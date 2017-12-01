₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Togolese Woman Buries Her Little Son Alive (Disturbing Photos) by Mowunmiaf: 2:33pm On Dec 07
According to an instagram user from Togo, here is a video and pictures shared on his instagram page. The woman buried her baby alive and was later arrested. This pulled crowd to the house and the spot where the baby was buried.
Honestly, this woman does not deserve any form of mercy. She is evil. If she could do this, then, she doesn't deserve to live.
Heartless and wicked being.
|Re: Togolese Woman Buries Her Little Son Alive (Disturbing Photos) by Mowunmiaf: 2:33pm On Dec 07
evil
|Re: Togolese Woman Buries Her Little Son Alive (Disturbing Photos) by biacan(f): 2:37pm On Dec 07
|Re: Togolese Woman Buries Her Little Son Alive (Disturbing Photos) by IamKashyBaby(f): 2:41pm On Dec 07
Maybe she's mentally unstable
There is no sane mother that will buried her own very child after she carried it for 9 damn months...
|Re: Togolese Woman Buries Her Little Son Alive (Disturbing Photos) by festwiz(m): 2:55pm On Dec 07
This broke my heart. . What caused this evil?
|Re: Togolese Woman Buries Her Little Son Alive (Disturbing Photos) by vchykp(m): 5:21pm On Dec 07
Let dis world just end lets start allover again
|Re: Togolese Woman Buries Her Little Son Alive (Disturbing Photos) by Eroslee(m): 8:01pm On Dec 07
I know the God we serve is a merciful God but I don't think he can forgive this woman. I just don't want to lay a curse on this animal in a human body.
|Re: Togolese Woman Buries Her Little Son Alive (Disturbing Photos) by Keneking: 8:13pm On Dec 07
Buhari sef
|Re: Togolese Woman Buries Her Little Son Alive (Disturbing Photos) by SurefireFashion: 9:26pm On Dec 07
full story/reason pls
|Re: Togolese Woman Buries Her Little Son Alive (Disturbing Photos) by videkon(m): 10:29pm On Dec 07
Is she mad?
|Re: Togolese Woman Buries Her Little Son Alive (Disturbing Photos) by Ezionye(f): 10:38pm On Dec 07
Just imagining what that baby must have gone through makes me sick
|Re: Togolese Woman Buries Her Little Son Alive (Disturbing Photos) by expialidocious: 1:48am On Dec 08
WTF?? 9 months wasted? Like the saying goes, "The life of a child is in the hands of his mother" Thank God for your Mother.
|Re: Togolese Woman Buries Her Little Son Alive (Disturbing Photos) by tosyne2much(m): 12:49pm On Dec 08
I hope she's not suffering from some kinds of mental issues cos I don't think a woman would do this to her own child
|Re: Togolese Woman Buries Her Little Son Alive (Disturbing Photos) by fucklikant101(m): 10:23pm On Dec 08
|Re: Togolese Woman Buries Her Little Son Alive (Disturbing Photos) by Ruggedfitness: 10:24pm On Dec 08
These days, its either women are killing their husbands or showing one form of wickedness or the other.
|Re: Togolese Woman Buries Her Little Son Alive (Disturbing Photos) by Ruggedfitness: 10:24pm On Dec 08
|Re: Togolese Woman Buries Her Little Son Alive (Disturbing Photos) by elyte89: 10:24pm On Dec 08
Ahhhhh......NKAN BEE..
|Re: Togolese Woman Buries Her Little Son Alive (Disturbing Photos) by Aieboocaar(m): 10:24pm On Dec 08
the same people wey dey sell donkunu for us for lagos
|Re: Togolese Woman Buries Her Little Son Alive (Disturbing Photos) by Hardeybohwarley(m): 10:25pm On Dec 08
Nothing left to see in this world.
|Re: Togolese Woman Buries Her Little Son Alive (Disturbing Photos) by ojmetrix(m): 10:25pm On Dec 08
|Re: Togolese Woman Buries Her Little Son Alive (Disturbing Photos) by smithsydny(m): 10:25pm On Dec 08
I can't believe this o
|Re: Togolese Woman Buries Her Little Son Alive (Disturbing Photos) by Donjazzy12(m): 10:25pm On Dec 08
IamKashyBaby:You are cursed! You have brought the standard defence for women anytime they commit domestic violence.
|Re: Togolese Woman Buries Her Little Son Alive (Disturbing Photos) by arherfish: 10:25pm On Dec 08
Who has meme for chai should help me
|Re: Togolese Woman Buries Her Little Son Alive (Disturbing Photos) by Uyi168(m): 10:25pm On Dec 08
I've seen many bad and weird stuffs,buh i never see like this one before..
|Re: Togolese Woman Buries Her Little Son Alive (Disturbing Photos) by Cyrilpac(m): 10:25pm On Dec 08
dis news is not complete
|Re: Togolese Woman Buries Her Little Son Alive (Disturbing Photos) by Marcofranz(m): 10:26pm On Dec 08
many are mad few are roaming.
|Re: Togolese Woman Buries Her Little Son Alive (Disturbing Photos) by smithsydny(m): 10:26pm On Dec 08
IamKashyBaby:do u know u how insane people take care of there child? If u near nah wahala talkless of normal person
|Re: Togolese Woman Buries Her Little Son Alive (Disturbing Photos) by Dafreeguy(m): 10:27pm On Dec 08
pikin wey many people dey find..
that woman must have left her senses somewhere!
|Re: Togolese Woman Buries Her Little Son Alive (Disturbing Photos) by Donjazzy12(m): 10:27pm On Dec 08
Mowunmiaf:Very soon, she will start going to court with a crying baby to get sympathy of foolish men here!
|Re: Togolese Woman Buries Her Little Son Alive (Disturbing Photos) by ojmetrix(m): 10:28pm On Dec 08
so if this one no born pikin again hope she no go pray for pikin
|Re: Togolese Woman Buries Her Little Son Alive (Disturbing Photos) by dieBYfire: 10:28pm On Dec 08
Mowunmiaf:
Does this woman deserve any court hearing?5
Bring the bitch let's stone her to death.... Already rehearsing long distance stoning against the APC idiots we will be sending out of various positions. Stoning sure pass.
|Re: Togolese Woman Buries Her Little Son Alive (Disturbing Photos) by DMathematical: 10:28pm On Dec 08
Hey God, what has thus child done in a previous life or what to deserve this??
I still don't understand the deal God has with evil! Why does he allow it to still persist for ages? . . . Can't Jesus just come and we get over all this wickedness? Jizzzzz
