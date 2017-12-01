₦airaland Forum

D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by OgaDonald: 6:48pm
@VIVIANGIST

Music video by D'banj performing As I Dey Go [Official Video]. DB Records

Download Audio , Video , Instrumental , Lyrics Click : http://www.viviangist.ng/watch-video-dbanj-as-i-dey-go/

cc; lalasticlala




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bgx4UHLW4Is
Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by dont8(m): 6:57pm
Nice song and beat, but that green Benz kiss

Bi mo se nan owo koKan aiye, true talk
Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by Ericaikince(m): 8:26pm
"Make i tell them the koko" time don pass na obo and baba nla they rain now

8 Likes

Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by donstan18(m): 8:26pm
blackbeau1:
Erm he is still singing ?


He just gave a beat and some incantations bndhfbdjnkwhdbehjwbvd to stay cool in the industry!

7 Likes

Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by blackbeau1(f): 8:26pm
Erm he is still singing ?
Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by Newboss(m): 8:27pm
Okay, as you dey go, who you EPP?
Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by Daviestunech(m): 8:27pm
As I dey come nko undecided

2 Likes

Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by Firstcitizen: 8:28pm
blackbeau1:
Erm he is still singing ?
grin grin grin
Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by martineverest(m): 8:28pm
I like his new song with afrobeat
Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by handsomeclouds(m): 8:28pm
Bullshit

7 Likes

Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by Robbin7(m): 8:30pm
Rubbish song!!!!
Wetin concern me as you dey go?

10 Likes

Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by martineverest(m): 8:30pm
blackbeau1:
Erm he is still singing ?
no sir... He is footballing
Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by mexxmoney: 8:30pm
RIP to dbanj music carrer

6 Likes

Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by Dayoto: 8:31pm
kiss

Ejanla na you oo


Haters can go murder dem mama!

Oya everybody let's sing along..

6 Likes

Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by Oyinprince(m): 8:31pm
Bad Belle people are still coming. No matter how good the song is, they will find something there to term it as wack

14 Likes 3 Shares

Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by free2ryhme: 8:31pm
Wack song

1 Like

Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by coluka: 8:32pm
Mtcheeew rubbish
Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by Michaelpresh(m): 8:32pm
Are you done talking??
Funny specie
Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by itchie: 8:33pm
Another Trash from d'banj

2 Likes

Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by euroboy95: 8:34pm
Interesting

Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by elgramz: 8:34pm
Nonsense song,and u know it's not a lie

3 Likes

Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by lovelylad(m): 8:34pm
Wetin happen as u dey go?
The car crush you? undecided

1 Like

Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by Elnino4ladies: 8:35pm
Nice video

1 Like

Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by Freshbank: 8:35pm
Dbanj might not really b releasing hit tracks lately but he is 1 of d few Nigeria musician dat actually knows d difference between being in d music industry & music business. I respect him so much

11 Likes

Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by prodigyhenry: 8:35pm
Ericaikince:
"Make i tell them the koko" time don pass na obo and baba nla they rain now
While tekno is SUNing now abi??.. I feel u sir
Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by Neminc: 8:36pm
Wack with capital W

2 Likes

Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by Nonnyflex(m): 8:36pm
As you dey go Libya... Abeg when u reach greet their minister of happiness and statue erection... That is if they have one
Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by dont8(m): 8:36pm
Ericaikince:
"Make i tell them the koko" time don pass na obo and baba nla they rain now
Says someone that spells reign as rain, smh.
Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by Megatrix: 8:37pm
Upcoming artiste

1 Like

Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by ibkayee(f): 8:37pm
Only like the first 18 seconds...

I'm so sorry Dapo lipsrsealed

You look fly though kiss
Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by hollamanng(m): 8:37pm
I love the fact that dbanj is so stubborn I pray something big come up for you cool cool cool cool
Re: D'banj - "As I Dey Go" (Video) by Chrisbeks: 8:38pm
Utter Rubbish!!!

1 Like

