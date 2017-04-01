Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Wizkid’s “Come Closer” Hits 1 Million Views On Youtube In 1 Day (7301 Views)

RECORD BREAKING: Wizkid’s “Come Closer” Ft. Drake Hits 1 Million views on YouTube in 1 Day



This is HUGE Africa!



Your favourite award-winning pop act and Starboy of Africa – Wizkid, is shinning so bright, as he sets a continental record for the most video views on YouTube in less than 24 hours. The visuals to his smash single – “Come Closer” featuring Drake, which has 1 Million YouTube views and counting, has seen so many mixed reactions, but amidst these reactions, the positive reviews across the African continent has been phenomenal.







This is too much greatness in just one person and we are really loving it and eating it all up like a fat kid who loves cake.



The crisp visuals for Come Closer is exceptional in every way comprehensible. Even though the sight of beautiful ladies shaking their bum makes a video somewhat attractive, Wizkid’s amazing display of his African heritage was what stole the spotlight. No wonder the video is racking such high numbers in such less time.



Get with the program, if you’re not on-board already because African music is going to shine even brighter this year through Wizkid – and you can take that to the bank!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vqW18C4plZ8



Shine WizzY…SHINE!!!





Wizkid is magic. 4 Likes

It's two hundred and something thousand views.

That video na big trash! 26 Likes 2 Shares

Daddy YO!!!!!!



Nuff respekt bruh. 5 Likes

ikp120:

That video na big trash!

Bros, na your video? Bros, na your video? 58 Likes

Smellymouth:





Bros, na your video? No be my video but I no even see the babe he dey ask to come closer. He spoil the video just the same way Runtown spoil that Mad over you video. Na by force to release video sef? No be my video but I no even see the babe he dey ask to come closer.He spoil the video just the same way Runtown spoil that Mad over you video.Na by force to release video sef? 4 Likes

ikp120:



No be my video but I no even see the babe he dey ask to come closer. He spoil the video just the same way Runtown spoil that Mad over you video. Na by force to release video sef?

Bros. But wizzy like the video like that na..



Raise yo hands if you like the video like that.. Bros. But wizzy like the video like that na..Raise yo hands if you like the video like that.. 45 Likes

It's actually 1m views in 20hrs.. Now someone shld beat that 8 Likes

the only babanla of our time



Baba nla



That's how we do it



With or without Drake, he's still the lion of Africa



After helping Drake write his "One dance" song that got nominated for Grammy, that Canadian Jew didn't show up for "Come closer" video and didn't even promote it on his Instagram, the same thing he did to Meek Mill and Rico love



Fucck that corny ass gay nigga



Beat that record let's see 19 Likes 2 Shares

Not that the video was so doped. I actually checked it up to confirm Drake rumor.



I stopped the video halfway though.





Davido "if" draft it. 1 Like

mbok wizkid should take it slowly na...the guy is gaining international recognition at a fast pace, thereby giving Davido reasons to worry... 5 Likes

He is successful 6 Likes

he try wella 3 Likes

ikp120:

That video na big trash! abeg abeg abeg, make we hear word... abeg abeg abeg, make we hear word... 4 Likes 1 Share

Wizkid is a big guy no doubts

he try

Ighoga898:

It's two hundred and something thousand views.

you might need to go back to school you might need to go back to school 7 Likes

God dey.



My people

Please please please vote Efe





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0vCS6NKfWmk Even without Drake.God dey.My peoplePlease please please vote Efe 1 Like 1 Share

Goes a long way to show dat he doesn't needs Drake to be Baba Nla...

Im sorry but wizkids songs have not been that great recently.



Of course anything he releases will get hits, because of his name. In terms of quality, its not been the best. He needs to watch out for tekno, runtown etc. They're working to take his crown this year. 4 Likes

When stupid dog says one thing wizkid need to learn from Davido, I guess Davido need to learn a lot from wizkid 1 Like

I guess the controversy really had a +ve effect on the youtube views



Star boy repping















LOVE NOT WAR ∆

nice,

Thats great, ride on man



Daddy yo

It's because of the negative publicity given to the video that Drake wasn't featured in it. so viewers are actually looking for Drake. 2 Likes 1 Share

Greater... more matured.... and so so talented than turtle head

babanla i love this guy 1 Like 2 Shares