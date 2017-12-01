Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Woman Selling Her Twin Babies For N350,000 In Katsina Arrested By Police (Photos (4615 Views)

Mr. Gwana said the woman had approached a person (name withheld) in Faskari Local Government Area of the state and negotiated to sell the twins to him at the cost of N350,000.



He said that after negotiations to buy them at the price, the person went to bring the money.



The commissioner urged people to continue to assist police with information that would assist in curbing criminal acts in the state.



He said the woman would be charged to court.



Even as your brother is the president, hunger still makes you sell your children?



No, don't advise them against being zombies, na their body go tell them. 4 Likes







Hardship is bad. Hardship is bad.

Sprumbabafather:

Even as your brother is the president, hunger still makes you sell your children?



No, don't advise them against being zombies, na their body go tell them. hahahahahahahahahahahaha run for your head because lauretta onochie aka ngeneukwenu is coming for you hahahahahahahahahahahaha run for your head because lauretta onochie aka ngeneukwenu is coming for you 5 Likes

our muslim sister doing what other muslims is doing in north africa our muslim sister doing what other muslims is doing in north africa

Hunger in the land

Heartless mother? CAPITAL NO

Clueless Buhari caused it all.

This woman resembles Lauretta Onochie (ngeneukwuenu) 2 Likes 1 Share

Keneking:

Hunger in the land

Great hunger is in the land.



People are greatly suffering.



APC is a curse. Great hunger is in the land.People are greatly suffering.APC is a curse. 3 Likes 1 Share

and dey are hailing ur papa for kano. and hunger they wire dem. 2 Likes 1 Share

Katsina... This people gave Buhari over 1,345,441 votes from 1,578,646 Accredited voters across 34LGAs....



They voted with hope for a good governance but what they get in turn is hunger and suffering worst than what GEJ offered them!!! 3 Likes 1 Share

Sprumbabafather:

Even as your brother is the president, hunger still makes you sell your children?



No, don't advise them against being zombies, na their body go tell them.

the flatin-o-s being executed for drug smuggling in asian countries, did they also vote buhari? 1 Like 1 Share

Family planning required.......

This is one of those that will throng out to shout sai baba and stand in the sun.



Hunger wan make am sell pikin now.





She's going to suffer it later





Imagine 350k It's her baby na.. Let her sell it.She's going to suffer it laterImagine 350k

She wan use 350k open beta business

Better to sell than to breed future suicide bombers 2 Likes

Why is it a criminal offence? She clearly admits she can't take of them and wants to give them out to those who can, she didn't steal them. 2 Likes

It is well o

makky555:

It's her baby na.. Let her sell it.



She's going to suffer it later





Imagine 350k She is already suffering na She is already suffering na

Na wetin una broda cause. When you have a dumbo as a president, the country is in ruins.

Some APC die hard fans used to say we're crying cos we lost, after a while they said we should give him time to clear the past administration's mess, but it seems they've changed their tone now.

They can't wait for the next general elections to kick his dumb butt out.

charge her to which court? even in d prison buhari will go nd bring her out

Na Buhari cause am, even me gan if i have chance i will Sell somebody

Na wa.. She should have put them up for adoption.

Ignorance is a serious problem.

This one weak me o

wickedness

i see nuffn wrong here









only that she cud have just registered in one of the numerous babyfactories littered around dat domain rather than try to do this alone