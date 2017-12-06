₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by ijustdey: 8:00pm
Ifeoluwa Adeyemo
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/251615-coca-cola-advises-nigerians-consume-fruits-reduce-sugar-intake.html
|Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by miqos02(m): 10:11pm
Make person tell jimi my friend oh, he takes at least 3bottles of coke daily. I call him coke ambassador
|Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by martineverest(m): 10:11pm
Irony of life..... While he sells products that contain heavy sugar with almost zero fruit.
We can deduce that he is telling us not to consume coke, Fanta etc and buy more of hollandia and chivita products
Dude shud be sacked asap.... He isn't representing the brand
|Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by hemartins(m): 10:11pm
Nice strategy to sell their new launched fruity drinks.
|Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by hollamanng(m): 10:11pm
|Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by fratermathy(m): 10:11pm
That's the true definition of irony. I never knew they were the owners of five alive though.
|Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by goggleit: 10:11pm
|Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by BEENUEL: 10:11pm
This is so Sarcastic.
Meanwhile
A typical Naija babe be like
|Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by Titto93(m): 10:11pm
As if they really care. it's all about their business venture
|Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by Ugoeze2016: 10:12pm
The drink is not complete without sugar and preservatives, so what is natural about your five alive Mr Marketer?
If I wan eat fruit or drink fruit juice, I go market buy and blend
|Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by Royal789(m): 10:12pm
..in other words,
don't consume our product
|Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by Tajbol4splend(m): 10:12pm
No be sugar dey inside the drink before
|Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by NwaAmaikpe: 10:13pm
|Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by michresa(m): 10:13pm
we don hear una.
|Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by tfelicityk: 10:14pm
Smiling... This is Alec... Please use that money to buy Natural fruit instead.
|Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by bedspread: 10:14pm
|Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by Mhizrohzz(f): 10:14pm
|Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by Ikwokrikwo: 10:14pm
fratermathy:When you are too busy killing yourself over IPOB matter, how will you know something as basic as that?
|Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by sholla20(m): 10:14pm
Infact, nothing we no go see for this country,so, they now admit their soft drinks are chemical and as well poisonous, anyway,hold your five alive ooo, i prefer buying normal fruits to yours.
|Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by Titto93(m): 10:14pm
|Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by psalmhorah(m): 10:14pm
|Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by Oluwaseyi00(m): 10:14pm
|Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by Queenbeee(f): 10:15pm
|Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by datola: 10:15pm
|Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by ishowdotgmail(m): 10:15pm
|Re: Coca-cola Advises Nigerians To Consume More Fruits, Reduce Sugar Intake by Wynnah(m): 10:15pm
strategy... I better buy Fresh natural fruits then...
