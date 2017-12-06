₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,923,500 members, 3,953,886 topics. Date: Wednesday, 06 December 2017 at 01:12 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Before & After Makeup Photos Of Lady With Black Spots, Pimples On Her Face (10705 Views)
This Lady's Before And After Makeup Photos Will Shock You / Black Girl's Before And After Makeup Face / Before & After Makeup Photos Of An 80-Year-Old Grandma Got People Talking (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Before & After Makeup Photos Of Lady With Black Spots, Pimples On Her Face by 360frolic(m): 10:00am
Check out this "after makeup" unbelievable transformation
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photo-check-out-this-after-makeup.html
3 Likes
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of Lady With Black Spots, Pimples On Her Face by miqos02(m): 12:13pm
Cute
1 Like
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of Lady With Black Spots, Pimples On Her Face by Kingofrudy: 12:13pm
Beautiful
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of Lady With Black Spots, Pimples On Her Face by Modelqwen(f): 12:13pm
If d amount of foundation used on this
face is used on buildings, houses wouldn't
b collapsing.
18 Likes
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of Lady With Black Spots, Pimples On Her Face by 7Alexander(m): 12:13pm
Nice and well packaged breasts
5 Likes
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of Lady With Black Spots, Pimples On Her Face by pilarnig(m): 12:13pm
This is fraud
10 Likes
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of Lady With Black Spots, Pimples On Her Face by alfredo4u(m): 12:13pm
Word of wisdom
1 Like
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of Lady With Black Spots, Pimples On Her Face by maverickdude(m): 12:13pm
This is planned. Her face was made to look that rough initially, carry your scam and go
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of Lady With Black Spots, Pimples On Her Face by efighter: 12:14pm
That girl in the picture can never make heaven.
1 Like
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of Lady With Black Spots, Pimples On Her Face by Freshbank: 12:14pm
Dis is not my real face ooh
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of Lady With Black Spots, Pimples On Her Face by GenevieveKBu: 12:14pm
This is fraud
1 Like
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of Lady With Black Spots, Pimples On Her Face by profjendor(m): 12:14pm
this is evil.
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of Lady With Black Spots, Pimples On Her Face by maxiuc(m): 12:14pm
.
Cover her face
Abeg bring Bobbi make I suck jaree
Who face help
1 Like
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of Lady With Black Spots, Pimples On Her Face by Sirheny007(m): 12:14pm
Arrest all and lock up all these make up artists!
Charge them for impersonation and treason.
1 Like
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of Lady With Black Spots, Pimples On Her Face by enigmaticlion: 12:14pm
360frolic:Blood of Lucifer
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of Lady With Black Spots, Pimples On Her Face by anyicash(m): 12:14pm
Wahala dey
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of Lady With Black Spots, Pimples On Her Face by mikool007(m): 12:14pm
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of Lady With Black Spots, Pimples On Her Face by smithsydny(m): 12:14pm
Nah wah ooo
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of Lady With Black Spots, Pimples On Her Face by HSfoundation(m): 12:15pm
This young lady needs to see a dermatologist, Acne vulgaris should not come and spoil your market....
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of Lady With Black Spots, Pimples On Her Face by Hardeybohwarley(m): 12:15pm
Biggest fraud in the wauld. The make-up artist is suppose to be arrested, how much did she offer that you had to betray the universe.
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of Lady With Black Spots, Pimples On Her Face by Fukafuka: 12:15pm
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of Lady With Black Spots, Pimples On Her Face by OrestesDante(m): 12:15pm
∆
Make up is nonsense. Will you be making up the every time of your life?
Our women and ladies need to grow up
Look at this one now ∆
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of Lady With Black Spots, Pimples On Her Face by ayokenny37(m): 12:15pm
most makeup artistes may not make heaven
1 Like
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of Lady With Black Spots, Pimples On Her Face by Elslim: 12:15pm
419
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of Lady With Black Spots, Pimples On Her Face by bass77: 12:15pm
thief
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of Lady With Black Spots, Pimples On Her Face by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 12:16pm
Chaiii !!! Men dong sufa..
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of Lady With Black Spots, Pimples On Her Face by Tanmusparties: 12:16pm
Chai..The lies all these make ups tell eeeehn, even the devil would be shocked.
...
Meanwhile visit
www.facebook.com/Kiddiesparadise.ng
For all your kid's party needs, unbeatable offers amazing prices..
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of Lady With Black Spots, Pimples On Her Face by Solidkay(m): 12:17pm
Mods
Una fall my hand big time
Of all the constructive posts lying there in different sections na this yeye post you chose to push to the FP.
Make NL great again
Hit like if the mod fumbled.
Share if you don't care.
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of Lady With Black Spots, Pimples On Her Face by muller101(m): 12:17pm
Make up can wash your SINS away
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of Lady With Black Spots, Pimples On Her Face by Follysho707: 12:17pm
Total BS! They're not same lady...look @ their noses, they're not the same. Thanks but, NO thanks!
Face Painting By Ayeola Ayodeji: Nigeria Best / We Make Cloth T-shirts For Office Casuals, Social Functions, Religious Activitie / Rukky Sandra Boobs Fell Out In Public
Viewing this topic: tmax2net, MrSkot(m), bamidelekay89, sholasys, hormortaryore, nigeriagospel(m), mrnjel1(m), Yonce, Sogen2(f), destiny4luv(m), OKANGPRECIOUS(f), saolab, Snagid, puffpuff, igwe44(m), borngeologist(m), Ekperugee, Homguy(m), bayulll011(m), victorakpabome, olatos4jesus, Mhizunique, donnaD(f), Rophie(f), ask4double(m), phrancys001(m), Mayany(m), Jumai2(f), Onlygpk22(m), Africanbest(m), Dmec(m), ImohWilliams1(m), 13ShadesOfMay(m), Aquariann, Amynamerica, Preciousseed(m), Patconcept77, SwTeee(f), Turks, dazz661(f), timtom, Geeoriginal, chic91(f), holushigo, Smartii(m), dacillin, Confuciusng(m), nairacountry(m), feyilag(f), Ochinex(m), Dawinlove(m), Abbeybailey, AskPro, Nwachi22(f), famateu, priestman, mthy(m) and 104 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16