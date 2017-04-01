₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wizkid’s “Come Closer” Hits 1 Million Views On Youtube In 1 Day by Scoop9ja: 7:44am
RECORD BREAKING: Wizkid’s “Come Closer” Ft. Drake Hits 1 Million views on YouTube in 1 Day
This is HUGE Africa!
Your favourite award-winning pop act and Starboy of Africa – Wizkid, is shinning so bright, as he sets a continental record for the most video views on YouTube in less than 24 hours. The visuals to his smash single – “Come Closer” featuring Drake, which has 1 Million YouTube views and counting, has seen so many mixed reactions, but amidst these reactions, the positive reviews across the African continent has been phenomenal.
This is too much greatness in just one person and we are really loving it and eating it all up like a fat kid who loves cake.
The crisp visuals for Come Closer is exceptional in every way comprehensible. Even though the sight of beautiful ladies shaking their bum makes a video somewhat attractive, Wizkid’s amazing display of his African heritage was what stole the spotlight. No wonder the video is racking such high numbers in such less time.
Get with the program, if you’re not on-board already because African music is going to shine even brighter this year through Wizkid – and you can take that to the bank!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vqW18C4plZ8
Shine WizzY…SHINE!!!
SOURCE: http://gidibest.net/2017/04/record-breaking-wizkids-come-closer-ft-drake-hits-1-million-views-on-youtube-in-1-day/
|Re: Wizkid’s “Come Closer” Hits 1 Million Views On Youtube In 1 Day by OKorowanta: 7:47am
Wizkid is magic.
|Re: Wizkid’s “Come Closer” Hits 1 Million Views On Youtube In 1 Day by Ighoga898(m): 7:51am
It's two hundred and something thousand views.
|Re: Wizkid’s “Come Closer” Hits 1 Million Views On Youtube In 1 Day by ikp120(m): 7:51am
That video na big trash!
|Re: Wizkid’s “Come Closer” Hits 1 Million Views On Youtube In 1 Day by Smellymouth: 7:55am
Daddy YO!!!!!!
Nuff respekt bruh.
|Re: Wizkid’s “Come Closer” Hits 1 Million Views On Youtube In 1 Day by Smellymouth: 7:56am
ikp120:
Bros, na your video?
|Re: Wizkid’s “Come Closer” Hits 1 Million Views On Youtube In 1 Day by ikp120(m): 8:00am
Smellymouth:No be my video but I no even see the babe he dey ask to come closer. He spoil the video just the same way Runtown spoil that Mad over you video. Na by force to release video sef?
|Re: Wizkid’s “Come Closer” Hits 1 Million Views On Youtube In 1 Day by Smellymouth: 8:09am
ikp120:
Bros. But wizzy like the video like that na..
Raise yo hands if you like the video like that..
|Re: Wizkid’s “Come Closer” Hits 1 Million Views On Youtube In 1 Day by IamOpemipo(m): 8:35am
It's actually 1m views in 20hrs.. Now someone shld beat that
|Re: Wizkid’s “Come Closer” Hits 1 Million Views On Youtube In 1 Day by veekid(m): 9:37am
the only babanla of our time
|Re: Wizkid’s “Come Closer” Hits 1 Million Views On Youtube In 1 Day by MrEgbegbe(m): 9:37am
Baba nla
That's how we do it
With or without Drake, he's still the lion of Africa
After helping Drake write his "One dance" song that got nominated for Grammy, that Canadian Jew didn't show up for "Come closer" video and didn't even promote it on his Instagram, the same thing he did to Meek Mill and Rico love
Fucck that corny ass gay nigga
Beat that record let's see
|Re: Wizkid’s “Come Closer” Hits 1 Million Views On Youtube In 1 Day by clickbnkgod: 9:37am
Not that the video was so doped. I actually checked it up to confirm Drake rumor.
I stopped the video halfway though.
Davido "if" draft it.
|Re: Wizkid’s “Come Closer” Hits 1 Million Views On Youtube In 1 Day by bro4u: 9:38am
mbok wizkid should take it slowly na...the guy is gaining international recognition at a fast pace, thereby giving Davido reasons to worry...
|Re: Wizkid’s “Come Closer” Hits 1 Million Views On Youtube In 1 Day by GloriaNinja(f): 9:38am
He is successful
|Re: Wizkid’s “Come Closer” Hits 1 Million Views On Youtube In 1 Day by Abbeyme: 9:38am
he try wella
|Re: Wizkid’s “Come Closer” Hits 1 Million Views On Youtube In 1 Day by bro4u: 9:39am
ikp120:abeg abeg abeg, make we hear word...
|Re: Wizkid’s “Come Closer” Hits 1 Million Views On Youtube In 1 Day by ExpiredNigeria: 9:39am
Wizkid is a big guy no doubts
|Re: Wizkid’s “Come Closer” Hits 1 Million Views On Youtube In 1 Day by Abbeyme: 9:39am
he try
|Re: Wizkid’s “Come Closer” Hits 1 Million Views On Youtube In 1 Day by Shiitposter: 9:39am
Ighoga898:
you might need to go back to school
|Re: Wizkid’s “Come Closer” Hits 1 Million Views On Youtube In 1 Day by naza9ja(m): 9:40am
Even without Drake. God dey.
My people
Please please please vote Efe
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0vCS6NKfWmk
|Re: Wizkid’s “Come Closer” Hits 1 Million Views On Youtube In 1 Day by BlacSmit: 9:40am
Goes a long way to show dat he doesn't needs Drake to be Baba Nla...
|Re: Wizkid’s “Come Closer” Hits 1 Million Views On Youtube In 1 Day by Safiaa(f): 9:40am
Im sorry but wizkids songs have not been that great recently.
Of course anything he releases will get hits, because of his name. In terms of quality, its not been the best. He needs to watch out for tekno, runtown etc. They're working to take his crown this year.
|Re: Wizkid’s “Come Closer” Hits 1 Million Views On Youtube In 1 Day by MAINMAN001: 9:40am
When stupid dog says one thing wizkid need to learn from Davido, I guess Davido need to learn a lot from wizkid
|Re: Wizkid’s “Come Closer” Hits 1 Million Views On Youtube In 1 Day by dmltoyin(m): 9:41am
I guess the controversy really had a +ve effect on the youtube views
Star boy repping
LOVE NOT WAR ∆
|Re: Wizkid’s “Come Closer” Hits 1 Million Views On Youtube In 1 Day by saraki2019(m): 9:41am
nice,
|Re: Wizkid’s “Come Closer” Hits 1 Million Views On Youtube In 1 Day by Royalfurnitures: 9:41am
Thats great, ride on man
Thats great, ride on man
|Re: Wizkid’s “Come Closer” Hits 1 Million Views On Youtube In 1 Day by skarlett(f): 9:42am
Daddy yo
|Re: Wizkid’s “Come Closer” Hits 1 Million Views On Youtube In 1 Day by Ejegbleje(m): 9:42am
It's because of the negative publicity given to the video that Drake wasn't featured in it. so viewers are actually looking for Drake.
|Re: Wizkid’s “Come Closer” Hits 1 Million Views On Youtube In 1 Day by chinex276(m): 9:42am
Greater... more matured.... and so so talented than turtle head
|Re: Wizkid’s “Come Closer” Hits 1 Million Views On Youtube In 1 Day by Godprotectigbo5(f): 9:43am
babanla i love this guy
|Re: Wizkid’s “Come Closer” Hits 1 Million Views On Youtube In 1 Day by rheether(f): 9:43am
Trash
