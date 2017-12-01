Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Togolese Woman Buries Her Little Son Alive (Disturbing Photos) (12693 Views)

According to an instagram user from Togo, here is a video and pictures shared on his instagram page. The woman buried her baby alive and was later arrested. This pulled crowd to the house and the spot where the baby was buried.



Honestly, this woman does not deserve any form of mercy. She is evil. If she could do this, then, she doesn't deserve to live.



Heartless and wicked being. 2 Shares

evil





Maybe she's mentally unstable



There is no sane mother that will buried her own very child after she carried it for 9 damn months... Maybe she's mentally unstableThere is no sane mother that will buried her own very child after she carried it for 9 damn months... 3 Likes 1 Share

. What caused this evil? This broke my heart.. What caused this evil? 15 Likes

Let dis world just end lets start allover again 2 Likes

I know the God we serve is a merciful God but I don't think he can forgive this woman. I just don't want to lay a curse on this animal in a human body. 1 Like 1 Share

Buhari sef

full story/reason pls

Is she mad? 1 Like

Just imagining what that baby must have gone through makes me sick 1 Like

WTF?? 9 months wasted? Like the saying goes, "The life of a child is in the hands of his mother" Thank God for your Mother. 1 Like

I hope she's not suffering from some kinds of mental issues cos I don't think a woman would do this to her own child 1 Like 1 Share

These days, its either women are killing their husbands or showing one form of wickedness or the other.



Ahhhhh......NKAN BEE..

the same people wey dey sell donkunu for us for lagos

Nothing left to see in this world. 1 Like

I can't believe this o 1 Like 1 Share

Who has meme for chai should help me

I've seen many bad and weird stuffs,buh i never see like this one before..

dis news is not complete

many are mad few are roaming. many are mad few are roaming.

pikin wey many people dey find..

that woman must have left her senses somewhere! 1 Like

so if this one no born pikin again hope she no go pray for pikin

Does this woman deserve any court hearing?5

Bring the bitch let's stone her to death.... Already rehearsing long distance stoning against the APC idiots we will be sending out of various positions. Stoning sure pass. Does this woman deserve any court hearing?5Bring the bitch let's stone her to death.... Already rehearsing long distance stoning against the APC idiots we will be sending out of various positions. Stoning sure pass. 1 Like