http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/controversial-artisteskiibii-strips-to-his-pants-on-stage Here is the moment Skibii went Unclad to show his sexy 6 packs at the Five Star Music Concert

Some noisemakers r nt worthy to be called artiste PatheticSome noisemakers r nt worthy to be called artiste 1 Like

Werey. Hoeloshi

WHICH SIX PARKS ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT OP? WHICH SIX PARKS ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT OP? 4 Likes

Say no to weed or better still consume the one your head can carry 8 Likes 1 Share

high on wet weed... 2 Likes

Let him just focus on beat making...



because from what I've seen so far, he might not even reach Lil Kesh's level...



Make him just turn producer.. simple

E be want make dem harvest him cassava na

Alcohol is bad

Agbalagba 2 Likes

NEHLIVE:

He won't still blow He won't still blow 1 Like

what is he forming na nitori olorun

even danny young blow sef

Even if you put bomb for this guy head e no go blow

He preplanned to strip to pants, that's y he bought a new white pant for it... 4 Likes 1 Share

Mtschew



This same mumu that faked his death to get relevance?



I'm not surprised sef, what else do I expect from somebody that has just a single cell as brain... and still smokes weed ontop.



But please o, is it blanket they used to sew that pant? 2 Likes





Produce good music you don't need all that poo. This one was blow by fire by forceProduce good music you don't need all that poo.

If faking his death didn't still make him blow; showing off a limp preek won't either.



Lol, the thougt that the guy even left a record label wey dey give him small populality still shock me. I wonder how he go manage blow Lol, the thougt that the guy even left a record label wey dey give him small populality still shock me. I wonder how he go manage blow 4 Likes 1 Share

Mumu

Never underestimate the power of Oshogbo weed..It can make you do the unthinkable..

yuck so disgusting....... smh yuck so disgusting....... smhyuck so disgusting....... smh 1 Like

this guy don later fully mad 1 Like



If you were a bomb in the hands of sheakau, you won't detonate talk less of blowing

Even if you go Unclad on the street, you won't still blowIf you were a bomb in the hands of sheakau, you won't detonate talk less of blowing 2 Likes

This is just a show of mediocrity... E tayami

With his zero talent

.even if yo want to show your cassava,make sure it's very big, not this 'immature potato' upandan biko......still crazy though 1 Like

brownsugar23:

Monkey pox alert Make e no dare remove that pantMonkey pox alert







If e like make e Unclad for stage De gea can't save his dead career