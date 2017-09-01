₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic)
|3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by dre11(m): 7:07pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/3-men-sent-prison-fighting-new-sex-worker/
lalasticlala
|Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by Jostico: 7:14pm
Same thing as old ones. just the harsh, hush, Haaaaa sounds. mtchewww
48 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by LionDeLeo: 7:14pm
Ekene Williams, 21, Kelly Ozor, 19.
I know, na only dem dey involve for dis kind nonsense. Smh.
35 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by purem(m): 7:15pm
WTF is wrong with some broke guys sef
|Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by AWOisaCOWARD: 7:15pm
Useless boys fighting over overused Ashawo whose vagina passage can take Dangote trailer. For the fact that she is new in that hotel doesn't mean that she's new in the business. Ikpummiri fall on you guys.
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by GavelSlam: 7:16pm
Na real Joy be her name.
1 Like
|Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by Jostico: 7:18pm
LionDeLeo:
you call sex nonsense. I laugh you. are you not the finished product of some mins of your parents riding bicycle?
52 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by AWOisaCOWARD: 7:20pm
LionDeLeo:
As you no see Oladejo Hammed, I conclude that....
52 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by zolapower: 7:20pm
Who can help me with that young and light skinned man's meme with his hand across his head ? Pm news and ejibo or ikotun bizzare news are like honey and bee
1 Like
|Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by haske7(f): 7:47pm
Dis ejigbo is the land of oloshos.iranu
|Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by Teewhy2: 7:58pm
The things that few minutes of sex has caused can't be quantified. Some have become wretched exchanging their destiny for just few minutes of sex. Some of them have gone below the earth just because of it.
2 Likes
|Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by ELgordo(m): 7:58pm
Okpo
|Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by swaggss: 7:59pm
haske7:
Haba bros, my padi na from ejigbo, nd na correct gee
|Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by Pavore9: 7:59pm
Sighs....
1 Like
|Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by Pidginwhisper: 7:59pm
Na when Reekardo start to dey fucck Olosho? abi no be him be tat
5 Likes
|Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by ALAYORMII: 7:59pm
They will learn to share in prison
2 Likes
|Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by madgoat(m): 7:59pm
konji oh
1 Like
|Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by Haychay(m): 7:59pm
and someone just wrote how he is suffering from d hands of sex worker....long story he embraced hiv/aids , and all this ones are still fighting on one ... i perey u
3 Likes
|Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by Catalyst4real: 8:00pm
This prostitutes sef, why is their name always Joy
5 Likes
|Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by Fidelismaria(m): 8:00pm
lol
shout out to all the oloshos bearing joy
respek
1 Like
|Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by comradespade(m): 8:00pm
zolapower:
At ur service, sir
12 Likes
|Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by asawanathegreat(m): 8:00pm
Is a pity that u fools where sent to prison because of a sex worker. Pussy will kill u guys there.
1 Like
|Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by omofunaab(m): 8:00pm
Shame on these guys.
Fighting because of a Potor Yam leg Ashawo who Just relocated from a village in Imo state, South East Nigeria
3 Likes
|Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by moscobabs(m): 8:00pm
Ijegun, Ikotun and Ejigbo always in news for bad things
How many Protels dey there sef?
|Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by Praktikals(m): 8:00pm
konji causing problems since time immemorial
|Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by officialfysh(m): 8:00pm
While some are crying that there is recession, diz one's are ready to lavish the little they have on Joy....
God help u guys
|Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by madgoat(m): 8:01pm
Haychay:
Forget that thing... HIV/AIDS is not real and a thing of the mind.
2 Likes
|Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by Dalek(m): 8:01pm
The suspects were Ekene Williams, 21, Oladejo Hammed, 19 and Kelly Ozor, 19. It was gathered from police sources that the new lady simply called Joy, came to the hotel to resume workbhet Hammed fall my hands sha, but we know the rest na dere way
|Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by paparazzi1987(m): 8:02pm
three mad men ..awon weyrey meta
|Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by bigass123(m): 8:02pm
Lol...
Endtime pvssy
|Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by Exponental(m): 8:02pm
3 idiots
1 Like
|Re: 3 Men Sent To Prison For Fighting Over New Sex Worker (pic) by DanielsParker(m): 8:02pm
lol. funny.
1 Like
