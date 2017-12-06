₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,923,726 members, 3,954,788 topics. Date: Wednesday, 06 December 2017 at 10:16 PM

Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake - Food - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake (788 Views)

Woman Finds object Inside sealed bottle of Coca Cola / 4 Fruits Nigerians Don't Know The English Name / Why Humans Are Not Physically Created To Consume Meat (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by ijustdey: 8:00pm
Ifeoluwa Adeyemo

Nigerians have been advised to follow a healthy lifestyle by eating more fruits and reducing their sugar intake.

The advice was given on Tuesday by the Coca Cola Marketing Manager, Stills and Flavours, Gbolahan Sanni, at the launch of three new variants of Five Alive juice in Lagos.

According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, Mr. Sanni said eating more fruits daily either by eating or drinking makes one healthy. Consequently, Coca Cola Ltd has introduced drinks with more natural content to the market.

“The new variants contain natural and local fruits such as pineapple, apple, mango, passion fruit and orange.

“There is no limit to the number of bottles that can be consumed by an individual because it contains vitamins and minerals that are beneficial to health.

“It is made from natural fruits, vitamin and minerals unlike carbonated drinks which were made from chemical compounds and sugar.
“It does not contain artificial flavours, colours and preservatives,” Mr. Sanni said.

He added that the company realised that the taste of consumers was changing and as a result they have introduced new products.

“I can assure you that we will continue to innovate, introduce and produce new variants of natural fruits drink tirelessly.

“Five Alive drinks is a product of Coca-Cola Company and the most sought after drinks because of its uniqueness and quality.

“People should always take breakfast with five alive because it is fresh and contains natural products,” the marketing manager said.

The new variants launched on Tuesday are Tropical, Apple and Family size of pulpy orange.

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/251615-coca-cola-advises-nigerians-consume-fruits-reduce-sugar-intake.html
Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by miqos02(m): 10:11pm
Make person tell jimi my friend oh, he takes at least 3bottles of coke daily. I call him coke ambassador
Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by martineverest(m): 10:11pm
Irony of life..... While he sells products that contain heavy sugar with almost zero fruit.


We can deduce that he is telling us not to consume coke, Fanta etc and buy more of hollandia and chivita products

Dude shud be sacked asap.... He isn't representing the brand

1 Like

Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by hemartins(m): 10:11pm
Nice strategy to sell their new launched fruity drinks.
Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by hollamanng(m): 10:11pm
K
Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by fratermathy(m): 10:11pm
That's the true definition of irony. I never knew they were the owners of five alive though.
Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by goggleit: 10:11pm
Eku orire[color=#000099][/color]
Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by BEENUEL: 10:11pm
This is so Sarcastic.


Meanwhile

A typical Naija babe be like

Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by Titto93(m): 10:11pm
As if they really care. it's all about their business venture
Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by Ugoeze2016: 10:12pm
The drink is not complete without sugar and preservatives, so what is natural about your five alive Mr Marketer?

If I wan eat fruit or drink fruit juice, I go market buy and blend smiley
Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by Royal789(m): 10:12pm
..in other words,
don't consume our product
Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by Tajbol4splend(m): 10:12pm
No be sugar dey inside the drink before
Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by NwaAmaikpe: 10:13pm
shocked
Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by michresa(m): 10:13pm
we don hear una.
Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by tfelicityk: 10:14pm
Smiling... This is Alec... Please use that money to buy Natural fruit instead.
Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by bedspread: 10:14pm
Ha
Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by Mhizrohzz(f): 10:14pm
Noted
Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by Ikwokrikwo: 10:14pm
fratermathy:
That's the true definition of irony. I never knew they were the owners of five alive though.
When you are too busy killing yourself over IPOB matter, how will you know something as basic as that?
Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by sholla20(m): 10:14pm
Infact, nothing we no go see for this country,so, they now admit their soft drinks are chemical and as well poisonous, anyway,hold your five alive ooo, i prefer buying normal fruits to yours.
Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by Titto93(m): 10:14pm
OK
Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by psalmhorah(m): 10:14pm
shocked
Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by Oluwaseyi00(m): 10:14pm
.
Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by Queenbeee(f): 10:15pm
shocked
Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by datola: 10:15pm
Ok
Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by ishowdotgmail(m): 10:15pm
K
Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by Wynnah(m): 10:15pm
strategy... I better buy Fresh natural fruits then...

(0) (Reply)

Shawarma Price Slash: N400 (minimum Of 30 Guests) / Happy Independence Day 15 August Status Messages For Facebook / Manual Meat Grinder

Viewing this topic: Scout60(m), SirNeyo1(m), PrinceWezy(m), EMEKA1MILLION(m), olamide452(f), baddest04, petrelli07, darlingtonNYIG(m), goggleit, chimimi(f), irokokayode, NaijachoiceMedia(f), opeoluwa20(m), miqos02(m), ocee31(m), jsam2k5, gonagona(m), opomulero(m), dioss, bukas15(m), theoptimist298, sindyko(m), Dannymitcy(f), Phoenix6278(m), yolaleye, Ndysney(m), EnkayDezign, Edipee(m), Solvik(f), akwaibomite, NwaAmaikpe, samedi74(m), khallyberry, Tajbol4splend(m), Kufie(m), directonpc(m), siraj1402(m), smartec, Danycrusoe(m), BulletThaDon, Ojobojo1(m), nobullshit(m), goodman3(m), gnykelly(m), seggzzy(m), omofolahanmi1(m), airmirthd1(f), Kelvin30286063(m), noblemind, okpaire(m), jdstunt(m), agabaI23(m), pol23, chukzy007, paste007(m), bedspread, Haywhymido(m), Footballyarn(m), tifany89(m), Ikwokrikwo, Toybreezy, AngelicBeing, Annibel(f), Frankdamaxx(m), scorpa, Chiefpriest1(m), sanyajava, seyenko(m), Walexwal, Jibola10(m), titted(f), hollamanng(m), Casinger, Titto93(m), boyejo, bigpicture001, datola, iphiechuks, zerojinx(m), Excelemmy(m), Queenbeee(f), bobbyL(m), Ekawu(m), Sodiq3(m), asneg(m), dabrownsmily, Jesse01(m), vivlyviv, Mrtesso, Swatichandra(f), Olusharp(m), sonofoluku, Esomchi44(m), Elsielex(f), stanley102(m), fharrisonfort(m), Chau(f), Crown128(m), TutorV(m), Vanpascore(m), iamGholdaniel, Zanu14, Pumpido75(m), Deolaw, chineeseprince, otunbateekay(m), ishowdotgmail(m), drey076(m), yinbus(m), prettyamebo, psalmhorah(m), ChiefSweetus, petux(m), condralbedez, biacan(f), tonididdy(m), LuckyLadolce(m), Wynnah(m), Monaco2(m), sirsamzy, nathanccr(m), am0s(m), ABBA869, bukatyne(f), AdesinaOlajide(m), Ugoeze2016, Yameater(f), ezelee(m), Blazed(m), BMCSlayer, pokenose(m), ibnchokomah(m), emmyspark007(m), zanebaddo(m), goldenfresh, thrillionaire(m), olamilarks, ELIJAHARMONICA(m), Milllz, fearlessjameso, jimohabmajid(m), Lingz, GoldCircle, Oluwaseyi00(m), hacmond(m), itsik(m), yemmybx(m), Fdot(m), zolonzo85(m), edlion57(m), priapus(m), michresa(m), NaijaMutant(f) and 177 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 36
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.