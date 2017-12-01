Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / They Used Us To Carry Bombs, Libya Is Hell , - Nigerian Returnee Speaks (1695 Views)

Nigerian migrants were filled with joy and expressed relief as they arrived home yesterday, Tuesday 5th of December 2017 from Libya, describing the “hell” of harsh conditions in detention camps where they had been held.



African heads of state have condemned the treatment of undocumented migrants in Libya, including widespread violence and apparent slave trading.







The 144 returnees who touched down late Tuesday, and another planeload expected to land shortly after, are part of a repatriation programme that Nigeria has stepped up in recent months.



One man who gave his name as Franklin told AFP that he was “very, very happy” to return.



“It’s good to be home, because I’ve been in hell in the land of Libya. I’ll start a new life in my country,” he said as he waited to be given food.



The UN has urged Libya to agree to shut down 30 centres holding 15,000 migrants, whose detention has become a pressing issue after video footage showing African men sold in Libyan slave auctions sparked global outrage.



“Thank God, thank God, thank God,” said one young man as he stood in an orderly line at the airport to be registered first by immigration officers and then by the National Emergency Management Agency.



Nigerians make up the majority of undocumented migrants trying to make the treacherous crossing via the Mediterranean Sea to Europe.



Their repatriation began nearly a year ago but numbers have increased recently, with nearly 1,300 brought home in November, according to NEMA.



Another returnee, Omoburo, said he had been held in a Libyan detention camp for nearly nine months before he could return home.



“They used us to do all sort of things, to carry bombs, to carry ammunition, even to ‘pack’ dead bodies,” he said as he stood in front of a large poster of Nigeria’s first lady Aisha Buhari extending a warm “welcome” to the group.



It was reported that up to 70% of the Libya returnees are from Edo state



Nigerians make up the majority of undocumented migrants trying to make the treacherous crossing via the Mediterranean Sea to Europe.





What does the quoted actually mean? Does it mean that those not counted are Nigerians? Or are we to read from this that migrants do, on the whole, have travel documents relevant for travailing thorough the various African nations between where they are from and Libya and perhaps papers overoptimistically prepared for the final trip to Europe ? Or are we to take it that migrants, at least, generally have documents that identify whom they are and what nations they orientate.



If all of the above or some of it is true, how then do they determine the true identity and nationality of those without documents? Are individuals without proof of identity merely asked where they are from and if they declare Nigeria they are accepted as Nigerian? And in the end the figures for those that had no identity and claim Nigeria are totted up and we arrive at the daft and dangerous idea that the majority of those without documents are Nigerians? What does the quoted actually mean? Does it mean that those not counted are Nigerians?Or are we to read from this that migrants do, on the whole, have travel documents relevant for travailing thorough the various African nations between where they are from and Libya and perhaps papers overoptimistically prepared for the final trip to Europe ? Or are we to take it that migrants, at least, generally have documents that identify whom they are and what nations they orientate.If all of the above or some of it is true, how then do they determine the true identity and nationality of those without documents? Are individuals without proof of identity merely asked where they are from and if they declare Nigeria they are accepted as Nigerian? And in the end the figures for those that had no identity and claim Nigeria are totted up and we arrive at the daft and dangerous idea that the majority of those without documents are Nigerians?

OgaDonald:

We must Praise Buhari, for the way he arranged for their return.



They arrived back home in clean cloths like uniforms. It was well packaged. I was proud of the arrangement. We must Praise Buhari, for the way he arranged for their return.They arrived back home in clean cloths like uniforms. It was well packaged. I was proud of the arrangement.





They used you people to do all these things because you want to go to Europe by fire and by thunder. They used you people to do all these things because you want to go to Europe by fire and by thunder.

So dem turn Una to Armoured personnel Bomb carrier...



and they Gave you guys these Uniform trousers

I see...

It's good to be back.. That one is calling Buhari in this matter. It was international outcry that's why they responded

Nobody send you there in the first instance



Anything your eye see take am like dat

Nigeria bad, Nigeria bad.



No matter how bad it is. There is no place like home. 2 Likes

4koff:





We must Praise Buhari, for the way he arranged for their return.



They arrived back home in clean cloths like uniforms. It was well packaged. I was proud of the arrangement. Please just shut up.. Buhari doesn't care about the 5 % of us.. Please just shut up.. Buhari doesn't care about the 5 % of us..

I careless about their return. Enough with this returnee news

Let us join hands and take our dear country to a greater height. Nobody should run away again.

I am proud to be a Nigerian.

We are in this together, anybody who tries to run away shall be returned just like these ones. Na who una wan leave the country for?

Atleast libya used you to CARRY Bomb.



Northern Nigeria will use you as the BOMB ITSELF.

That's too bad.



You can make it here in Nigeria as well without travelling abroad. its not a hidden fact that Nigeria is hard but with the right information & action, you will make it.



Oyindidi:

I careless about their return. Enough with this returnee news

You prefer dey return to agadez? You prefer dey return to agadez?

fools will never learn. dem go say my case is different

Dey force u go there? Ozuor







And remember, you choose to leave us





we will be here waiting for you when you return, if you return Welcome. Go and Sin No more!And remember, you choose to leave uswe will be here waiting for you when you return, if you return

This is a lesson to my brothers from the south south.



Ain't all greens are grass.

Very sad. And as this is happening some Nigerians are still moving there right now. If Nigeria was a peaceful place, this wouldn't be happening. What a shame to Nigeria.

Nonnyflex:

G For gbeuw For gbeuw

Thegamingorca:





You prefer dey return to agadez? Who send them go Libya before see their uniforms sef Who send them go Libya beforesee their uniforms sef

na wa oh...Wetin person no go hear

