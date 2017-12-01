Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Wife Pours Hot Water On Her Husband In Abuja After Argument Over Socks. Photos (12648 Views)

Nigerian Man Killed In South Africa After Argument With Landlord (Photo) / Jealous Wife Pours Hot Water On Her Husband And His New Wife (Graphic Photos) / Wife Pours Hot Water On Her Husband In Jos For Marrying A Second Wife (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





The man who is said to be an Usher working at the Federal Government College, Rubochi, is currently being treated at an undisclosed hospital..



Source; A man simply identified as Musa has been seriously injured after he was allegedly poured hot water by his wife who is said to be a cleaner in one of the schools in Abuja. According to Sarah Danladi, the woman attacked her husband with the hot water over argument over socks. The sad incident reportedly happened on Monday, December 4...The man who is said to be an Usher working at the Federal Government College, Rubochi, is currently being treated at an undisclosed hospital..Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/woman-injures-husband-attacking-hot-water-abuja-photos.html



















And she didn't see anywhere to pour the hot water except on Musa's AmstelRock? God save us from all these angels in the street and devil at home And she didn't see anywhere to pour the hot water except on Musa's AmstelRock? God save us from all these angels in the street and devil at home 28 Likes 1 Share







Socks,hot water,Mr Musa run for your life,you might not survive her next attack. Socks,hot water,Mr Musa run for your life,you might not survive her next attack. 2 Likes 1 Share

women are not joking now a days ooo....you piss them off you will suffer.....



and you surely dont piss a woman off that is working....she cant be working too and you wan still threat her like a housewoman....



it never works..... 8 Likes 1 Share

Slay queens strike again.



I won't say anything this time.









Fuvk it, I MUST say something.



These women have long hidden under the "weaker sex" tag as I have always said.



We are equals. Men are not stronger than them.



They should not be treated lightly.



I'm still wondering how far someone will provoke me before I decide to disfigure him/her for life.



Its no coincidence that women are rarely given prominent / controlling positions worldwide regardless of race, or religion. Even when they are in power, adequate measures are taken to ensure they do not fall out of control.



This is not discrimination. This is because it is FACT that women are known to act irrationally & almost always abuse the authority bestowed upon them to intimidate others.



Every religion relegates women to the background. Its not a Christian or Islam or Buddha thing. Its nature.



Women reason emotionally instead of logically.



If women were running the world, we would have gone extinct by now from nuclear wars.



How many women can withstand insults, provocations and even mild assault from the opposition and still stay calm like the Obamas, Trumps, Putins & Kims? They would have erupted in emotional rage and blown this fragile planet away without thinking of the repercussions. 51 Likes 6 Shares

She did this to him because of argument over socks,what of if it's an argument about infidelity? 29 Likes 2 Shares

Nearly damaged the man's joystick!...that socks must be linked with woman issue!



Others been using knife or matchette He's lucky.Others been using knife or matchette 1 Like

ArchangeLucifer:

Slay queens strike again.



I won't say anything this time.









Fuvk it, I MUST say something.



These women have long hidden under the "weaker sex" tag as I have always said.



We are equals. Men are not stronger than them.



They should not be treated lightly.



I'm still wondering how far someone will provoke me before I decide to disfigure him/her for life.



Its no coincidence that women are rarely given prominent / controlling positions worldwide regardless of race, or religion. Even when they are in power, adequate measures are taken to ensure they do not fall out of control.



This is not discrimination. This is because it is FACT that women are known to act irrationally & almost always abuse the authority bestowed upon them to intimidate others.



Every religion relegates women to the background. Its not a Christian or Islam or Buddha thing. Its nature.



Women reason emotionally instead of logically.



If women were running the world, we would have gone extinct by now from nuclear wars.



How many women can withstand insults, provocations and even mild assault from the opposition and still stay calm like the Obamas, Trumps, Putins & Kims? They would have erupted in a emotional rage and blown this fragile planet away without thinking of the repercussions.

This is over reaction.





Ase





Love Sango This is over reaction.AseLove Sango

Where are those goats calling themselves women right activists? You see the animals now. 8 Likes 1 Share

oh my women dis days no get joy

The wife no get chill at all



Men are quickly becoming an endangered specie in Nigeria & the so called Female activists have suddenly lost their voice on this issue Men are quickly becoming an endangered specie in Nigeria & the so called Female activists have suddenly lost their voice on this issue 5 Likes





The Bleep is the world turning to Women are becoming terrible these days.The Bleep is the world turning to 1 Like

I dey fear women nowadays 8 Likes 2 Shares

Na wa for this trend o.

.

Men continue to be abused by women in large numbers and grossly underreported.



Where are the NGOs to fight this violence against men?

Women again??



Na wao





I don talk am b4 i go stil talk am again, i nor fit marry 9ja gals

Blood of Santa Claus 5 Likes

This women are no longer stabbing again, na hot water una dey pour the husband.

Womeeeeeeeeen ooooooo

Their is juju in that socks.

They need to find the socks and take it to celestial church to know it's importance.

Sorry young man and get well quick.

She's a learner

They should surgically remove her two boobs or she should be jailed for about six months in a male prison

There are issues between them, the socks was just the trigger. 4 Likes









O pari Say it with me ... Woe-menO pari 1 Like