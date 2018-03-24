Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / The 2018 Headies Award Holds On March 24. Four New Categories Added (5857 Views)

According to the Executive Producer, Ayo Animashaun, “Nigeria’s longest-running music honours event will return to Quarter 1, as well as add new categories to reflect the realities of today’s music and entertainment industry.”

“This year, the year-in-review has also been reviewed to adequately accommodate more music materials released between July 2016 to December 2017. Subsequently, the year in review will be January to December of each year.”

“Based on the studied schedule of releases, and the availability of talents, the Committee has decided the best period to host the awards is now March.” ...Nominees, artistes, entertainment industry practitioners and enthusiasts’ will have an amazing time and music fans will have even more fun.This is why every decision was taken,from the new date, choice of venue, categories, and so on

The four new categories, are Headies Viewer’s Choice, Industry Brand Supporter, Best Performer, and Best Song Writer of the year.

The Viewers’ choice prize will give full power to fans through a voting system that lets them decide absolutely the Brand Supporter Award will recognize brands who are supporting the industry at a time when opportunities are scarce.

The Best Performer will reward the Artistes whose stagecraft, showmanship and performance routines are exceptionally conceptualized and executed.

The Best Song Writer finally brings to the forefront the talents who compose the lyrics and melodies for the songs we celebrate.

The Headies will now have 24 award categories, with each winner receiving a 21-carat-gold-plated Headies Plaque, the stamp of excellence from one of Africa’s most respected music awards.



The current year-in-review will accommodate entries released between July 2016 to December 2017. Subsequently, the year in review will be January to December of each year. To submit entries, visit –

Save the date! The Headies holds on March 24, 2018!



Last year's own was poo. Hope it gets better. Let's improve our own. Tinwa tinwa 2 Likes 1 Share

No doubt to encourage mediocre artistes come up with more cacophonies they call songs...

They flood the market with noise and no sense/lyrics

nansense .. 2 Likes

Good thing they moved the date because that festive period date was bad timing with almost all the artist booked for shows and having someone else collect the awards on their behalf...and also the introduction of the award for songwriting is very welcoming to build the music industry better with good lyrical content...MAYBE NA BLACKFACE TIME TO SHINE BE THIS! 8 Likes 1 Share

Olamide and Don Jazzy won't come.. Simple.

The Headies can't compete with other events again.

Them done move am reach March...chai!

I hope this year's own will be better. 3 Likes

Best music streaming platform or social media influencers of the year should headed too

Glo will just win that best brand supporter no doubt... those guys have tried for the industry sha

all these Iyalaya anybody awards

We all know who will win the best and most valued award.

I don't want to call his name, because IF I call the wrong name, FIA will FALL on me! 8 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria most controversial award neh 1 Like

Hoping for d best dis time around. Not d crap u showed to us last year. It only gets better

ojoro headies 1 Like 2 Shares

Atleast Glo will have something to take home next year

AloyalNigerian:

Last year's own was poo. Hope it gets better. Let's improve our own. Tinwa tinwa baba



You done enter 2018 already? babaYou done enter 2018 already? 1 Like

AloyalNigerian:

Last year's own was poo. Hope it gets better. Let's improve our own. Tinwa tinwa guy,its like you done enter 2018 already guy,its like you done enter 2018 already

agadez007:

guy,its like you done enter 2018 already You quoted me twice bro. I know what I'm saying. You quoted me twice bro. I know what I'm saying.

pls were is D's country heading to??

AloyalNigerian:



You quoted me twice bro. I know what I'm saying. we still in 2017 we still in 2017

Where is don jazzy and olamide

agadez007:

we still in 2017 OK bro. OK bro.

donstan18:

We all know who will win the best and most valued award.

I don't want to call his name, because IF I call the wrong name, FIA will FALL on me!







Just LIKE THAT? Just