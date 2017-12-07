By Emmanuel Onminyi,The world soccer star, Cristiano Ronaldo, has won 2017 Ballon d’Or award in addition to other four he has in his record, his latest recognition place him on same edge with his Argentina contende, Lionel Messi who has also won same award five times in his career.

Football is not about running around like headless chicken for 90mins. We have lots of player who play same pattern of football here in Africa. what matters in football is the scoreline.