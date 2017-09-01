₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,885,308 members, 3,816,900 topics. Date: Tuesday, 26 September 2017 at 10:05 PM

3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) (17886 Views)

Man Stabs Housewife With Bottle For Fighting His Wife In Lagos / Hairdresser And Boyfriend Fighting Over Sex In Lagos / 3 Men Arrested For Gang-raping Woman While Boyfriend Watch (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by dre11(m): 7:07pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE



Three men have landed in prison custody after they were arrested and charged before a Lagos court for allegedly engaging in public fight over a new sex worker brought in a popular hotel.
The incident happened at the popular hotel in Ijegun area of Lagos.

The suspects were Ekene Williams, 21, Oladejo Hammed, 19 and Kelly Ozor, 19. It was gathered from police sources that the new lady simply called Joy, came to the hotel to resume work and her presence was said to have attracted the attention of the hotel patrons including the suspects.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that the three suspects were separately scheming on how to have Joy for sex before another randy man identified as Ossai Kingsley surfaced and there was squabble over who will first taste her as she just resumed for work at the hotel.

It was learnt that Kingsley maneuvered his way, gave Joy a better offer and she agreed but the suspects resisted the move which caused serious problem in the hotel.

The disagreement led to serious fighting during which the suspects allegedly broke bottles, attacked Kingsley and also stole his money.

The hotel management contacted the police and the suspects were arrested and charged to court for conduct likely to cause breach of public peace and assault under the Criminal code.

At the Ejigbo Magistrates court where they were arraigned, they pleaded not guilty. The presiding Magistrate, Mrs J.O.E Adeyemi granted them bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

They were remanded in prison custody pending when they will perfect their bail condition and the matter was adjourned till 30th of October, 2017.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that it was not only the suspects that were involved in the fracas at the hotel, others were said to have escaped by the time the police arrived at the scene.


http://pmexpressng.com/3-men-sent-prison-fighting-new-sex-worker/


lalasticlala
Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by Jostico: 7:14pm
Same thing as old ones. just the harsh, hush, Haaaaa sounds. mtchewww

48 Likes 2 Shares

Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by LionDeLeo: 7:14pm
Ekene Williams, 21, Kelly Ozor, 19.

I know, na only dem dey involve for dis kind nonsense. Smh.

35 Likes 1 Share

Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by purem(m): 7:15pm
WTF is wrong with some broke guys sef
Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by AWOisaCOWARD: 7:15pm
Useless boys fighting over overused Ashawo whose vagina passage can take Dangote trailer. For the fact that she is new in that hotel doesn't mean that she's new in the business. Ikpummiri fall on you guys.

30 Likes 1 Share

Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by GavelSlam: 7:16pm
grin
Na real Joy be her name.

1 Like

Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by Jostico: 7:18pm
LionDeLeo:
Ekene Williams, 21, Kelly Ozor, 19.

I know, na only dem dey involve for dis kind nonsense. Smh.

you call sex nonsense. I laugh you. are you not the finished product of some mins of your parents riding bicycle?

52 Likes 2 Shares

Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by AWOisaCOWARD: 7:20pm
LionDeLeo:
Ekene Williams, 21, Kelly Ozor, 19.

I know, na only dem dey involve for dis kind nonsense. Smh.


As you no see Oladejo Hammed, I conclude that....

52 Likes 4 Shares

Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by zolapower: 7:20pm
Who can help me with that young and light skinned man's meme with his hand across his head ? Pm news and ejibo or ikotun bizzare news are like honey and bee

1 Like

Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by haske7(f): 7:47pm
Dis ejigbo is the land of oloshos.iranu
Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by Teewhy2: 7:58pm
The things that few minutes of sex has caused can't be quantified. Some have become wretched exchanging their destiny for just few minutes of sex. Some of them have gone below the earth just because of it.

2 Likes

Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by ELgordo(m): 7:58pm
Okpo
Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by swaggss: 7:59pm
haske7:
Dis ejigbo is the land of oloshos.iranu

Haba bros, my padi na from ejigbo, nd na correct gee tongue tongue
Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by Pavore9: 7:59pm
Sighs....

1 Like

Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by Pidginwhisper: 7:59pm
Na when Reekardo start to dey fucck Olosho? grin abi no be him be tat shocked

5 Likes

Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by ALAYORMII: 7:59pm
They will learn to share in prison

2 Likes

Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by madgoat(m): 7:59pm
grin grin konji oh grin grin

1 Like

Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by Haychay(m): 7:59pm
and someone just wrote how he is suffering from d hands of sex worker....long story he embraced hiv/aids cheesy cry, and all this ones are still fighting on one ... i perey u grin grin cheesy

3 Likes

Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by Catalyst4real: 8:00pm
This prostitutes sef, why is their name always Joy undecided

5 Likes

Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by Fidelismaria(m): 8:00pm
lol
shout out to all the oloshos bearing joy
respek

1 Like

Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by comradespade(m): 8:00pm
zolapower:
Who can help me with that young and light skinned man's meme with his hand across his head ? Pm news and ejibo or ikotun bizzare news are like honey and bee



At ur service, sir grin

12 Likes

Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by asawanathegreat(m): 8:00pm
Is a pity that u fools where sent to prison because of a sex worker. Pussy will kill u guys there.

1 Like

Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by omofunaab(m): 8:00pm
Shame on these guys.


Fighting because of a Potor Yam leg Ashawo who Just relocated from a village in Imo state, South East Nigeria

3 Likes

Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by moscobabs(m): 8:00pm
Ijegun, Ikotun and Ejigbo always in news for bad things
How many Protels dey there sef?
Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by Praktikals(m): 8:00pm
konji causing problems since time immemorial
Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by officialfysh(m): 8:00pm
While some are crying that there is recession, diz one's are ready to lavish the little they have on Joy....
God help u guys
Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by madgoat(m): 8:01pm
Haychay:
and someone just wrote how he is suffering from d hands of sex worker....long story he embraced hiv/aids cheesy cry, and all this ones are still fighting on one ... i perey u grin grin cheesy

Forget that thing... HIV/AIDS is not real and a thing of the mind.

2 Likes

Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by Dalek(m): 8:01pm
The suspects were Ekene Williams, 21, Oladejo Hammed, 19 and Kelly Ozor, 19. It was gathered from police sources that the new lady simply called Joy, came to the hotel to resume work
bhet Hammed fall my hands sha, but we know the rest na dere way
Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by paparazzi1987(m): 8:02pm
three mad men ..awon weyrey meta grin
Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by bigass123(m): 8:02pm
Lol...
Endtime pvssy
Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by Exponental(m): 8:02pm
3 idiots

1 Like

Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by DanielsParker(m): 8:02pm
lol. funny.

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Politician Bites Robber To Submission / Italian Commits Suicide In EFCC Custody / Aluu UNIPORT4: Lloyd Michael Buried Today In Port Harcourt

Viewing this topic: boyscout, brichyk(m), Uchezzy208(f), Deattorney, Dabigbroda(m), Tetero9, hakinz87, BekeeBuAgbara, lexy2014, derhyma, ifyain, mobolarinwa, Martinkev(m), Jbsky, nrexzy(m), francofoks, nsien1(m), Mekateka, newyorks(m), excanny, chyy5(m), chinwejanebae, jamesachile2, Aguiyiolo, onimcee1(m), ONeMAnMOPOL, Ladiesdream, daxxle, Niwdog(m), samweaz, lokotowers(m), Guest1, clems88(m), tayooluwole, Teyritgo, monnet, Alezy(m), Kokaine(m), softMarket(m), BAAD(m), chris81964(m), odiyaka(m), Afritop(m), toyinjimoh(m), horlla(m), shakswealth(m), phillthy(m), tundeotunba(m), Obozi, festaclanre, damola44(m), SirAfoy1(m), NovusHomo(m), kuwa(f), winkmart, Niceguy123, uyisteven(m), peabody, fidalgo19 and 75 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.