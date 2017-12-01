₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fuel Queues Continue In Abuja Despite Nnpc’s Denial Of Fuel Price Increase by TalkTalkTwins(m): 3:18am
Long queues of vehicle have resurfaced at filling stations in Abuja following a widespread rumor of an impending increase in the pump price of fuel.
Reporting from the nation’s capital, our correspondent observed that at least one filling station, Con Oil, ran out of fuel and was forced to close the station.
At the Total filling station in the Central Business District, the queue extended towards the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) building.
Queues were noticed in other stations in the city while black marketers went to the streets to sell their product.
The sudden rush to purchase fuel ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations was prompted by a rumor that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) would soon increase the pump price of petroleum.
However, the NNPC debunked the rumor and assured Nigerians that it has no plans to increase prices both at the pump and ex-depot level.
Source: http://www.reporter247.org/2017/12/fuel-queues-continue-in-abuja-despite.html
|Re: Fuel Queues Continue In Abuja Despite Nnpc’s Denial Of Fuel Price Increase by otokx(m): 6:33am
It has reached Port Harcourt, somebody is not telling the truth.
|Re: Fuel Queues Continue In Abuja Despite Nnpc’s Denial Of Fuel Price Increase by Kashbwoyjnr: 9:12am
This is the change the vegetable from daura promised us, I have been in queue since yesterday.
|Re: Fuel Queues Continue In Abuja Despite Nnpc’s Denial Of Fuel Price Increase by chloedogie: 9:12am
Shoprite Abuja, airport road was opened last week. Myself and three of my colleagues decided to go there for shopping. The management were waiting for the FCT minster to declare open the store and the minister was delaying. There was almost a stampede as people were trying to rush in and so. A senior police officer made a statement i countered. He said ''You Nigerians are just the problem but when you leave the shores of this country, you behave yourself''. I think he was just right.
I drove from my office at central area to lugbe and passed through almost 6 filling stations yesterday. They were all selling. But there is just this panic buy everywhere. I still don't know why we put ourselves inside problems. IPMAN said they might increase pump price, NNPC debunked the news. We should all just keep going through our activities jeje. Even if you buy 200 litres now, you will still finish it. As for me whenever my fuel drops to the last stick level, I park my car and start taking public transport.
|Re: Fuel Queues Continue In Abuja Despite Nnpc’s Denial Of Fuel Price Increase by DWJOBScom(m): 9:12am
na wa o
it's not funny anymore as most filling stations are not selling
|Re: Fuel Queues Continue In Abuja Despite Nnpc’s Denial Of Fuel Price Increase by Oluwaseyi00(m): 9:13am
Its everywhere not only Abuja... Even in my area here....
Am not getting it again
|Re: Fuel Queues Continue In Abuja Despite Nnpc’s Denial Of Fuel Price Increase by Seanixking: 9:13am
Things ain't just working right in this country.
|Re: Fuel Queues Continue In Abuja Despite Nnpc’s Denial Of Fuel Price Increase by Macgreat(m): 9:13am
why is there scarcity?
|Re: Fuel Queues Continue In Abuja Despite Nnpc’s Denial Of Fuel Price Increase by three: 9:13am
Inept and VERY deceitful government
Fuel price increase is wickedness - APC
We have to increase fuel price from N87 to N145 - APC
There is nothing like fuel subsidy - APC
|Re: Fuel Queues Continue In Abuja Despite Nnpc’s Denial Of Fuel Price Increase by maryjan8(f): 9:13am
This is serious
|Re: Fuel Queues Continue In Abuja Despite Nnpc’s Denial Of Fuel Price Increase by webgenius234(m): 9:14am
na so dem say recession don go...hahahahahahahaa
|Re: Fuel Queues Continue In Abuja Despite Nnpc’s Denial Of Fuel Price Increase by obonujoker(m): 9:14am
Transport fare go soon go up.....
|Re: Fuel Queues Continue In Abuja Despite Nnpc’s Denial Of Fuel Price Increase by kay29000(m): 9:14am
Oh no! Not again.
|Re: Fuel Queues Continue In Abuja Despite Nnpc’s Denial Of Fuel Price Increase by ask4double(m): 9:14am
I bought for #170 a liter in ph this morning, Eleme to be precise, and this is the LGA that plays host to the 2 refineries in rivers state. 9ja where we de head to?
|Re: Fuel Queues Continue In Abuja Despite Nnpc’s Denial Of Fuel Price Increase by Jaysoft87: 9:14am
true words!! long queue in Abuja
|Re: Fuel Queues Continue In Abuja Despite Nnpc’s Denial Of Fuel Price Increase by anytexy: 9:14am
Clueless Jonathan must resign, after hiking to 145 per litre.
|Re: Fuel Queues Continue In Abuja Despite Nnpc’s Denial Of Fuel Price Increase by dannytoe(m): 9:14am
FG confused, Buhari confused, NNPC confused, these clowns cant provide comman fuel for nigerians.
|Re: Fuel Queues Continue In Abuja Despite Nnpc’s Denial Of Fuel Price Increase by chloride6: 9:14am
Just increase if you want to...
Why are you making people suffer?
|Re: Fuel Queues Continue In Abuja Despite Nnpc’s Denial Of Fuel Price Increase by castrokins(m): 9:15am
Same Situation In Calabar
|Re: Fuel Queues Continue In Abuja Despite Nnpc’s Denial Of Fuel Price Increase by AnodaIT(m): 9:15am
APC can deny anything
Even after denying, don't be surprised if they come out tomorrow and say that they have set up a committee to handle the issue
|Re: Fuel Queues Continue In Abuja Despite Nnpc’s Denial Of Fuel Price Increase by Kingdolo(m): 9:15am
|Re: Fuel Queues Continue In Abuja Despite Nnpc’s Denial Of Fuel Price Increase by SalamRushdie: 9:16am
Who doesnt know this government is one of treacherous liars
|Re: Fuel Queues Continue In Abuja Despite Nnpc’s Denial Of Fuel Price Increase by Juanthenairague: 9:16am
And one idiot from Imo state is planning to create another portfolio; commissioner for petrol queues
|Re: Fuel Queues Continue In Abuja Despite Nnpc’s Denial Of Fuel Price Increase by Ormorlehwah(f): 9:17am
Also in Ogun State.
May God help us.
|Re: Fuel Queues Continue In Abuja Despite Nnpc’s Denial Of Fuel Price Increase by AnodaIT(m): 9:17am
anytexy:Wake up, it's 2017
|Re: Fuel Queues Continue In Abuja Despite Nnpc’s Denial Of Fuel Price Increase by harffie(m): 9:17am
Nawa o
|Re: Fuel Queues Continue In Abuja Despite Nnpc’s Denial Of Fuel Price Increase by smithsydny(m): 9:17am
Were are the buhari people? Useless people..
|Re: Fuel Queues Continue In Abuja Despite Nnpc’s Denial Of Fuel Price Increase by madridguy(m): 9:18am
Even here in Lagos.
|Re: Fuel Queues Continue In Abuja Despite Nnpc’s Denial Of Fuel Price Increase by Kaxmytex(m): 9:18am
same in ondo state
|Re: Fuel Queues Continue In Abuja Despite Nnpc’s Denial Of Fuel Price Increase by dyemida(m): 9:18am
TalkTalkTwins:
Same here in Lagos o
|Re: Fuel Queues Continue In Abuja Despite Nnpc’s Denial Of Fuel Price Increase by onatisi(m): 9:19am
well done apc
