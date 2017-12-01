Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Fuel Queues Continue In Abuja Despite Nnpc’s Denial Of Fuel Price Increase (1058 Views)

Reporting from the nation’s capital, our correspondent observed that at least one filling station, Con Oil, ran out of fuel and was forced to close the station.



At the Total filling station in the Central Business District, the queue extended towards the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) building.



Queues were noticed in other stations in the city while black marketers went to the streets to sell their product.



The sudden rush to purchase fuel ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations was prompted by a rumor that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) would soon increase the pump price of petroleum.



However, the NNPC debunked the rumor and assured Nigerians that it has no plans to increase prices both at the pump and ex-depot level.





It has reached Port Harcourt, somebody is not telling the truth.

This is the change the vegetable from daura promised us, I have been in queue since yesterday. 4 Likes 1 Share

Shoprite Abuja, airport road was opened last week. Myself and three of my colleagues decided to go there for shopping. The management were waiting for the FCT minster to declare open the store and the minister was delaying. There was almost a stampede as people were trying to rush in and so. A senior police officer made a statement i countered. He said ''You Nigerians are just the problem but when you leave the shores of this country, you behave yourself''. I think he was just right.



I drove from my office at central area to lugbe and passed through almost 6 filling stations yesterday. They were all selling. But there is just this panic buy everywhere. I still don't know why we put ourselves inside problems. IPMAN said they might increase pump price, NNPC debunked the news. We should all just keep going through our activities jeje. Even if you buy 200 litres now, you will still finish it. As for me whenever my fuel drops to the last stick level, I park my car and start taking public transport.

na wa o



it's not funny anymore as most filling stations are not selling





Am not getting it again Its everywhere not only Abuja... Even in my area here....Am not getting it again

Things ain't just working right in this country.



why is there scarcity?





Inept and VERY deceitful government



Fuel price increase is wickedness - APC



We have to increase fuel price from N87 to N145 - APC



There is nothing like fuel subsidy - APC 4 Likes 2 Shares

This is serious





Transport fare go soon go up.....

Oh no! Not again.

I bought for #170 a liter in ph this morning, Eleme to be precise, and this is the LGA that plays host to the 2 refineries in rivers state. 9ja where we de head to?

true words!! long queue in Abuja

Clueless Jonathan must resign, after hiking to 145 per litre.

FG confused, Buhari confused, NNPC confused, these clowns cant provide comman fuel for nigerians.

Just increase if you want to...



Why are you making people suffer?

Same Situation In Calabar

APC can deny anything

Even after denying, don't be surprised if they come out tomorrow and say that they have set up a committee to handle the issue

Who doesnt know this government is one of treacherous liars

And one idiot from Imo state is planning to create another portfolio; commissioner for petrol queues

Also in Ogun State.

May God help us.

anytexy:

Clueless Jonathan must resign, after hiking to 145 per litre. Wake up, it's 2017 Wake up, it's 2017

Nawa o

Were are the buhari people? Useless people..

Even here in Lagos.

same in ondo state

TalkTalkTwins:

Same here in Lagos o Same here in Lagos o