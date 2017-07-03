Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Young Lady Rescued From Ritualists In Delta State (Photos) (6267 Views)

The young lady pictured above was rescued from the hands of suspected ritualists in Sapele, Delta state two days ago. According to reports, the young lady who goes about selling cocoyam, was forced into a waiting car by the kidnappers at gunpoint. The men drove her into The Ethiope Primary school in Sapele where they prepared to kill her and dismember her body. However, luck ran out on them after residents in the area heard the cries of the young lady. They rushed into the school and rescued her. The men were not apprehended as they fled the scene of the incident.



The abandoned vehicle has been towed to the Sapele main police station while investigations into the matter is ongoing.





Ok

God is delivering everyone of us and our families from the evils in MBER months.... NO LOSSES will come near us 26 Likes 1 Share

Thank God for her life

see fyn geh wey dem want to waste

It is testimony time for the girl,but those criminals should be apprehended and punished,where is there proper record with that car they are traceable.

Thank God for his deliverance

End of d year money rush and 2019 election is here for really. God safe all ur children

Oruko girl yi ni ORIYOMI .. 1 Like

Again?? Nawaoo

what do they derive in killing a fellow human

If they are burning them in Iyana Ipaja now, some people will be shouting JUNGLE JUSTICE 5 Likes

Thank God for her life

Hmmmmmm



Hot months

God save Your people from the hands of wicked ...











Chat below got my attention.., Mber monthsHot monthsGod save Your people from the hands of wicked ...Chat below got my attention.., 6 Likes 2 Shares

Ritualist here, Ritualist there... God will do it

ok

Baawaa:

It is testimony time for the girl,but those criminals should be apprehended and punished,where is there proper record with that car they are traceable. stop murdering english now.....correct your tenses. stop murdering english now.....correct your tenses. 1 Like

Hmmm

Bloggers must chop





Lai Mohammed and Nigeria bloggers who lie pass?





All in the name to draw traffic, they keep playing on our collective intelligence.

Thank God for her life

Wicked people.

Everybody shaa want to compete with Dangote by fire by force. o ga o.

see fine babe ehn... abeg can we see the back of her

and the full body of the motor. i wanna confirm something

This seems to be a recurrent thread in Delta State of recent. All thanks to our idolisation of internet fraudsters and social acceptance of internet fraud. Now anyone can commit heinous crimes for money and claim to be a "G-boy".

Why do we always assume they are ritualists? They might be rapists or some other sort of sexual deviants

what is ritualism sef?

Thank God

E be like sey dem fok am small,I dey smell sperm for her body

Delta boys too do