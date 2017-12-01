₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Woman Selling Her Twin Babies For N350,000 In Katsina Arrested By Police (Photos
The Police in Katsina State have arrested one Salima Lawal, 30, of Marabar-Kankara, Malumfashi Local Government Area, for allegedly attempting to sell her twin babies. The twins are baby girls and less than two months old. The Commissioner of Police, Besen Gwana, disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday in Katsina.
Mr. Gwana said the woman had approached a person (name withheld) in Faskari Local Government Area of the state and negotiated to sell the twins to him at the cost of N350,000.
He said that after negotiations to buy them at the price, the person went to bring the money.
The commissioner urged people to continue to assist police with information that would assist in curbing criminal acts in the state.
He said the woman would be charged to court.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/woman-arrested-attempt-sell-twins-n350000-katsina-photos.html
|Re: Woman Selling Her Twin Babies For N350,000 In Katsina Arrested By Police (Photos by Sprumbabafather: 7:20pm
Even as your brother is the president, hunger still makes you sell your children?
No, don't advise them against being zombies, na their body go tell them.
|Re: Woman Selling Her Twin Babies For N350,000 In Katsina Arrested By Police (Photos by Evablizin(f): 7:24pm
Hardship is bad.
|Re: Woman Selling Her Twin Babies For N350,000 In Katsina Arrested By Police (Photos by Kokolet11: 7:26pm
Sprumbabafather:hahahahahahahahahahahaha run for your head because lauretta onochie aka ngeneukwenu is coming for you
|Re: Woman Selling Her Twin Babies For N350,000 In Katsina Arrested By Police (Photos by Kokolet11: 7:28pm
our muslim sister doing what other muslims is doing in north africa
|Re: Woman Selling Her Twin Babies For N350,000 In Katsina Arrested By Police (Photos by Keneking: 7:28pm
Hunger in the land
|Re: Woman Selling Her Twin Babies For N350,000 In Katsina Arrested By Police (Photos by velai(m): 7:32pm
Heartless mother? CAPITAL NO
Clueless Buhari caused it all.
|Re: Woman Selling Her Twin Babies For N350,000 In Katsina Arrested By Police (Photos by Sprumbabafather: 7:32pm
This woman resembles Lauretta Onochie (ngeneukwuenu)
|Re: Woman Selling Her Twin Babies For N350,000 In Katsina Arrested By Police (Photos by juman(m): 7:34pm
Keneking:
Great hunger is in the land.
People are greatly suffering.
APC is a curse.
|Re: Woman Selling Her Twin Babies For N350,000 In Katsina Arrested By Police (Photos by princeade86(m): 7:34pm
and dey are hailing ur papa for kano. and hunger they wire dem.
|Re: Woman Selling Her Twin Babies For N350,000 In Katsina Arrested By Police (Photos by yanabazee: 8:51pm
Katsina... This people gave Buhari over 1,345,441 votes from 1,578,646 Accredited voters across 34LGAs....
They voted with hope for a good governance but what they get in turn is hunger and suffering worst than what GEJ offered them!!!
|Re: Woman Selling Her Twin Babies For N350,000 In Katsina Arrested By Police (Photos by OrestesDante(m): 9:03pm
|Re: Woman Selling Her Twin Babies For N350,000 In Katsina Arrested By Police (Photos by Ihatepork: 9:51pm
Sprumbabafather:
the flatin-o-s being executed for drug smuggling in asian countries, did they also vote buhari?
|Re: Woman Selling Her Twin Babies For N350,000 In Katsina Arrested By Police (Photos by Lexusgs430: 9:51pm
Family planning required.......
|Re: Woman Selling Her Twin Babies For N350,000 In Katsina Arrested By Police (Photos by DIKEnaWAR: 9:51pm
This is one of those that will throng out to shout sai baba and stand in the sun.
Hunger wan make am sell pikin now.
|Re: Woman Selling Her Twin Babies For N350,000 In Katsina Arrested By Police (Photos by makky555(f): 9:52pm
It's her baby na.. Let her sell it.
She's going to suffer it later
Imagine 350k
|Re: Woman Selling Her Twin Babies For N350,000 In Katsina Arrested By Police (Photos by SILVA112(m): 9:53pm
She wan use 350k open beta business
|Re: Woman Selling Her Twin Babies For N350,000 In Katsina Arrested By Police (Photos by Titto93(m): 9:53pm
Better to sell than to breed future suicide bombers
|Re: Woman Selling Her Twin Babies For N350,000 In Katsina Arrested By Police (Photos by lafuria1(m): 9:53pm
Why is it a criminal offence? She clearly admits she can't take of them and wants to give them out to those who can, she didn't steal them.
|Re: Woman Selling Her Twin Babies For N350,000 In Katsina Arrested By Police (Photos by zodd(m): 9:53pm
nawa,
|Re: Woman Selling Her Twin Babies For N350,000 In Katsina Arrested By Police (Photos by abbey72(m): 9:53pm
It is well o
|Re: Woman Selling Her Twin Babies For N350,000 In Katsina Arrested By Police (Photos by Deicide: 9:54pm
makky555:She is already suffering na
|Re: Woman Selling Her Twin Babies For N350,000 In Katsina Arrested By Police (Photos by nonut: 9:56pm
Na wetin una broda cause. When you have a dumbo as a president, the country is in ruins.
Some APC die hard fans used to say we're crying cos we lost, after a while they said we should give him time to clear the past administration's mess, but it seems they've changed their tone now.
They can't wait for the next general elections to kick his dumb butt out.
|Re: Woman Selling Her Twin Babies For N350,000 In Katsina Arrested By Police (Photos by Pascal181: 9:58pm
charge her to which court? even in d prison buhari will go nd bring her out
|Re: Woman Selling Her Twin Babies For N350,000 In Katsina Arrested By Police (Photos by JaneMafrodite(f): 9:58pm
Na Buhari cause am, even me gan if i have chance i will Sell somebody
|Re: Woman Selling Her Twin Babies For N350,000 In Katsina Arrested By Police (Photos by queenfav(f): 9:58pm
Na wa.. She should have put them up for adoption.
|Re: Woman Selling Her Twin Babies For N350,000 In Katsina Arrested By Police (Photos by Smooyis(m): 9:58pm
Ignorance is a serious problem.
|Re: Woman Selling Her Twin Babies For N350,000 In Katsina Arrested By Police (Photos by chuks34(m): 9:58pm
This one weak me o
|Re: Woman Selling Her Twin Babies For N350,000 In Katsina Arrested By Police (Photos by donblade85555(m): 9:58pm
wickedness
|Re: Woman Selling Her Twin Babies For N350,000 In Katsina Arrested By Police (Photos by mightyhazel: 9:59pm
i see nuffn wrong here
only that she cud have just registered in one of the numerous babyfactories littered around dat domain rather than try to do this alone
|Re: Woman Selling Her Twin Babies For N350,000 In Katsina Arrested By Police (Photos by saraki2019(m): 10:01pm
nonesense
you are from north and a muslim
why copy them( south east)
this is bad
