Kidnapper Caught And Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Pictures) by Weborg: 3:34pm
@VIVIANGIST
As shared by Facebook user with caption ..
Please Help Pray For This Boy They Were Four Kidnappers In Number,two Escaped , One Was Rescued By Police, He Was The Only Victim Caught By The Angry Youth In The Area,he Was Burnt Immediately. This Happen In Ttc Junction Ikot Ansa, Calabar. Beware Of Jungle Justice.
|Re: Kidnapper Caught And Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Pictures) by Kalashnikov102(m): 3:40pm
This has to stop!
|Re: Kidnapper Caught And Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Pictures) by SOFTENGR: 4:17pm
Zoo
|Re: Kidnapper Caught And Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Pictures) by BruncleZuma: 6:12pm
|Re: Kidnapper Caught And Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Pictures) by Ericaikince(m): 6:13pm
|Re: Kidnapper Caught And Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Pictures) by noblealuu: 6:13pm
This is barbaric... This actually happened few weeks ago. Kidnapping has been on the rise in Calabar in recent times that's probably why these guys were not spared.
|Re: Kidnapper Caught And Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Pictures) by blackaxe78: 6:13pm
People re really backward in that part of the world!
|Re: Kidnapper Caught And Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Pictures) by Nonywendy(m): 6:13pm
Hmmm
|Re: Kidnapper Caught And Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Pictures) by amiibaby(f): 6:13pm
Good say no to crime
|Re: Kidnapper Caught And Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Pictures) by ukehnonny(m): 6:13pm
say no to jungle justice
|Re: Kidnapper Caught And Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Pictures) by lanetrips: 6:14pm
Gory!please say no to jungle justice
|Re: Kidnapper Caught And Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Pictures) by bedspread: 6:14pm
Tooooo BADDDD...
JUST TOO BAD....
But u say Pray for Him?? How...
A Dead Man is a Dead man..... No prayers can Change anything....
If He asked JESUS for Forgiveness b4 the Lyncching, He goes to Heaven..
If He didn't, no prayer can Change were his Destination..
That's why we Preach Repentance now... cos the next seconds could be late... There is no Repentance in the Grave
We can Pray for His/Her Family
|Re: Kidnapper Caught And Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Pictures) by saaedlee: 6:15pm
crazy world...
You pick a gallon of petrol and pour it on follow human being and light a matches and throw it at him/her and watch him burn and you laugh .....the next day, you go to Church or Mosque or wherever it is that you worship and expect to be blessed.
|Re: Kidnapper Caught And Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Pictures) by jieta: 6:15pm
good example, in your next life you will learn how to work hard.
|Re: Kidnapper Caught And Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Pictures) by Pavore9: 6:15pm
They know jungle justice await when caught, they still persists.
|Re: Kidnapper Caught And Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Pictures) by IRockALot(m): 6:15pm
I sometimes wonder the kind of humans I’m share this earth space with
|Re: Kidnapper Caught And Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Pictures) by iamxolomon(m): 6:16pm
Good for the kidnapper. Very good
|Re: Kidnapper Caught And Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Pictures) by oluwaseunamos33: 6:16pm
That's very very good. Jungle justice is the best for kidnappers. Others go learn now. How I wish they can do d same to their OGA @ D TOP "EVANS"
|Re: Kidnapper Caught And Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Pictures) by RichThug(m): 6:16pm
Nawa oh... no follow bad boys, him no go gree.Please is he an Omo Iluabi?
|Re: Kidnapper Caught And Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Pictures) by Damfostopper(m): 6:16pm
warri and Calabar is the worst place to commit crime in Nigeria.... you will get roasted
|Re: Kidnapper Caught And Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Pictures) by johnstar(m): 6:16pm
We are really in a jungle
|Re: Kidnapper Caught And Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Pictures) by ibori1: 6:16pm
dis is really monkey justice.
|Re: Kidnapper Caught And Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Pictures) by Fedora2: 6:17pm
People should be careful. the use and sales of human parts are rampant.
How come his brains, eyes and heart were all removed who knows other part that was removed that we couldn't identify. Pls we should all be very careful.
|Re: Kidnapper Caught And Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Pictures) by Desire01(f): 6:17pm
It's a pity. But if it's truly jungle justice, where's the heart and brain?
|Re: Kidnapper Caught And Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Pictures) by oshe111(m): 6:18pm
Another body parts wasted
|Re: Kidnapper Caught And Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Pictures) by doclatom(m): 6:18pm
People are seriously HANGRY in this country right now. Anything anything to just vent frustration and anger on! Abeg, make these guys stop kidnaping people too.
|Re: Kidnapper Caught And Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Pictures) by Kaxmytex(m): 6:19pm
choi...
this is jux too much
|Re: Kidnapper Caught And Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Pictures) by jolyment: 6:20pm
jieta:
Start your sentence with a capital letter.
|Re: Kidnapper Caught And Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Pictures) by Nwodosis(m): 6:24pm
The guy is still crying in death as the mouth is still left opened!
|Re: Kidnapper Caught And Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Pictures) by moticonquer(m): 6:24pm
Not again!!
when will we get out of this?
|Re: Kidnapper Caught And Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Pictures) by jieta: 6:24pm
jolyment:watin concern you, bizzy body
|Re: Kidnapper Caught And Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Pictures) by Aristotle96(m): 6:24pm
Oh men they burnt both his soul
