Miss Lorriane Nadal from the Island of Mauritius has been crowned the Miss University Africa 2017.



The 22-year-old, who is a student of the University of Mauritius, was crowned at a lavish ceremony at the Obo Wali cultural center in the oil city of Port-hacourt, Rivers state in Nigeria.



She beat Miss University Somalia, Phahima Shariff who was the first runner up and Miss University Nigeria, Chinonso Opara who came third.



The Winner was crowned by the First Lady of Rivers state, Eberechi Suzzette Wike.



Fifty delegates from around Africa participated in the competition.



