|D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by OgaDonald: 6:48pm
@VIVIANGIST
Music video by D'banj performing As I Dey Go [Official Video]. DB Records
Download Audio , Video , Instrumental , Lyrics Click : http://www.viviangist.ng/watch-video-dbanj-as-i-dey-go/
cc; lalasticlala
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bgx4UHLW4Is
|Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by dont8(m): 6:57pm
Nice song and beat, but that green Benz
Bi mo se nan owo koKan aiye, true talk
|Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by Ericaikince(m): 8:26pm
"Make i tell them the koko" time don pass na obo and baba nla they rain now
8 Likes
|Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by donstan18(m): 8:26pm
blackbeau1:
He just gave a beat and some incantations bndhfbdjnkwhdbehjwbvd to stay cool in the industry!
7 Likes
|Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by blackbeau1(f): 8:26pm
Erm he is still singing ?
|Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by Newboss(m): 8:27pm
Okay, as you dey go, who you EPP?
|Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by Daviestunech(m): 8:27pm
As I dey come nko
2 Likes
|Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by Firstcitizen: 8:28pm
blackbeau1:
|Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by martineverest(m): 8:28pm
I like his new song with afrobeat
|Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by handsomeclouds(m): 8:28pm
Bullshit
7 Likes
|Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by Robbin7(m): 8:30pm
Rubbish song!!!!
Wetin concern me as you dey go?
10 Likes
|Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by martineverest(m): 8:30pm
blackbeau1:no sir... He is footballing
|Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by mexxmoney: 8:30pm
RIP to dbanj music carrer
6 Likes
|Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by Dayoto: 8:31pm
Ejanla na you oo
Haters can go murder dem mama!
Oya everybody let's sing along..
6 Likes
|Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by Oyinprince(m): 8:31pm
Bad Belle people are still coming. No matter how good the song is, they will find something there to term it as wack
14 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by free2ryhme: 8:31pm
Wack song
1 Like
|Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by coluka: 8:32pm
Mtcheeew rubbish
|Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by Michaelpresh(m): 8:32pm
Are you done talking??
Funny specie
|Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by itchie: 8:33pm
Another Trash from d'banj
2 Likes
|Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by euroboy95: 8:34pm
Interesting
|Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by elgramz: 8:34pm
Nonsense song,and u know it's not a lie
3 Likes
|Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by lovelylad(m): 8:34pm
Wetin happen as u dey go?
The car crush you?
1 Like
|Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by Elnino4ladies: 8:35pm
Nice video
1 Like
|Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by Freshbank: 8:35pm
Dbanj might not really b releasing hit tracks lately but he is 1 of d few Nigeria musician dat actually knows d difference between being in d music industry & music business. I respect him so much
11 Likes
|Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by prodigyhenry: 8:35pm
Ericaikince:While tekno is SUNing now abi??.. I feel u sir
|Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by Neminc: 8:36pm
Wack with capital W
2 Likes
|Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by Nonnyflex(m): 8:36pm
As you dey go Libya... Abeg when u reach greet their minister of happiness and statue erection... That is if they have one
|Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by dont8(m): 8:36pm
Ericaikince:Says someone that spells reign as rain, smh.
|Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by Megatrix: 8:37pm
Upcoming artiste
1 Like
|Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by ibkayee(f): 8:37pm
Only like the first 18 seconds...
I'm so sorry Dapo
You look fly though
|Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by hollamanng(m): 8:37pm
I love the fact that dbanj is so stubborn I pray something big come up for you
|Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by Chrisbeks: 8:38pm
Utter Rubbish!!!
1 Like
