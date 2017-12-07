₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Cristiano Ronaldo Wins 2017 Ballon D’or; His 5th Award (Photos) by nazzyon(m): 8:16pm
By Emmanuel Onminyi,
The world soccer star, Cristiano Ronaldo, has won 2017 Ballon d’Or award in addition to other four he has in his record, his latest recognition place him on same edge with his Argentina contende, Lionel Messi who has also won same award five times in his career.
http://www.theguildng.com/ronaldo-wins-2017-ballon-dor-5th-award/
29 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins 2017 Ballon D’or; His 5th Award (Photos) by crownedrookie(m): 8:17pm
Messing fans rightnow
FTC
Check my signature
89 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins 2017 Ballon D’or; His 5th Award (Photos) by brownsugar23: 8:19pm
The guy below what is he even saying
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins 2017 Ballon D’or; His 5th Award (Photos) by Ahmed0336(m): 8:20pm
Before nko na messi wan win am? Well deserved
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins 2017 Ballon D’or; His 5th Award (Photos) by wwwtortoise(m): 8:23pm
Cr2017
15 Likes
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins 2017 Ballon D’or; His 5th Award (Photos) by Ronnicute(m): 8:26pm
Congrats to Ronaldo. I knew he would win. My favorite!
20 Likes
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins 2017 Ballon D’or; His 5th Award (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 8:27pm
Congrats to him
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins 2017 Ballon D’or; His 5th Award (Photos) by NwaEzefuNaMba(m): 8:28pm
Football is not about running around like headless chicken for 90mins.
We have lots of player who play same pattern of football here in Africa.
what matters in football is the scoreline.
16 Likes
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins 2017 Ballon D’or; His 5th Award (Photos) by Kamelot77(m): 8:33pm
congrats to d G.O.A.T of all time, he deserved all d five award nd every sane person knows Messi deserve only 3
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins 2017 Ballon D’or; His 5th Award (Photos) by DONADAMS(m): 8:48pm
well deserved cr7...he was the favourite...
BTW,,,hmmmmmm..e good make person get famous papa oh..no where wey this small boy never go....I'm striving so hard for my future kids...
21 Likes
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins 2017 Ballon D’or; His 5th Award (Photos) by gerrardomendes(m): 8:48pm
Way to go!
I see Ronaldo eventually surpassing messy by next year's award.
One day, this award will be named after RONALDO. RONALD'or
51 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins 2017 Ballon D’or; His 5th Award (Photos) by Emmytes(m): 8:48pm
Well deserved
Bleep the haters!!
4 Likes
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins 2017 Ballon D’or; His 5th Award (Photos) by ikennaf1(m): 8:48pm
Ororororororrorororrro!!!!!
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins 2017 Ballon D’or; His 5th Award (Photos) by zombieHUNTER: 8:48pm
Like Ororo like Atiku
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins 2017 Ballon D’or; His 5th Award (Photos) by firstolalekan(m): 8:48pm
Yes
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins 2017 Ballon D’or; His 5th Award (Photos) by donstan18(m): 8:48pm
Ororo syndrome!
Onye oma Ronaldo!
Papa nku!
Nwanne gbawa boolu!
This is definitely the biggest award comeback in football history from 4-1 to 5-5
The only player who single handedly disqualified Bayern Munich, scoring both legs.....Atletico Madrid with a hatrick and demolished the overrated Juventus walls of Jericho by scoring both halves.
Uselessed the likes of Chellini, Bonucci, Barzagli, Sandro, Alves and Buffon, frustrated Barcelona fans and won UCL!
He doesn't give a damn about your dribbles just like Messi, Neymar, Hazard, Zaha, Dembele and mbappe!
He do focus on giving you goals and an awesome scoreline.
Ronaldo has paid most gamblers with his goals, Over2.5, 1.5Ht, Anytime score, score both halves.
Congratulations RONALDO!
It's now balanced between you and Messi!
This very award marks the end of you and Messi!
From next year,
Neymar, Hazard and God knows who.
96 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins 2017 Ballon D’or; His 5th Award (Photos) by sotall(m): 8:48pm
OK
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins 2017 Ballon D’or; His 5th Award (Photos) by firstolalekan(m): 8:48pm
Ororo
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins 2017 Ballon D’or; His 5th Award (Photos) by Otapipia: 8:48pm
Congratulations
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins 2017 Ballon D’or; His 5th Award (Photos) by rawpadgin(m): 8:49pm
These 2 should retire already
Their dominance don too much
Preventing my boy Neymar from winning it
3 Likes
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins 2017 Ballon D’or; His 5th Award (Photos) by dotcomnamename: 8:49pm
If he like he should win 100 Ballon D'or plus 50 World Cup. King Doctor MESSI is still superior to C.Ronaldo and Messi still the one and only Greatest of all time. Only arrogant Real Madrid and Man United fans dispute this fact!.
Oya, display your arrogancy as usual !
42 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins 2017 Ballon D’or; His 5th Award (Photos) by CirocBoi(m): 8:49pm
Ororo d'or
Messi fans right now
4 Likes
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins 2017 Ballon D’or; His 5th Award (Photos) by teckmore(m): 8:49pm
H
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins 2017 Ballon D’or; His 5th Award (Photos) by GREATESTPIANIST: 8:49pm
space booked
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins 2017 Ballon D’or; His 5th Award (Photos) by histemple: 8:49pm
Well deserved
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins 2017 Ballon D’or; His 5th Award (Photos) by BEENUEL: 8:49pm
THIS GUY'S GLORY IS WHAT THE DSTV AD IS RELATING TO.... He got the full package.
FAME....CHECK
MONEY......CHECK
LOOKS......CHECK
CHILDREN.......... CHECK
HEALTH...SUPER CHECK.
AH!
GOD, I won't MIND THE FULL PACKAGE....PLS MAKE IT PREMIUM.... EXPLORA GANGAN
12 Likes
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins 2017 Ballon D’or; His 5th Award (Photos) by kelvinUchiha(m): 8:49pm
Remember he dashed one to charity
1 Like
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins 2017 Ballon D’or; His 5th Award (Photos) by Bossontop(m): 8:49pm
damn....dis guy jus too mush i dey tells u
congrats sir u work for am
1 Like
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins 2017 Ballon D’or; His 5th Award (Photos) by jagabanlewis(m): 8:49pm
Hmmmm ojoro...pdp has a hand in dis
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins 2017 Ballon D’or; His 5th Award (Photos) by vicola0281: 8:49pm
awon ..
click like for ORORO
10 Likes
