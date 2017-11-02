₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by AlexReports(m): 8:15am
Ebonyi State Born Lady Victory Obasi Emerges 17th Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja
|Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 8:16am
She should stay Away from CHIDINMA OKEKE
Else naa cassava she go use for her own
|Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by AlexReports(m): 8:26am
|Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by AlexReports(m): 8:27am
|Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by AlexReports(m): 8:29am
|Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by AlexReports(m): 9:00am
|Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by Funnicator: 9:01am
Victory obasi in blue gown.
From ebonyi state.
Since Dave umahi began to rule ebonyi na so so good news i deh hear from that state.
Chick is shiitty pretty too. Chai
Congrats to her.
|Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by AlexReports(m): 9:09am
|Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by AlexReports(m): 9:13am
Congrats
|Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by devindevin2000: 9:26am
I knew she must be Igbo or from SS. Anyways, Igbo women and beauty are like 5 and 6. Look at her well well, does she look Nigerian to you? All I see is Biafraan.
|Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by Houseofglam7(f): 9:26am
Hmmmmmmm
|Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by wunmi590(m): 9:26am
Ok
|Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by celestialAgent(m): 9:26am
But Bobrisky fine pass this girl na, shu
|Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 9:27am
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 9:27am
Meanwhile, somewhere in Enugu..
|Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 9:29am
Yaaay Ebonyi State girl
|Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 9:29am
Yet another pageant. .........
|Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by Alariiwo: 9:29am
Igbos again.
They are on the move to dominate Abuja and claim they developed it. But to develop the 5 SE states not up to size of Oyo state when combined too hard them.
|Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by quiverfull(m): 9:29am
All these stupid and senseless beauty pageants that are used in debasing and trafficking these girls.
|Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by Jesse01(m): 9:29am
she is fyne but if she is d most beautiful among d contestants, den am sorry to say dat all d other contestants are ugly
|Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by liondbrave: 9:30am
cucumber fall on you
|Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by Araoluwa005(m): 9:30am
she is not bad
|Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by maticdamian: 9:31am
Too many pics, I don't even know who the most beautiful girl is...
|Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by YesNo: 9:31am
First pic. No Hips. just straight and flat like a London used android phone with No accessories.
irrelevant beauty pageants and award shows everywhere.
|Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by Berlyn1(f): 9:31am
She's no doubt so beautiful. ..ndi igbo amaka joor
|Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by yeyerolling: 9:31am
These nonsense shud be scrapped. Corporate oloshoism in disguise
|Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by rozay12345: 9:31am
All these funny beauty pageants all across Nigeria encouraging women to see their body as a tool rather than their brains...We want to hear news of our girls excelling in academics and ground breaking research....
|Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by NoFavors: 9:31am
She's basic
|Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by thesicilian: 9:31am
These are the most beautiful girls in Abuja?!
|Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by lastmessenger: 9:31am
Why always Igbo ?
|Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by goldtube(m): 9:31am
wow! cute
|Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by abbaapple: 9:32am
Thunder fire devil!
