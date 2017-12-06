₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,923,211 members, 3,952,825 topics. Date: Wednesday, 06 December 2017 at 12:03 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Skiibii Strips To His Pants On Stage (Photos, Video) (10069 Views)
Davido's Face As A Lady Rocks Him On Stage (Photos) / Lady Goes Wild On Stage At Tekno's Kenya Concert, Strips To Her Pants & Bra(pics / Delayoh Cheddas Posts His Pics In Pants On Facebook (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Skiibii Strips To His Pants On Stage (Photos, Video) by NEHLIVE: 9:43pm On Dec 05
Here is the moment Skibii went Unclad to show his sexy 6 packs at the Five Star Music Concert
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/controversial-artisteskiibii-strips-to-his-pants-on-stage
|Re: Skiibii Strips To His Pants On Stage (Photos, Video) by NEHLIVE: 9:43pm On Dec 05
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/controversial-artisteskiibii-strips-to-his-pants-on-stage
|Re: Skiibii Strips To His Pants On Stage (Photos, Video) by NEHLIVE: 9:43pm On Dec 05
In the video, his bouncer mistakenly brushed his cassava while trying to carry him away from the crowd. Lol
Watch the video here>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/controversial-artisteskiibii-strips-to-his-pants-on-stage
|Re: Skiibii Strips To His Pants On Stage (Photos, Video) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:46pm On Dec 05
If faking his death didn't still make him blow; showing off a limp preek won't either.
43 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Skiibii Strips To His Pants On Stage (Photos, Video) by DopeBoss(m): 9:49pm On Dec 05
Pathetic Some noisemakers r nt worthy to be called artiste
1 Like
|Re: Skiibii Strips To His Pants On Stage (Photos, Video) by DivinelyBlessed: 9:51pm On Dec 05
Werey. Hoeloshi
|Re: Skiibii Strips To His Pants On Stage (Photos, Video) by GloriaNinja(f): 9:51pm On Dec 05
WHICH SIX PARKS ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT OP?
4 Likes
|Re: Skiibii Strips To His Pants On Stage (Photos, Video) by dikeigbo2(m): 9:54pm On Dec 05
Say no to weed or better still consume the one your head can carry
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Skiibii Strips To His Pants On Stage (Photos, Video) by ceezarhh(m): 9:55pm On Dec 05
high on wet weed...
2 Likes
|Re: Skiibii Strips To His Pants On Stage (Photos, Video) by Jackson042: 9:57pm On Dec 05
Let him just focus on beat making...
because from what I've seen so far, he might not even reach Lil Kesh's level...
Make him just turn producer.. simple
|Re: Skiibii Strips To His Pants On Stage (Photos, Video) by jidemoh: 10:00pm On Dec 05
E be want make dem harvest him cassava na
|Re: Skiibii Strips To His Pants On Stage (Photos, Video) by ChiefPiiko(m): 10:44pm On Dec 05
Alcohol is bad
|Re: Skiibii Strips To His Pants On Stage (Photos, Video) by ades0la(f): 10:44pm On Dec 05
Agbalagba
2 Likes
|Re: Skiibii Strips To His Pants On Stage (Photos, Video) by mcPhuture(m): 10:45pm On Dec 05
NEHLIVE:
He won't still blow
1 Like
|Re: Skiibii Strips To His Pants On Stage (Photos, Video) by bujebudanu1(m): 10:46pm On Dec 05
what is he forming na nitori olorun
even danny young blow sef
|Re: Skiibii Strips To His Pants On Stage (Photos, Video) by brownsugar23: 10:46pm On Dec 05
Even if you put bomb for this guy head e no go blow
|Re: Skiibii Strips To His Pants On Stage (Photos, Video) by Titto93(m): 10:46pm On Dec 05
He preplanned to strip to pants, that's y he bought a new white pant for it...
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Skiibii Strips To His Pants On Stage (Photos, Video) by lookatew: 10:47pm On Dec 05
Mtschew
This same mumu that faked his death to get relevance?
I'm not surprised sef, what else do I expect from somebody that has just a single cell as brain... and still smokes weed ontop.
But please o, is it blanket they used to sew that pant?
2 Likes
|Re: Skiibii Strips To His Pants On Stage (Photos, Video) by Archangel15: 10:47pm On Dec 05
This one was blow by fire by force
Produce good music you don't need all that poo.
|Re: Skiibii Strips To His Pants On Stage (Photos, Video) by mazimee(m): 10:47pm On Dec 05
NwaAmaikpe:
Lol, the thougt that the guy even left a record label wey dey give him small populality still shock me. I wonder how he go manage blow
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Skiibii Strips To His Pants On Stage (Photos, Video) by johnstar(m): 10:48pm On Dec 05
Mumu
|Re: Skiibii Strips To His Pants On Stage (Photos, Video) by olawamide042(m): 10:48pm On Dec 05
Never underestimate the power of Oshogbo weed..It can make you do the unthinkable..
|Re: Skiibii Strips To His Pants On Stage (Photos, Video) by biacan(f): 10:48pm On Dec 05
yuck so disgusting....... smh yuck so disgusting....... smh
1 Like
|Re: Skiibii Strips To His Pants On Stage (Photos, Video) by herdekunley9ja(m): 10:48pm On Dec 05
this guy don later fully mad
1 Like
|Re: Skiibii Strips To His Pants On Stage (Photos, Video) by bokunrawo(m): 10:49pm On Dec 05
Even if you go Unclad on the street, you won't still blow
If you were a bomb in the hands of sheakau, you won't detonate talk less of blowing
2 Likes
|Re: Skiibii Strips To His Pants On Stage (Photos, Video) by obafemi04(m): 10:49pm On Dec 05
This is just a show of mediocrity... E tayami
|Re: Skiibii Strips To His Pants On Stage (Photos, Video) by martineverest(m): 10:49pm On Dec 05
With his zero talent
|Re: Skiibii Strips To His Pants On Stage (Photos, Video) by dpete1(f): 10:51pm On Dec 05
.even if yo want to show your cassava,make sure it's very big, not this 'immature potato' upandan biko......still crazy though
1 Like
|Re: Skiibii Strips To His Pants On Stage (Photos, Video) by afoltundeseun(m): 10:57pm On Dec 05
brownsugar23:that line is outdated.
|Re: Skiibii Strips To His Pants On Stage (Photos, Video) by free2ryhme: 10:58pm On Dec 05
Make e no dare remove that pant
Monkey pox alert
|Re: Skiibii Strips To His Pants On Stage (Photos, Video) by free2ryhme: 10:58pm On Dec 05
If e like make e Unclad for stage De gea can't save his dead career
|Re: Skiibii Strips To His Pants On Stage (Photos, Video) by shumuel(m): 11:01pm On Dec 05
I guess the new words would be ''Skiibii, even if you Unclad, you still no go blow''
but, seriously the guys now gat his shiit together, he his now making music
Jeremiah Gyang Weds His Longtime Love - Pictures / TV Presenter Taking Selfie With Kim Kardashian's Butt (See Pictures Here) / Amber Rose Says Of All Things,kanye Likes Her A.S.S.H.O.L.E
Viewing this topic: lative(m), tony1918(m), joey150(m), Dohyn3(f), emmynuelnwatu, cochtrane, Tungy, Nov1945, almeida3, magnum247, folarin007(m), ChicagoBar(m), DeepLearning, jagabanlewis(m), risky369(m), rovher(m), DonSaporo(m), ruffbamreal(m), nem95, Shirleyrex, Jh0wsef(m), FunkyAlhaji2015, yeahh(m), dayo23, Realkenny, VictorEkwere, feelme3(m), VIEWS95, zerozeroseven(m), EmmyBusko(m) and 85 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6