46pm On Dec 05
Lol. Davido himself knows that his instagram support will not change the fact that a contract was breached. He is just running his mouth.
As for K.Daniel,#OBOCARES#
|Re: Davido Stands With Kiss Daniel As His Lawyers Respond To G-Worldwide by GloriaNinja(f): 9:53pm On Dec 05
NO FUCKSS TO GIVE.
|Re: Davido Stands With Kiss Daniel As His Lawyers Respond To G-Worldwide by Yoruba2humble(m): 10:02pm On Dec 05
Davido just dey support everybody now.. Continue ooo na so he supported teckno, and cause trouble
|Re: Davido Stands With Kiss Daniel As His Lawyers Respond To G-Worldwide by Criis(m): 10:10pm On Dec 05
Yoruba2humble:
Why should He not support everyone?
The sky is wide enough for everyone to shine
|Re: Davido Stands With Kiss Daniel As His Lawyers Respond To G-Worldwide by Danieldexii(m): 10:20pm On Dec 05
nice 1 baba...... wizzy ll b forming porshe n tie
|Re: Davido Stands With Kiss Daniel As His Lawyers Respond To G-Worldwide by Africanbest(m): 11:00pm On Dec 05
OBO ur gang is needed o, the guys u used b4 for those matters
|Re: Davido Stands With Kiss Daniel As His Lawyers Respond To G-Worldwide by jieta: 11:08pm On Dec 05
NwaAmaikpe:make God give you small sense for their if not your madness go pass the way e be.
|Re: Davido Stands With Kiss Daniel As His Lawyers Respond To G-Worldwide by Follysho707: 11:38pm On Dec 05
dyadeleye:
You're very correct bro... The dude seem to lack the needed conscience and emotions. It's all about him and him alone! So annoying!
|Re: Davido Stands With Kiss Daniel As His Lawyers Respond To G-Worldwide by Dayoto: 1:43am
Even this murderer too?
|Re: Davido Stands With Kiss Daniel As His Lawyers Respond To G-Worldwide by Roland17(m): 1:55am
This case is very simple and does not require K. Daniel wasting money on lawyers.
If G-Worldwide wants him to drop the stage name Kiss Daniel, he should drop it and take up the stage name KISSS Daniel.. He can add as many "S" as he deems fit, it would still be pronounced Kiss Daniel and G-Worldwide cannot lay patent to KISSS Daniel..
|Re: Davido Stands With Kiss Daniel As His Lawyers Respond To G-Worldwide by Seylad2009(m): 2:02am
|Re: Davido Stands With Kiss Daniel As His Lawyers Respond To G-Worldwide by stillondmatter: 5:19am
KD needs to be careful with the way he handles this case cos those who MAKE you can MAR you ......#myopinion#
|Re: Davido Stands With Kiss Daniel As His Lawyers Respond To G-Worldwide by aquadude15: 5:37am
NwaAmaikpe:You are madly mad
|Re: Davido Stands With Kiss Daniel As His Lawyers Respond To G-Worldwide by Ghnaija(m): 5:53am
Lol
|Re: Davido Stands With Kiss Daniel As His Lawyers Respond To G-Worldwide by Elnino4ladies: 7:03am
Davido should STFU. A contract was breached for fvck sake. Kiss can't win this case.
|Re: Davido Stands With Kiss Daniel As His Lawyers Respond To G-Worldwide by Effizy12(m): 7:39am
Davido is just a fool,thinking he can show love to everyone so that he can be loved back.
|Re: Davido Stands With Kiss Daniel As His Lawyers Respond To G-Worldwide by RIPEnglish: 7:50am
Davido should go and slept please, what are concerned him there..
|Re: Davido Stands With Kiss Daniel As His Lawyers Respond To G-Worldwide by yeyeboi(m): 7:51am
Ok
|Re: Davido Stands With Kiss Daniel As His Lawyers Respond To G-Worldwide by neutrotoba(m): 7:51am
.
|Re: Davido Stands With Kiss Daniel As His Lawyers Respond To G-Worldwide by kay29000(m): 7:52am
Kiss Daniel's lawyers are saying Kiss ended his contract with G Worldwide on the 30th of October, in accordance with the contract he signed with the record label. There must have been a loophole in the contract his lawyers saw and used, if not, Kiss Daniel won't be this confident. Let's wait and see what happens after this.
|Re: Davido Stands With Kiss Daniel As His Lawyers Respond To G-Worldwide by sotall(m): 7:52am
OK
|Re: Davido Stands With Kiss Daniel As His Lawyers Respond To G-Worldwide by Macgreat(m): 7:53am
|Re: Davido Stands With Kiss Daniel As His Lawyers Respond To G-Worldwide by KingLennon(m): 7:53am
Change your stage name to kizz daniel and do more songs for us. No one can stop your shine boy kiss...
|Re: Davido Stands With Kiss Daniel As His Lawyers Respond To G-Worldwide by Tanmusparties: 7:53am
|Re: Davido Stands With Kiss Daniel As His Lawyers Respond To G-Worldwide by Premiumwriter: 7:58am
NwaAmaikpe:When your village witch follows you everywhere even to church just to use prayer point do subscription
