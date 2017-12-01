₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tipper Crushes Oko Polytechnic Final Year Student To Death (Graphic Photos) by zoba88: 7:40pm
According to a report shared by Darlington,a fatal accident occurred today at Federal Polytechnic,Oko,Anambra state beside Paragon at Goal Junction.A tipper crushed a female final year student dead.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/tipper-crushes-female-final-year.html?m=1
|Re: Tipper Crushes Oko Polytechnic Final Year Student To Death (Graphic Photos) by 4Ken: 7:43pm
MTN everywhere you 4ken go
|Re: Tipper Crushes Oko Polytechnic Final Year Student To Death (Graphic Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 7:44pm
|Re: Tipper Crushes Oko Polytechnic Final Year Student To Death (Graphic Photos) by Evablizin(f): 7:47pm
Final year student again!!! So sad.
God console her family.
RIP.
3 Likes
|Re: Tipper Crushes Oko Polytechnic Final Year Student To Death (Graphic Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 8:36pm
∆ There is so much trouble in this world. ∆
2 Likes
|Re: Tipper Crushes Oko Polytechnic Final Year Student To Death (Graphic Photos) by TheHistorian(m): 9:35pm
|Re: Tipper Crushes Oko Polytechnic Final Year Student To Death (Graphic Photos) by beautyhd: 9:36pm
Final year student again?
A particular witch is on the prowl making sure some parents won't eat the fruit of their labour.
Rip young lady. All has been a waste
3 Likes
|Re: Tipper Crushes Oko Polytechnic Final Year Student To Death (Graphic Photos) by daylyt: 9:37pm
Oh God!
1 Like
|Re: Tipper Crushes Oko Polytechnic Final Year Student To Death (Graphic Photos) by bughead: 9:37pm
MTN replace her head!
|Re: Tipper Crushes Oko Polytechnic Final Year Student To Death (Graphic Photos) by bodyonchecheche(f): 9:37pm
Damn
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tipper Crushes Oko Polytechnic Final Year Student To Death (Graphic Photos) by olawamide042(m): 9:37pm
Blood of Jesus..This is a gory sight...
1 Like
|Re: Tipper Crushes Oko Polytechnic Final Year Student To Death (Graphic Photos) by cliffsador: 9:37pm
So sad
|Re: Tipper Crushes Oko Polytechnic Final Year Student To Death (Graphic Photos) by blackbeau1(f): 9:37pm
Death everywhere . It feels like this year's tally of death during the festive season is higher than usual .
1 Like
|Re: Tipper Crushes Oko Polytechnic Final Year Student To Death (Graphic Photos) by Moreoffaith(m): 9:37pm
Innalilahi waina llehi rajihun..
|Re: Tipper Crushes Oko Polytechnic Final Year Student To Death (Graphic Photos) by lovely17(m): 9:38pm
Ember months and their troubles
God see us through in Jesus name
|Re: Tipper Crushes Oko Polytechnic Final Year Student To Death (Graphic Photos) by tosyne2much(m): 9:38pm
What a tragedy
1 Like
|Re: Tipper Crushes Oko Polytechnic Final Year Student To Death (Graphic Photos) by mammanbawa: 9:39pm
Oh my God
May we not die like this.
|Re: Tipper Crushes Oko Polytechnic Final Year Student To Death (Graphic Photos) by cashlurd(m): 9:40pm
Life in itself is a risk. Every moment we breath is a risk. Even while your in the church or mosque or shrine serving your God it's a risk and your prone to dying any moment.
Live life like its your last. Help those you can. Stand upright as much as you can afford to. Enjoy each passing moment and in everything let people you come in contact with everyday feel your presence positively. Cos in death, no wealth, no hustle, no glory, no ego, no pride, no achievements and no success goes with us to the far beyond.
Rest in peace girl.
Condolence to her family.
1 Like
|Re: Tipper Crushes Oko Polytechnic Final Year Student To Death (Graphic Photos) by 9japrof(m): 9:41pm
|Re: Tipper Crushes Oko Polytechnic Final Year Student To Death (Graphic Photos) by obo389(m): 9:41pm
Eyah
RIP
|Re: Tipper Crushes Oko Polytechnic Final Year Student To Death (Graphic Photos) by Dizu(m): 9:43pm
Lord have mercy
|Re: Tipper Crushes Oko Polytechnic Final Year Student To Death (Graphic Photos) by bentlywills(m): 9:46pm
; this life is just a pot of Beans
Road she hv been crossing for the past 4 yrs over a zillion times
Just to go write exam n come back now this'
RIP young lady
Sad u left like this
|Re: Tipper Crushes Oko Polytechnic Final Year Student To Death (Graphic Photos) by MaconAwire(m): 9:46pm
I COULDN'T CONTROL MY TEARS ON REACHING THE SITE, SUCH A GORY SIGHT...
.
r.i.p nne
|Re: Tipper Crushes Oko Polytechnic Final Year Student To Death (Graphic Photos) by Smartlife(m): 9:47pm
Why is it always that spot. During my school days many death cases have been recorded there. Chai.
|Re: Tipper Crushes Oko Polytechnic Final Year Student To Death (Graphic Photos) by loneatar: 9:52pm
|Re: Tipper Crushes Oko Polytechnic Final Year Student To Death (Graphic Photos) by adecz: 9:57pm
How did kain axident dey take happen Sef??
Farewell & RIP...
|Re: Tipper Crushes Oko Polytechnic Final Year Student To Death (Graphic Photos) by sandrahnaub(f): 9:58pm
Jesus!.... May her soul rest in peace
|Re: Tipper Crushes Oko Polytechnic Final Year Student To Death (Graphic Photos) by Chimezirim121: 10:01pm
That total filling station in OKO is devil's joint many students of fedpoly Oko have lost their lives there
|Re: Tipper Crushes Oko Polytechnic Final Year Student To Death (Graphic Photos) by IamIBK: 10:01pm
Dear Lord please forgive us when we wrong you,
keep our soul from the devil and guide us all through our years of vanity on earth till death humble us.
Console her family and those who grieve for her.
Good Lord we're weak, strengthen us
show us the path of righteousness for your name sake.
Help us in our fear and uncertainties and bless us with the Knowledge that we are safe and secure only in your love
AMEN
|Re: Tipper Crushes Oko Polytechnic Final Year Student To Death (Graphic Photos) by Michaelpresh(m): 10:03pm
Dear lord!!
|Re: Tipper Crushes Oko Polytechnic Final Year Student To Death (Graphic Photos) by manci(m): 10:05pm
I pity the girl but using mtn is available any where or dead is available anywhere
|Re: Tipper Crushes Oko Polytechnic Final Year Student To Death (Graphic Photos) by FTrebirth(m): 10:05pm
OMG!
