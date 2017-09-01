₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,882,773 members, 3,807,536 topics. Date: Friday, 22 September 2017 at 11:40 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Makeup Artiste Shocks Many People Online After She Removed Her Makeup (photos) (9679 Views)
The Dangers of bullying people online. / Lady With Big Hips Causes Commotion Online After These Pics Of Her Went Viral / When She Takes Off Her Wig And Remove Her Makep (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Makeup Artiste Shocks Many People Online After She Removed Her Makeup (photos) by HeWrites: 6:13am
A makeup artiste has left not only her followers amused, but also the rest of social media after she share photos of her taking off her makeup begun trending online!
The artiste, @tanielle took many by surprise after she revealed a huge cake of make-up concealing her real face in the photos now making rounds on social media, the artiste’s real face which is covered by acne can be seen in contrast with makeup on her face.
People were left surprised at the huge cake of make-up she uses to cover her acne, and some others saw it as deception, realists said she needs to let her face breathe so she can treat the acne instead of masking it up.
Her photos below;
News From; http://www.torimill.com/2017/09/makeup-artiste-shocks-many-people.html
https://www.instagram.com/p/BZTt6tigNP0/
|Re: Makeup Artiste Shocks Many People Online After She Removed Her Makeup (photos) by Ayatul(m): 6:16am
Omo cee mask
12 Likes
|Re: Makeup Artiste Shocks Many People Online After She Removed Her Makeup (photos) by sisisioge: 6:18am
Omg! That can't be safe mehn!
4 Likes
|Re: Makeup Artiste Shocks Many People Online After She Removed Her Makeup (photos) by IamKashyBaby(f): 6:19am
Oooh hang on there Mr....
Makeup is made to enhance beauty within a person sha...it was made to conceal all types of skin flaws that is why makeup industry are booming everywhere...
Shout out to all the makeup artists who has a magic touch to enhance a raw beauty to a magnificent one
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Makeup Artiste Shocks Many People Online After She Removed Her Makeup (photos) by Lawlahdey(f): 6:19am
Is that a makeup mask?
1 Like
|Re: Makeup Artiste Shocks Many People Online After She Removed Her Makeup (photos) by whitebeard(m): 6:20am
Na so
|Re: Makeup Artiste Shocks Many People Online After She Removed Her Makeup (photos) by pyyxxaro: 6:21am
so na mask dere won de wear now
awon werey
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Makeup Artiste Shocks Many People Online After She Removed Her Makeup (photos) by ogeodi(f): 6:22am
Lobatan!!!!
|Re: Makeup Artiste Shocks Many People Online After She Removed Her Makeup (photos) by HeWrites: 6:24am
IamKashyBaby:
Yeye yeye
1 Like
|Re: Makeup Artiste Shocks Many People Online After She Removed Her Makeup (photos) by 7footre(m): 6:24am
That must be Arya stark with her many faces
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Makeup Artiste Shocks Many People Online After She Removed Her Makeup (photos) by KennyID17(m): 6:26am
Lawlahdey:What's a makeup mask?
|Re: Makeup Artiste Shocks Many People Online After She Removed Her Makeup (photos) by Ishilove: 6:26am
She should treat the acne instead of blocking her pores with all that goop
2 Likes
|Re: Makeup Artiste Shocks Many People Online After She Removed Her Makeup (photos) by Lawlahdey(f): 6:27am
KennyID17:If you ask me, na who I go ask?
1 Like
|Re: Makeup Artiste Shocks Many People Online After She Removed Her Makeup (photos) by ScotFree(m): 6:31am
Women
|Re: Makeup Artiste Shocks Many People Online After She Removed Her Makeup (photos) by Nutase(f): 6:32am
|Re: Makeup Artiste Shocks Many People Online After She Removed Her Makeup (photos) by TheWalkingMind: 6:32am
WALKING MIND: VOCABULARY TODAY
"Aminah, if I should lay my two hands on you, you will regret your living."
"Johnson don't you hear you should go and sleep!"
"Bastard child, how long is it going to take for you to use some sense."
"Idiot of the century, just get the hell out of my face!"
Well, we do, though not always, come across these kind of women, kind of ladies, kind of girls and most of the time we are forced to angrily describe them as annoying bad tempered aggressive cantankerous bowl of frustration. It does do the job, but that's a long shot. There is a less stressful more adequate and appropriate word that covers that more beautiful.
Termagant
Yea, that's the word. Now look up your dictionary for it.
And oh, try and make use of it when you lay eyes on one.
Walking Mind™
3 Likes
|Re: Makeup Artiste Shocks Many People Online After She Removed Her Makeup (photos) by KennyID17(m): 6:34am
Lawlahdey:Lol, well I'm asking u, so who u gon' ask?
1 Like
|Re: Makeup Artiste Shocks Many People Online After She Removed Her Makeup (photos) by sekxy(f): 6:39am
that's make up Mask,it's the trending mask now!!!lalas247 are you ready to grab yours ??
1 Like
|Re: Makeup Artiste Shocks Many People Online After She Removed Her Makeup (photos) by missiret(f): 6:40am
This one weak me
|Re: Makeup Artiste Shocks Many People Online After She Removed Her Makeup (photos) by favourmic(m): 6:41am
Its has finish
|Re: Makeup Artiste Shocks Many People Online After She Removed Her Makeup (photos) by MRSoftapples(m): 6:41am
This is disturbing,,, what on earth will make a lady's face to be this rough... i believe the signs must had shown before it escalated to this... this is how you know ladies that are dirty and dont take care of their body.
2 Likes
|Re: Makeup Artiste Shocks Many People Online After She Removed Her Makeup (photos) by Darkseid(m): 6:43am
At least the chic still fine without the excess make up unlike some of our Naija babes.
1 Like
|Re: Makeup Artiste Shocks Many People Online After She Removed Her Makeup (photos) by MrBen10(m): 6:44am
please, when is this world ending?
.
All this fake things ladies are doing is even surprising the devil himself
1 Like
|Re: Makeup Artiste Shocks Many People Online After She Removed Her Makeup (photos) by Rokia2(f): 6:51am
People like to overreact.
Maybe she's taking care of her skin but she ain't where she wants to be yet.
Not everyone was born with the good genes of fawless skin.
1 Like
|Re: Makeup Artiste Shocks Many People Online After She Removed Her Makeup (photos) by shawnfamous(m): 7:08am
This one na mask na.. .no be make up
|Re: Makeup Artiste Shocks Many People Online After She Removed Her Makeup (photos) by badoi(m): 7:22am
Ohhhhh my gaaaaaaad
|Re: Makeup Artiste Shocks Many People Online After She Removed Her Makeup (photos) by oneda(m): 7:22am
Emmanuella come and see this Aunty real face o
|Re: Makeup Artiste Shocks Many People Online After She Removed Her Makeup (photos) by rebirthforgoody(f): 7:28am
This is not her real face ooooh.
|Re: Makeup Artiste Shocks Many People Online After She Removed Her Makeup (photos) by joelens007(m): 7:36am
lalasticlala coman do the needful...the world need to see this
|Re: Makeup Artiste Shocks Many People Online After She Removed Her Makeup (photos) by DONADAMS(m): 7:40am
This issa mask
|Re: Makeup Artiste Shocks Many People Online After She Removed Her Makeup (photos) by wristbangle(m): 7:42am
This is just an hint to guys that we need to be careful on who we gush or chase after. Who would know beneath that mask is a pimples filled slay queen
1 Like
|Re: Makeup Artiste Shocks Many People Online After She Removed Her Makeup (photos) by BlueRayDick: 7:53am
The way things dey go for dis world now person go date him Ex again without knowing O. Imagine if I had dated this babe when she had the acne, i would gladly woo and date her again not knowing she don turn arya Stark.
1 Like
Tonto Dikeh On Braids Or Blonde - Which Is Hotter? (photos) / Couple Use Dead Human As Their Wedding Cake (photos) / Mercy Aigbe-gentry Jumpsuit Collection
Viewing this topic: gideon293(m), Sunrule3(m), Embelish1, wisekid20101(m), umbawo(m), ekemcy(f), Nonymillz, badtestguy, Ofetex, salemdv(m), bluecircle470, FRANCOBEN(m), EHI9ICE(m), Show22, ucstanislaus, idnole4(m), muller101(m), saintkeppy(m), wolexy2020(m), sweetkevisco(m), osculate(m), olafade1990(m), Abitob, jahbiz, Charity05(f), babythug(f), filani(m), phate3d, ozone0801(m), drey076(m), xynerise(m), missade(f), Chigold1, Bobnotrouble, AJCs(m), loneatar, peterchike, gredenco1(m), laonidolla(m), IamKashyBaby(f), terrezo2002(m), kingjo96, acqiusitions042(m), obaival(m), oshe11(m), donfab(m), ifeanyija(m), pitastephen, datbay(m), emmak2k4(m), Emotionless100, bvc(m), fav444(f), Navar(m), ahmodu4real(m), batista73, mordi12, mayowa558(m), scarr, sarutobie(m), breadandtea(f), atheistandproud(m), onyfor, idea(m), Ezionye(f), bestyclass(f), stonedigital, joelsky(m), yomifoster, OAM4J, bimchuswhat(f), Goldenoracle(m), Dagger111(m), Shekinah190(f), talk2saintify(m), soul2, houseoftuition1, Suzzytee05(f), olawalehenry(m), Akinwotu91, Bblessing37, rasque96(m), Hezaking(m), Reeoman(m), phyllumtopilla, uscofield, chiraqDemon(m), lordcreativity(m), ajawara(m), pensilpyper, Yeligray(m), handsomenonny(m), arabbunkum, ROBEN(m), TenPassfour(m), Tobescol(m), sunnykalu125, Christeety, Smile31(f), Giddybaba(m), jolaks, Desyner, topetalks(m), prof1990(m), Tytto(f), ojezee(m), Barry2015(f), keyanZuzer, Headboyschtwo, Tgul(f), ookesanjo(m), mozzti(m), MizMyColi(f), Sonoyom(m), abefeb1(m), usoroakpan, obinnauma, herrlekan(m), Mysine, hennybee(m), olabent85(m), nikkygal(f), Prec1ous(m), Obaiyski(m), Lacomb(m), phidipe(m), ziga, Florblu(f), Chatflick(m), Diso60090(m), elpiro, adaifx, adviser(m), Sunkyphil, aktolly54(m), hector4(m), tolusan, captleonerd(m), Bmcc(m), jurgyvideos, daywalker12911(m), busco59, frank33(m), martin86(m), kolladey(m), cassidynca(m), debdave(f), abduljabbar4(m) and 235 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3