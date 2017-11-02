Ebonyi State Born Lady Victory Obasi Emerges 17th Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja





The 17th edition of Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja took centre stage recently at the prestigious Transcorp Hilton where about 30 contestants battled on the big stage for the coveted title. The event which is seen to be the 3rd oldest pageant event in Nigeria and the first in Abuja was put together by Dolce Entertainment.



The star-studded event witnessed the honouring of some selected personalities including



•Kenny black- Comedian of the Year, •Face of HBS- Beauty Queen of year, •Prince Nail - Beauty Firm Of The Year‎, •Ehis Hair - Supportive Hair Brand Of The Year‎, •Mrs Yinka‎ - ‎ Outstanding Personality Of The Year, •Ben 10 Equipment - Excellence Brand Award, •Debbie Douglas - Best ‎HUMANITERIAN Project Award ,• Mary Timms - International Beauty Queen Of The Year‎, •May Idahosa - ‎ Outstanding Role Model Award, •Amb. Wahala - ‎Most Creative Comedian Of The Year, •Mrs Ginika Tor Willians- Nigeria Women Role Model Award.



Pretty Victory Obasi from Ebonyi state emerged the winner of the 17th edition following her exceptional display and presentations on stage‎. The young lady who arrested the eyes of the judges will be presented with her official car and other entitlements during the unveiling of the Queen to the general public in an exclusive event soon.



Speaking to the cross section of journalists after the event, the CEO of Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Hon. Ejiro Okpihwo said he thanked God for the success of the event including the team, partners and sponsors who played key role to ensure the success of the 17th edition. "The 17th Edition of Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja has come and gone but we must not fail to appreciate God Almighty who made it possible. It obviously challenging to stage the event but our efforts and that of special people and brands can not be overlooked. As I Congratulate the winners of the 2017 edition of MBGA, I also acknowledged the roles played by my team, partners and sponsors to ensure a successful event" he added



The grand finale followed an official appearance of the winners and the CEO at a special event the next day which recorded the presence of some governors, notable personalities and nollywood stars in the city of Abuja.



