As shared by Facebook user with caption ..



Please Help Pray For This Boy They Were Four Kidnappers In Number,two Escaped , One Was Rescued By Police, He Was The Only Victim Caught By The Angry Youth In The Area,he Was Burnt Immediately. This Happen In Ttc Junction Ikot Ansa, Calabar. Beware Of Jungle Justice. #rip





MORE PICTURES @ : http://www.viviangist.ng/jungle-justice-kidnapper-caught-and-burnt-in-calabar-pictures/









This has to stop! 4 Likes

This is barbaric... This actually happened few weeks ago. Kidnapping has been on the rise in Calabar in recent times that's probably why these guys were not spared. 1 Like

People re really backward in that part of the world! 4 Likes

Good say no to crime 4 Likes

say no to jungle justice

Gory!please say no to jungle justice

But u say Pray for Him?? How...



A Dead Man is a Dead man..... No prayers can Change anything....



If He asked JESUS for Forgiveness b4 the Lyncching, He goes to Heaven..



If He didn't, no prayer can Change were his Destination..



That's why we Preach Repentance now... cos the next seconds could be late... There is no Repentance in the Grave

We can Pray for His/Her Family 5 Likes

You pick a gallon of petrol and pour it on follow human being and light a matches and throw it at him/her and watch him burn and you laugh .....the next day, you go to Church or Mosque or wherever it is that you worship and expect to be blessed. 14 Likes

good example, in your next life you will learn how to work hard. 3 Likes

They know jungle justice await when caught, they still persists. 3 Likes

I sometimes wonder the kind of humans I’m share this earth space with

Good for the kidnapper. Very good 3 Likes

That's very very good. Jungle justice is the best for kidnappers. Others go learn now. How I wish they can do d same to their OGA @ D TOP "EVANS" 6 Likes 1 Share

warri and Calabar is the worst place to commit crime in Nigeria.... you will get roasted 2 Likes

People should be careful. the use and sales of human parts are rampant.

How come his brains, eyes and heart were all removed who knows other part that was removed that we couldn't identify. Pls we should all be very careful.

It's a pity. But if it's truly jungle justice, where's the heart and brain?

Another body parts wasted

People are seriously HANGRY in this country right now. Anything anything to just vent frustration and anger on! Abeg, make these guys stop kidnaping people too.

Start your sentence with a capital letter.

The guy is still crying in death as the mouth is still left opened!

when will we get out of this?

watin concern you, bizzy body