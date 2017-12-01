₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,923,680 members, 3,954,569 topics. Date: Wednesday, 06 December 2017 at 07:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Wife Pours Hot Water On Her Husband In Abuja After Argument Over Socks. Photos (12648 Views)
Nigerian Man Killed In South Africa After Argument With Landlord (Photo) / Jealous Wife Pours Hot Water On Her Husband And His New Wife (Graphic Photos) / Wife Pours Hot Water On Her Husband In Jos For Marrying A Second Wife (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Wife Pours Hot Water On Her Husband In Abuja After Argument Over Socks. Photos by dainformant(m): 11:24am
A man simply identified as Musa has been seriously injured after he was allegedly poured hot water by his wife who is said to be a cleaner in one of the schools in Abuja. According to Sarah Danladi, the woman attacked her husband with the hot water over argument over socks. The sad incident reportedly happened on Monday, December 4...
The man who is said to be an Usher working at the Federal Government College, Rubochi, is currently being treated at an undisclosed hospital..
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/woman-injures-husband-attacking-hot-water-abuja-photos.html
|Re: Wife Pours Hot Water On Her Husband In Abuja After Argument Over Socks. Photos by BeeBeeOoh(m): 11:25am
And she didn't see anywhere to pour the hot water except on Musa's AmstelRock? God save us from all these angels in the street and devil at home
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wife Pours Hot Water On Her Husband In Abuja After Argument Over Socks. Photos by BluntBoy(m): 11:28am
|Re: Wife Pours Hot Water On Her Husband In Abuja After Argument Over Socks. Photos by Evablizin(f): 11:28am
Socks,hot water,Mr Musa run for your life,you might not survive her next attack.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wife Pours Hot Water On Her Husband In Abuja After Argument Over Socks. Photos by OrestesDante(m): 11:30am
|Re: Wife Pours Hot Water On Her Husband In Abuja After Argument Over Socks. Photos by tsdarkside(m): 11:30am
women are not joking now a days ooo....you piss them off you will suffer.....
and you surely dont piss a woman off that is working....she cant be working too and you wan still threat her like a housewoman....
it never works.....
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wife Pours Hot Water On Her Husband In Abuja After Argument Over Socks. Photos by ArchangeLucifer: 11:43am
Slay queens strike again.
I won't say anything this time.
Fuvk it, I MUST say something.
These women have long hidden under the "weaker sex" tag as I have always said.
We are equals. Men are not stronger than them.
They should not be treated lightly.
I'm still wondering how far someone will provoke me before I decide to disfigure him/her for life.
Its no coincidence that women are rarely given prominent / controlling positions worldwide regardless of race, or religion. Even when they are in power, adequate measures are taken to ensure they do not fall out of control.
This is not discrimination. This is because it is FACT that women are known to act irrationally & almost always abuse the authority bestowed upon them to intimidate others.
Every religion relegates women to the background. Its not a Christian or Islam or Buddha thing. Its nature.
Women reason emotionally instead of logically.
If women were running the world, we would have gone extinct by now from nuclear wars.
How many women can withstand insults, provocations and even mild assault from the opposition and still stay calm like the Obamas, Trumps, Putins & Kims? They would have erupted in emotional rage and blown this fragile planet away without thinking of the repercussions.
51 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Wife Pours Hot Water On Her Husband In Abuja After Argument Over Socks. Photos by deco22(m): 11:46am
She did this to him because of argument over socks,what of if it's an argument about infidelity?
29 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Wife Pours Hot Water On Her Husband In Abuja After Argument Over Socks. Photos by ClitoPen: 11:56am
Nearly damaged the man's joystick!...that socks must be linked with woman issue!
|Re: Wife Pours Hot Water On Her Husband In Abuja After Argument Over Socks. Photos by AuroraB(f): 11:57am
He's lucky.
Others been using knife or matchette
1 Like
|Re: Wife Pours Hot Water On Her Husband In Abuja After Argument Over Socks. Photos by KingSango(m): 12:00pm
ArchangeLucifer:
This is over reaction.
Ase
Love Sango
|Re: Wife Pours Hot Water On Her Husband In Abuja After Argument Over Socks. Photos by python1: 12:37pm
Where are those goats calling themselves women right activists? You see the animals now.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wife Pours Hot Water On Her Husband In Abuja After Argument Over Socks. Photos by Jesse01(m): 2:06pm
oh my women dis days no get joy
|Re: Wife Pours Hot Water On Her Husband In Abuja After Argument Over Socks. Photos by videkon(m): 2:29pm
The wife no get chill at all
|Re: Wife Pours Hot Water On Her Husband In Abuja After Argument Over Socks. Photos by maberry(m): 6:28pm
Men are quickly becoming an endangered specie in Nigeria & the so called Female activists have suddenly lost their voice on this issue
5 Likes
|Re: Wife Pours Hot Water On Her Husband In Abuja After Argument Over Socks. Photos by BamBella(m): 6:28pm
Women are becoming terrible these days.
The Bleep is the world turning to
1 Like
|Re: Wife Pours Hot Water On Her Husband In Abuja After Argument Over Socks. Photos by Colybaly: 6:29pm
I dey fear women nowadays
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Wife Pours Hot Water On Her Husband In Abuja After Argument Over Socks. Photos by kennygee(f): 6:29pm
Na wa for this trend o.
|Re: Wife Pours Hot Water On Her Husband In Abuja After Argument Over Socks. Photos by Jh0wsef(m): 6:29pm
.
|Re: Wife Pours Hot Water On Her Husband In Abuja After Argument Over Socks. Photos by Flets: 6:29pm
Men continue to be abused by women in large numbers and grossly underreported.
Where are the NGOs to fight this violence against men?
|Re: Wife Pours Hot Water On Her Husband In Abuja After Argument Over Socks. Photos by johnstar(m): 6:29pm
Women again??
Na wao
I don talk am b4 i go stil talk am again, i nor fit marry 9ja gals
|Re: Wife Pours Hot Water On Her Husband In Abuja After Argument Over Socks. Photos by wolextayo(m): 6:30pm
Blood of Santa Claus
5 Likes
|Re: Wife Pours Hot Water On Her Husband In Abuja After Argument Over Socks. Photos by sholajigga(m): 6:31pm
This women are no longer stabbing again, na hot water una dey pour the husband.
|Re: Wife Pours Hot Water On Her Husband In Abuja After Argument Over Socks. Photos by smithsydny(m): 6:31pm
Womeeeeeeeeen ooooooo
|Re: Wife Pours Hot Water On Her Husband In Abuja After Argument Over Socks. Photos by beautyhd: 6:31pm
Their is juju in that socks.
They need to find the socks and take it to celestial church to know it's importance.
Sorry young man and get well quick.
|Re: Wife Pours Hot Water On Her Husband In Abuja After Argument Over Socks. Photos by BruncleZuma: 6:31pm
She's a learner
|Re: Wife Pours Hot Water On Her Husband In Abuja After Argument Over Socks. Photos by Opistorincos(m): 6:31pm
They should surgically remove her two boobs or she should be jailed for about six months in a male prison
|Re: Wife Pours Hot Water On Her Husband In Abuja After Argument Over Socks. Photos by Pavore9: 6:32pm
There are issues between them, the socks was just the trigger.
4 Likes
|Re: Wife Pours Hot Water On Her Husband In Abuja After Argument Over Socks. Photos by Icon79(m): 6:32pm
Say it with me ... Woe-men
O pari
1 Like
|Re: Wife Pours Hot Water On Her Husband In Abuja After Argument Over Socks. Photos by zombieHUNTER: 6:32pm
Buhari should be held responsible
The level of desperation in the land is mind blowing
Murdered Nigerian: UK Police Place £10,000 Bounty On Killer / Virginia Tech Rampage / I Was Molested Last Night By Two Ladies
Viewing this topic: Somke(m), Alexokwe, stuffs4me(m), sirwealth(m), babfield, DProdigy15(m), DRIFTyKING(m), hopeyemidotcom(f), westluska, valdes00(m), educonsultant, pheyikemi, reminiscing(f), FloraEC(f), JONSYN7154(m), Kimcutie, one4GOD(f), safarigirl(f), Win95, mikaj(m), Marotzke(m), zeeyen4all(m), Obum22(m), Donpizzle(m), kellybently(m), lalacee, gmoney12, MoSEXELLENCY, tbase73(m), femcruz(m), Dirkcoyt, veykey, Emeskhalifa(m), Jenticles(f), CHARLYX9, Akamaka, Mrteju(m), kennosklint(m), olagoke157, sweetose(f), akintun, ismokeweed(m), Ten06, nelson1200, chrisley024(m), GREATVIKTOUR(m), meme98, NLandIsHypocrit, blessorji, cocoberry, bobofati(m), nsikakekoh, juvvy, geedup(m), Com4tee, luckibabe, Johnchike(m), janellemonae, ibj55, Livefreeordieha(m), cudytrell(m), anyimontana(m), aviona, michael142(m), Elyxir, freshvybe(m), MDelgado(m), tumboko and 115 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6