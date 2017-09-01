Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Makeup Artiste Shocks Many People Online After She Removed Her Makeup (photos) (9679 Views)

The Dangers of bullying people online. / Lady With Big Hips Causes Commotion Online After These Pics Of Her Went Viral / When She Takes Off Her Wig And Remove Her Makep (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





The artiste, @tanielle took many by surprise after she revealed a huge cake of make-up concealing her real face in the photos now making rounds on social media, the artiste’s real face which is covered by acne can be seen in contrast with makeup on her face.



People were left surprised at the huge cake of make-up she uses to cover her acne, and some others saw it as deception, realists said she needs to let her face breathe so she can treat the acne instead of masking it up.



Her photos below;



News From;



https://www.instagram.com/p/BZTt6tigNP0/ A makeup artiste has left not only her followers amused, but also the rest of social media after she share photos of her taking off her makeup begun trending online!The artiste, @tanielle took many by surprise after she revealed a huge cake of make-up concealing her real face in the photos now making rounds on social media, the artiste’s real face which is covered by acne can be seen in contrast with makeup on her face.People were left surprised at the huge cake of make-up she uses to cover her acne, and some others saw it as deception, realists said she needs to let her face breathe so she can treat the acne instead of masking it up.Her photos below;News From; http://www.torimill.com/2017/09/makeup-artiste-shocks-many-people.html

Omo cee mask 12 Likes

Omg! That can't be safe mehn! 4 Likes











Makeup is made to enhance beauty within a person sha...it was made to conceal all types of skin flaws that is why makeup industry are booming everywhere...



Shout out to all the makeup artists who has a magic touch to enhance a raw beauty to a magnificent one



Oooh hang on there Mr....Makeup is made to enhance beauty within a person sha...it was made to conceal all types of skin flaws that is why makeup industry are booming everywhere...Shout out to all the makeup artists who has a magic touch to enhance a raw beauty to a magnificent one 8 Likes 1 Share

Is that a makeup mask? 1 Like

Na so





awon werey so na mask dere won de wear nowawon werey 21 Likes 1 Share

Lobatan!!!!

IamKashyBaby:











Makeup is made to enhance beauty within a person sha...it was made to conceal all types of skin flaws that is why makeup industry are booming everywhere...



Shout out to all the makeup artists who has a magic touch to enhance a raw beauty to a magnificent one



Oooh hang on there Mr....Makeup is made to enhance beauty within a person sha...it was made to conceal all types of skin flaws that is why makeup industry are booming everywhere...Shout out to all the makeup artists who has a magic touch to enhance a raw beauty to a magnificent one



Yeye yeye Yeye yeye 1 Like

That must be Arya stark with her many faces 28 Likes 1 Share

Lawlahdey:

Is that a makeup mask? What's a makeup mask? What's a makeup mask?

She should treat the acne instead of blocking her pores with all that goop 2 Likes

KennyID17:

What's a makeup mask? If you ask me, na who I go ask? If you ask me, na who I go ask? 1 Like

Women

WALKING MIND: VOCABULARY TODAY



"Aminah, if I should lay my two hands on you, you will regret your living."





"Johnson don't you hear you should go and sleep!"





"Bastard child, how long is it going to take for you to use some sense."





"Idiot of the century, just get the hell out of my face!"



Well, we do, though not always, come across these kind of women, kind of ladies, kind of girls and most of the time we are forced to angrily describe them as annoying bad tempered aggressive cantankerous bowl of frustration. It does do the job, but that's a long shot. There is a less stressful more adequate and appropriate word that covers that more beautiful.



Termagant



Yea, that's the word. Now look up your dictionary for it.



And oh, try and make use of it when you lay eyes on one.



Walking Mind™ 3 Likes

Lawlahdey:

If you ask me, na who I go ask? Lol, well I'm asking u, so who u gon' ask? Lol, well I'm asking u, so who u gon' ask? 1 Like

that's make up Mask,it's the trending mask now!!!lalas247 are you ready to grab yours ?? 1 Like

This one weak me

Its has finish

This is disturbing,,, what on earth will make a lady's face to be this rough... i believe the signs must had shown before it escalated to this... this is how you know ladies that are dirty and dont take care of their body. 2 Likes

At least the chic still fine without the excess make up unlike some of our Naija babes. 1 Like

please, when is this world ending?

.

All this fake things ladies are doing is even surprising the devil himself 1 Like





Maybe she's taking care of her skin but she ain't where she wants to be yet.



Not everyone was born with the good genes of fawless skin. People like to overreact.Maybe she's taking care of her skin but she ain't where she wants to be yet.Not everyone was born with the good genes of fawless skin. 1 Like

This one na mask na.. .no be make up

Ohhhhh my gaaaaaaad

Emmanuella come and see this Aunty real face o

This is not her real face ooooh.

lalasticlala coman do the needful...the world need to see this

This issa mask

This is just an hint to guys that we need to be careful on who we gush or chase after. Who would know beneath that mask is a pimples filled slay queen 1 Like