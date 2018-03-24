₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The 2018 Headies Award Holds On March 24. Four New Categories Added by Mandynews(f): 1:12pm
Nigeria’s most authentic awards for pop music and urbane culture, The Headies, will roll out the carpet in honour of musicians, performers, producers, writers, and other professionals who did well within the year in review.
According to the Executive Producer, Ayo Animashaun, “Nigeria’s longest-running music honours event will return to Quarter 1, as well as add new categories to reflect the realities of today’s music and entertainment industry.”
“This year, the year-in-review has also been reviewed to adequately accommodate more music materials released between July 2016 to December 2017. Subsequently, the year in review will be January to December of each year.”
“Based on the studied schedule of releases, and the availability of talents, the Committee has decided the best period to host the awards is now March.” ...Nominees, artistes, entertainment industry practitioners and enthusiasts’ will have an amazing time and music fans will have even more fun.This is why every decision was taken,from the new date, choice of venue, categories, and so on
The four new categories, are Headies Viewer’s Choice, Industry Brand Supporter, Best Performer, and Best Song Writer of the year.
The Viewers’ choice prize will give full power to fans through a voting system that lets them decide absolutely the Brand Supporter Award will recognize brands who are supporting the industry at a time when opportunities are scarce.
The Best Performer will reward the Artistes whose stagecraft, showmanship and performance routines are exceptionally conceptualized and executed.
The Best Song Writer finally brings to the forefront the talents who compose the lyrics and melodies for the songs we celebrate.
The Headies will now have 24 award categories, with each winner receiving a 21-carat-gold-plated Headies Plaque, the stamp of excellence from one of Africa’s most respected music awards.
The current year-in-review will accommodate entries released between July 2016 to December 2017. Subsequently, the year in review will be January to December of each year. To submit entries, visit – http://www.theheadies.com/entry-form/
Save the date! The Headies holds on March 24, 2018!
http://mandynews.com/2017/12/07/the-headies-award-to-hold-on-march-24-2018-four-new-categories-added-theheadies/
|Re: The 2018 Headies Award Holds On March 24. Four New Categories Added by AloyalNigerian(m): 1:14pm
Last year's own was poo. Hope it gets better. Let's improve our own. Tinwa tinwa
|Re: The 2018 Headies Award Holds On March 24. Four New Categories Added by Sirheny007(m): 1:47pm
No doubt to encourage mediocre artistes come up with more cacophonies they call songs...
They flood the market with noise and no sense/lyrics
nansense ..
|Re: The 2018 Headies Award Holds On March 24. Four New Categories Added by rhubeelee(f): 1:47pm
|Re: The 2018 Headies Award Holds On March 24. Four New Categories Added by Mariangeles: 1:48pm
Good thing they moved the date because that festive period date was bad timing with almost all the artist booked for shows and having someone else collect the awards on their behalf...and also the introduction of the award for songwriting is very welcoming to build the music industry better with good lyrical content...MAYBE NA BLACKFACE TIME TO SHINE BE THIS!
|Re: The 2018 Headies Award Holds On March 24. Four New Categories Added by OMOTOWO(m): 1:48pm
OK
|Re: The 2018 Headies Award Holds On March 24. Four New Categories Added by Iam4Atiku2019: 1:48pm
Ok
|Re: The 2018 Headies Award Holds On March 24. Four New Categories Added by Zohobouy(m): 1:48pm
LOOOL
|Re: The 2018 Headies Award Holds On March 24. Four New Categories Added by tobyasky: 1:49pm
Olamide and Don Jazzy won't come.. Simple.
|Re: The 2018 Headies Award Holds On March 24. Four New Categories Added by pocohantas(f): 1:50pm
The Headies can't compete with other events again.
Them done move am reach March...chai!
I hope this year's own will be better.
|Re: The 2018 Headies Award Holds On March 24. Four New Categories Added by MrWondah(m): 1:50pm
Best music streaming platform or social media influencers of the year should headed too
|Re: The 2018 Headies Award Holds On March 24. Four New Categories Added by Kayendy(m): 1:50pm
Glo will just win that best brand supporter no doubt... those guys have tried for the industry sha
|Re: The 2018 Headies Award Holds On March 24. Four New Categories Added by Joseunlimited(f): 1:50pm
all these Iyalaya anybody awards
|Re: The 2018 Headies Award Holds On March 24. Four New Categories Added by donstan18(m): 1:50pm
We all know who will win the best and most valued award.
I don't want to call his name, because IF I call the wrong name, FIA will FALL on me!
|Re: The 2018 Headies Award Holds On March 24. Four New Categories Added by utenwuson: 1:50pm
Nigeria most controversial award neh
|Re: The 2018 Headies Award Holds On March 24. Four New Categories Added by azlad2010(m): 1:50pm
Better for those that benefit from their.
Mandynews:
|Re: The 2018 Headies Award Holds On March 24. Four New Categories Added by Gwan2(m): 1:51pm
Better
|Re: The 2018 Headies Award Holds On March 24. Four New Categories Added by iamDjSkukie(m): 1:52pm
Hoping for d best dis time around. Not d crap u showed to us last year. It only gets better
|Re: The 2018 Headies Award Holds On March 24. Four New Categories Added by pointstores(m): 1:53pm
ojoro headies
|Re: The 2018 Headies Award Holds On March 24. Four New Categories Added by idris4eva(m): 1:54pm
Atleast Glo will have something to take home next year
|Re: The 2018 Headies Award Holds On March 24. Four New Categories Added by agadez007(m): 1:57pm
AloyalNigerian:baba
You done enter 2018 already?
|Re: The 2018 Headies Award Holds On March 24. Four New Categories Added by agadez007(m): 1:58pm
AloyalNigerian:guy,its like you done enter 2018 already
|Re: The 2018 Headies Award Holds On March 24. Four New Categories Added by irisola(f): 1:59pm
|Re: The 2018 Headies Award Holds On March 24. Four New Categories Added by AloyalNigerian(m): 2:02pm
agadez007:You quoted me twice bro. I know what I'm saying.
|Re: The 2018 Headies Award Holds On March 24. Four New Categories Added by McINoWell: 2:05pm
pls were is D's country heading to??
|Re: The 2018 Headies Award Holds On March 24. Four New Categories Added by agadez007(m): 2:06pm
AloyalNigerian:we still in 2017
|Re: The 2018 Headies Award Holds On March 24. Four New Categories Added by Bankyb10(m): 2:07pm
|Re: The 2018 Headies Award Holds On March 24. Four New Categories Added by mikool007(m): 2:08pm
Where is don jazzy and olamide
|Re: The 2018 Headies Award Holds On March 24. Four New Categories Added by AloyalNigerian(m): 2:14pm
agadez007:OK bro.
|Re: The 2018 Headies Award Holds On March 24. Four New Categories Added by Fuckadict(m): 2:15pm
donstan18:
Just LIKE THAT?
|Re: The 2018 Headies Award Holds On March 24. Four New Categories Added by jvera(f): 2:27pm
No longer Dec dis serz,they shud try nd improve in their video coverage mbok
