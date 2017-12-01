Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) (3637 Views)

@VIVIANGIST



Music video by D'banj performing As I Dey Go [Official Video]. DB Records



Download Audio , Video , Instrumental , Lyrics Click : http://www.viviangist.ng/watch-video-dbanj-as-i-dey-go/



cc; lalasticlala









Nice song and beat, but that green Benz



Bi mo se nan owo koKan aiye, true talk

"Make i tell them the koko" time don pass na obo and baba nla they rain now 8 Likes

blackbeau1:

Erm he is still singing ?



He just gave a beat and some incantations bndhfbdjnkwhdbehjwbvd to stay cool in the industry! He just gave a beat and some incantationsto stay cool in the industry! 7 Likes

Erm he is still singing ?

Okay, as you dey go, who you EPP?

As I dey come nko 2 Likes

blackbeau1:

Erm he is still singing ?

I like his new song with afrobeat

Bullshit 7 Likes

Rubbish song!!!!

Wetin concern me as you dey go? 10 Likes

blackbeau1:

Erm he is still singing ? no sir... He is footballing no sir... He is footballing

RIP to dbanj music carrer RIP to dbanj music carrer 6 Likes





Ejanla na you oo





Haters can go murder dem mama!



Oya everybody let's sing along.. Ejanla na you ooHaters can go murder dem mama!Oya everybody let's sing along.. 6 Likes

Bad Belle people are still coming. No matter how good the song is, they will find something there to term it as wack 14 Likes 3 Shares

Wack song 1 Like

Mtcheeew rubbish

Are you done talking??

Funny specie

Another Trash from d'banj 2 Likes

Interesting

Nonsense song,and u know it's not a lie 3 Likes



The car crush you? Wetin happen as u dey go?The car crush you? 1 Like

Nice video 1 Like

Dbanj might not really b releasing hit tracks lately but he is 1 of d few Nigeria musician dat actually knows d difference between being in d music industry & music business. I respect him so much 11 Likes

Ericaikince:

"Make i tell them the koko" time don pass na obo and baba nla they rain now While tekno is SUNing now abi??.. I feel u sir While tekno is SUNing now abi??.. I feel u sir

Wack with capital W 2 Likes

As you dey go Libya... Abeg when u reach greet their minister of happiness and statue erection... That is if they have one

Ericaikince:

"Make i tell them the koko" time don pass na obo and baba nla they rain now Says someone that spells reign as rain, smh. Says someone that spells reign as rain, smh.

Upcoming artiste 1 Like





I'm so sorry Dapo



You look fly though Only like the first 18 seconds...I'm so sorry DapoYou look fly though

I love the fact that dbanj is so stubborn I pray something big come up for you