Three men have landed in prison custody after they were arrested and charged before a Lagos court for allegedly engaging in public fight over a new sex worker brought in a popular hotel.

The incident happened at the popular hotel in Ijegun area of Lagos.



The suspects were Ekene Williams, 21, Oladejo Hammed, 19 and Kelly Ozor, 19. It was gathered from police sources that the new lady simply called Joy, came to the hotel to resume work and her presence was said to have attracted the attention of the hotel patrons including the suspects.



P.M.EXPRESS gathered that the three suspects were separately scheming on how to have Joy for sex before another randy man identified as Ossai Kingsley surfaced and there was squabble over who will first taste her as she just resumed for work at the hotel.



It was learnt that Kingsley maneuvered his way, gave Joy a better offer and she agreed but the suspects resisted the move which caused serious problem in the hotel.



The disagreement led to serious fighting during which the suspects allegedly broke bottles, attacked Kingsley and also stole his money.



The hotel management contacted the police and the suspects were arrested and charged to court for conduct likely to cause breach of public peace and assault under the Criminal code.



At the Ejigbo Magistrates court where they were arraigned, they pleaded not guilty. The presiding Magistrate, Mrs J.O.E Adeyemi granted them bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.



They were remanded in prison custody pending when they will perfect their bail condition and the matter was adjourned till 30th of October, 2017.



P.M.EXPRESS gathered that it was not only the suspects that were involved in the fracas at the hotel, others were said to have escaped by the time the police arrived at the scene.



http://pmexpressng.com/3-men-sent-prison-fighting-new-sex-worker/





