You've got to be kidding me, This is the funniest convo have read for sometime now, So Twitter user Ibahim just shared how he was alsmost defrauded by a scammer who pretended to be selling phones online, But when he discovered he was a Nigerian, He opened that he wanted to scam him, but won't because he only scams white, I guess the brotherly love goes all around lol..See below!

Then that scammer, will remain poor.. Becos he's not serious with his bizness 19 Likes 2 Shares

Lol, Make Nigeria Great 32 Likes

Hmmmm...nice.. But scam no gud sha 2 Likes 1 Share

So that one item he no cart go make am poor!?





People need to start drawing lines

Lol. But he said, he only scam white.. Which makes him so unserious... If dangote the sale give only white, u think say him 4 be billionaire?

A real scammer has no emotions. This one na learner 31 Likes 1 Share

Like I said, people need to draw the line



Like I said, people need to draw the line Like I said, people need to draw the line 4 Likes

He is still a criminal 10 Likes 3 Shares

Nice one brother, he his a patriotic scammer 48 Likes 4 Shares

A real scammer has no emotions. This one na learner

He is a scammer with vision and purpose.. Some scammers are not heartless and wicked.. Some have their limits He is a scammer with vision and purpose.. Some scammers are not heartless and wicked.. Some have their limits 56 Likes 1 Share

Chop her let her eyes clear 21 Likes 2 Shares

d scammer is a patriot

aww the scammee and the scammer looking out for each other 6 Likes

SARS will visit you soon

Fake chats littering the cyber space. 6 Likes 1 Share

So what type of scam was this going to be, and how do they make their money from this?







A REAL SCAMMER SCAMS ANYTHING THAT CAN REPLY HIS MESSAGES, BLACK, WHITE OR PINK, IT DON'T MATTER AS LONG AS HE GET HIS CREDIT ALAT A REAL SCAMMER SCAMS ANYTHING THAT CAN REPLY HIS MESSAGES, BLACK, WHITE OR PINK, IT DON'T MATTER AS LONG AS HE GET HIS CREDIT ALAT

Hmmm... A thief with principles...

But seriously... this internet fraud is becoming something else o...





most youths these days are getting into it...





I just wonder where hardwork and persistence has gone to in our mind and even the society is celebrating these fraudulent acts...





nobody cares how you make it these days...





God...abeg help my country 1 Like

A honest scammer wt a conscience.... Issokay

The scammer has a good heart

You can't scam a full blooded Nigerian na 2 Likes

This baba truly knows most Nigerians are suffering 3 Likes

hmmmm.

Damn it! Some people are already calling him a good scammer...is there anything like good criminal?