2017 Tramontana, 5513 cc bi-turbo V12, 888 hp, 920 Nm, 7sp. sequential, RWD, 1268 kg.
AD Tramontana is a small manufacturer of cars in limited numbers. Each vehicle comes with different and individually crafted interior which is developed by Vilner in Bulgaria. This particular show car at SEMA highlights the latest evolution of the partnership between Vilner and AD Tramontana.
Only with the exception of some buttons and controllers inside, every single bit of the cockpit is thought out and manufactured by Vilner. The main accent -lizard textured “golden leather” inside as a continuation of the exterior scheme. That material has a slightly vintage presence and makes the seats look like some sporty modern alternatives to the ancient thrones. The rest is wrapped in fine black leather and Alcantara. The string is ‘golden’ too.
Same style and materials can be found on both sides of the cockpit and even the floor mats are made from leather, Alcantara and that “golden leather” elements. See the instrument cluster visor? Black Alcantara with gold edging. The steering wheel of this particular Tramontana car is designed exclusively by Vilner – the shape, material types, the proportions and even the position of the ‘N’ button are all thought out by the Bulgarian atelier. There are also hidden buttons for the horn underneath the leather where the thumbs can go. And there is a central marker in gold as a final touch.
“It’s a 5.5-litre Mercedes-Benz bi-turbo V12 with 888 hp in the middle. That engine can generate а genuine sense of superiority for the driver. And that kind of self-esteem should be defined by the design inside as well,” adds Vilner.
https://autojosh.com/vilner-tramontana-unveiled-with-gold-accents-with-v12-888-hp-photos/
|Re: Vilner Tramontana Unveiled With Gold Accents With 888 HP (photos) by adekanmbi1986(m): 8:52am
Good
|Re: Vilner Tramontana Unveiled With Gold Accents With 888 HP (photos) by KayDEAN(m): 8:53am
Forget oh, cars have really evolved. This is the future we talked about when we were kids, too bad we have to experience it in Nigeria
|Re: Vilner Tramontana Unveiled With Gold Accents With 888 HP (photos) by DivinelyBlessed: 8:53am
Oooooh Daaaaaaaaaaammmmmmmmmm
Too much Juice. Too much sauce.
You can fvck any Nigerian girl in this.
It will just be a matter of "Point & Fvck"
|Re: Vilner Tramontana Unveiled With Gold Accents With 888 HP (photos) by biomustry: 8:53am
See car like locust, lack of money is the root of all evil
|Re: Vilner Tramontana Unveiled With Gold Accents With 888 HP (photos) by Lionbite(m): 8:53am
Looks more like an F1
|Re: Vilner Tramontana Unveiled With Gold Accents With 888 HP (photos) by merits(m): 8:53am
i wish to get this,soon.by God grace.
|Re: Vilner Tramontana Unveiled With Gold Accents With 888 HP (photos) by Zendizel: 8:54am
okay
|Re: Vilner Tramontana Unveiled With Gold Accents With 888 HP (photos) by MemphisRaynes: 8:54am
Mschewww!!! Even Keke can carry 4 passengers.
|Re: Vilner Tramontana Unveiled With Gold Accents With 888 HP (photos) by Phorto(m): 8:54am
my dream car
|Re: Vilner Tramontana Unveiled With Gold Accents With 888 HP (photos) by dayjee: 8:54am
WOW....cool toy.
|Re: Vilner Tramontana Unveiled With Gold Accents With 888 HP (photos) by MirandaTCham: 8:55am
my dream car
|Re: Vilner Tramontana Unveiled With Gold Accents With 888 HP (photos) by aragon4realz(m): 8:55am
this is awesome,am. not sure this is a car,maybe it's probably a fighter jet cos I only see 2seats...
|Re: Vilner Tramontana Unveiled With Gold Accents With 888 HP (photos) by stevezuks: 8:55am
Xnjs
|Re: Vilner Tramontana Unveiled With Gold Accents With 888 HP (photos) by Ghnaija(m): 8:55am
Nice ride
|Re: Vilner Tramontana Unveiled With Gold Accents With 888 HP (photos) by Walexwisdom(m): 8:56am
|Re: Vilner Tramontana Unveiled With Gold Accents With 888 HP (photos) by Ivimilly: 8:56am
I bought two last week but buhari's people seized them what a life.
I've ordered 4 more tho you know say money no be problem in sarks voice
|Re: Vilner Tramontana Unveiled With Gold Accents With 888 HP (photos) by AFONJAPIG(f): 8:57am
car no fit carry my crew, that one nah car
|Re: Vilner Tramontana Unveiled With Gold Accents With 888 HP (photos) by passyhansome(m): 8:57am
MY DREAM CAR
|Re: Vilner Tramontana Unveiled With Gold Accents With 888 HP (photos) by Bossbjx: 8:57am
|Re: Vilner Tramontana Unveiled With Gold Accents With 888 HP (photos) by Emmaxmusic(m): 8:58am
sweet ride
|Re: Vilner Tramontana Unveiled With Gold Accents With 888 HP (photos) by Blackfire(m): 9:01am
Can they sell it on credit....
|Re: Vilner Tramontana Unveiled With Gold Accents With 888 HP (photos) by just2endowed: 9:01am
Simply breath taking
Check my signature below
|Re: Vilner Tramontana Unveiled With Gold Accents With 888 HP (photos) by PMWSpirit(m): 9:01am
All these mumu vehicles, just bless me with 2017 benz maybach. Shikena. What's the point of having a car you can rarely drive around
|Re: Vilner Tramontana Unveiled With Gold Accents With 888 HP (photos) by leroi01(m): 9:04am
Maaaaaan Batmobile reloaded!!!
|Re: Vilner Tramontana Unveiled With Gold Accents With 888 HP (photos) by bolt000(m): 9:22am
I'll pass
