₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,910,477 members, 3,905,693 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 November 2017 at 10:38 AM

Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) - Fashion - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) (9690 Views)

Adaeze Marian Obasi Elected As Sexiest Woman In Africa (Photos) / Royhills Edozie Is Dead (CEO Lagos Fashion Awards, Most Beautiful Girl In Lagos) / Adaeze Marian Obasi In Bikini In Camp Of Miss Supranational World Pageant (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by AlexReports(m): 8:15am
Ebonyi State Born Lady Victory Obasi Emerges 17th Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja


The 17th edition of Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja took centre stage recently at the prestigious Transcorp Hilton where about 30 contestants battled on the big stage for the coveted title. The event which is seen to be the 3rd oldest pageant event in Nigeria and the first in Abuja was put together by Dolce Entertainment.

The star-studded event witnessed the honouring of some selected personalities including  

•Kenny black- Comedian of the Year, •Face of HBS- Beauty Queen of year, •Prince Nail - Beauty Firm Of The Year‎, •Ehis Hair - Supportive Hair Brand Of The Year‎, •Mrs Yinka‎  - ‎ Outstanding Personality Of The Year, •Ben 10 Equipment -  Excellence Brand Award, •Debbie Douglas - Best ‎HUMANITERIAN  Project Award ,• Mary Timms - International Beauty Queen Of The Year‎, •May Idahosa - ‎ Outstanding Role Model Award, •Amb. Wahala - ‎Most Creative Comedian Of The Year, •Mrs Ginika Tor Willians- Nigeria Women Role Model Award.

Pretty Victory Obasi from Ebonyi state emerged the winner of the 17th edition following her exceptional display and presentations on stage‎. The young lady who arrested the eyes of the judges will be presented with her official car and other entitlements during the unveiling of the Queen to the general public in an exclusive event soon.

Speaking to the cross section of journalists after the event, the CEO of Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Hon. Ejiro Okpihwo said he thanked God for the success of the event including the team, partners and sponsors who played key role to ensure the success of the 17th edition. "The 17th Edition of Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja has come and gone but we must not fail to appreciate God Almighty who made it possible. It obviously challenging to stage the event but our efforts and that of special people and brands can not be overlooked. As I Congratulate the winners of the 2017 edition of MBGA, I also acknowledged the roles played by my team, partners and sponsors to ensure a successful event" he added

The grand finale followed an official appearance of the winners and the CEO at a special event the next day which recorded the presence of some governors, notable personalities and nollywood stars in the city of Abuja.

http://www.alexreports.info/2017/11/colourful-ebonyi-state-born-lady.html?m=0

1 Like

Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 8:16am
She should stay Away from CHIDINMA OKEKE


Else naa cassava she go use for her own tongue

2 Likes

Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by AlexReports(m): 8:26am
@alexreports

Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by AlexReports(m): 8:27am
More

Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by AlexReports(m): 8:29am
Continue

Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by AlexReports(m): 9:00am
See more

Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by Funnicator: 9:01am
Victory obasi in blue gown.

From ebonyi state.

Since Dave umahi began to rule ebonyi na so so good news i deh hear from that state.

Chick is shiitty pretty too. Chai shocked

Congrats to her.

3 Likes

Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by AlexReports(m): 9:09am
Continues here

Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by AlexReports(m): 9:13am
Congrats

Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by devindevin2000: 9:26am
I knew she must be Igbo or from SS. Anyways, Igbo women and beauty are like 5 and 6. Look at her well well, does she look Nigerian to you? All I see is Biafraan.

16 Likes

Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by Houseofglam7(f): 9:26am
Hmmmmmmm
Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by wunmi590(m): 9:26am
Ok
Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by celestialAgent(m): 9:26am
But Bobrisky fine pass this girl na, shu shocked
Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 9:27am
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew

2 Likes

Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 9:27am
Meanwhile, somewhere in Enugu..

17 Likes

Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 9:29am
Yaaay Ebonyi State girl grin

1 Like

Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 9:29am
Yet another pageant. .........
Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by Alariiwo: 9:29am
Igbos again.

They are on the move to dominate Abuja and claim they developed it. But to develop the 5 SE states not up to size of Oyo state when combined too hard them.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by quiverfull(m): 9:29am
All these stupid and senseless beauty pageants that are used in debasing and trafficking these girls.
Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by Jesse01(m): 9:29am
she is fyne but if she is d most beautiful among d contestants, den am sorry to say dat all d other contestants are ugly lipsrsealed
Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by liondbrave: 9:30am
cucumber fall on you grin grin grin
Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by Araoluwa005(m): 9:30am
she is not bad
Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by maticdamian: 9:31am
Too many pics, I don't even know who the most beautiful girl is...
Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by YesNo: 9:31am
First pic. No Hips. just straight and flat like a London used android phone with No accessories.

irrelevant beauty pageants and award shows everywhere.
Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by Berlyn1(f): 9:31am
She's no doubt so beautiful. ..ndi igbo amaka joor grin
Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by yeyerolling: 9:31am
These nonsense shud be scrapped. Corporate oloshoism in disguise
Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by rozay12345: 9:31am
All these funny beauty pageants all across Nigeria encouraging women to see their body as a tool rather than their brains...We want to hear news of our girls excelling in academics and ground breaking research....
Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by NoFavors: 9:31am
She's basic
Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by thesicilian: 9:31am
These are the most beautiful girls in Abuja?!
Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by lastmessenger: 9:31am
Why always Igbo ?
Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by goldtube(m): 9:31am
wow! cute
Re: Victory Obasi Wins The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2017 Contest (Photos) by abbaapple: 9:32am
Thunder fire devil! shocked

(0) (1) (Reply)

~ BET Awards 2009:See Who Rocked The Red Carpet ~ / Photos From St. Eve West Africa Fashion Week Master Class In Lagos / 21 Ankara Stylish Fashion Trend To Watch Out For In 2013

Viewing this topic: afezy110, FatherJosiah01(m), benfluleck, jk1e, ksix(m), alexistaiwo, Dapromzy333(m), Lemonade01(m), soncomm(m), frezeh, Stefan00, kingsley989(m), Helensuks, Asaainc, geopappe(m), macluvph1(m), vickeybrown92(m), Anasnyke, TheBoss4real, nuttyhnic(m), eagleman92(m), Skilme(m), Funnicator, walldoy(m), oziawo, Smylyn(m), cubzy, Indomixx, Seakay(m), chidex28, superblexy(m), BrainnewsNg(f), Johnpsite, sixtyeight, makunbernardjohn, shurch(m), Adelivi25, Trinity101(m), chemicalibk, makinson2865, mercyp001(f), odyngafabian(m), princealbashir(m), Thermodynamics(m), Alexanderbright, justpeehay(m), closearms(m), Aventures(m), Jodesky(m), nicekid4u(m), ndika128(m), teeboyAkin and 112 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.