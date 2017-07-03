₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Young Lady Rescued From Ritualists In Delta State (Photos) by ThisTrend(f): 11:46am
The young lady pictured above was rescued from the hands of suspected ritualists in Sapele, Delta state two days ago. According to reports, the young lady who goes about selling cocoyam, was forced into a waiting car by the kidnappers at gunpoint. The men drove her into The Ethiope Primary school in Sapele where they prepared to kill her and dismember her body. However, luck ran out on them after residents in the area heard the cries of the young lady. They rushed into the school and rescued her. The men were not apprehended as they fled the scene of the incident.
The abandoned vehicle has been towed to the Sapele main police station while investigations into the matter is ongoing.
Source: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/09/photos-young-lady-rescued-from.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Young Lady Rescued From Ritualists In Delta State (Photos) by BlackDBagba: 11:47am
Ok
|Re: Young Lady Rescued From Ritualists In Delta State (Photos) by greatnaija01: 11:48am
God is delivering everyone of us and our families from the evils in MBER months.... NO LOSSES will come near us
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Young Lady Rescued From Ritualists In Delta State (Photos) by greatmarshall(m): 11:48am
Thank God for her life
|Re: Young Lady Rescued From Ritualists In Delta State (Photos) by shortgun(m): 11:55am
see fyn geh wey dem want to waste
|Re: Young Lady Rescued From Ritualists In Delta State (Photos) by Baawaa(m): 12:12pm
It is testimony time for the girl,but those criminals should be apprehended and punished,where is there proper record with that car they are traceable.
|Re: Young Lady Rescued From Ritualists In Delta State (Photos) by ifex370(m): 12:13pm
Thank God for his deliverance
|Re: Young Lady Rescued From Ritualists In Delta State (Photos) by jbkomo(m): 2:10pm
End of d year money rush and 2019 election is here for really. God safe all ur children
|Re: Young Lady Rescued From Ritualists In Delta State (Photos) by OsuGanja(m): 2:10pm
Oruko girl yi ni ORIYOMI ..
1 Like
|Re: Young Lady Rescued From Ritualists In Delta State (Photos) by missbeckykisses(f): 2:11pm
Again?? Nawaoo
|Re: Young Lady Rescued From Ritualists In Delta State (Photos) by Dc4life(m): 2:11pm
|Re: Young Lady Rescued From Ritualists In Delta State (Photos) by jerrythafinisher(m): 2:11pm
what do they derive in killing a fellow human
|Re: Young Lady Rescued From Ritualists In Delta State (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 2:11pm
If they are burning them in Iyana Ipaja now, some people will be shouting JUNGLE JUSTICE
5 Likes
|Re: Young Lady Rescued From Ritualists In Delta State (Photos) by Naijashortcode(m): 2:12pm
Thank God for her life
|Re: Young Lady Rescued From Ritualists In Delta State (Photos) by oluwaseun429: 2:13pm
Hmmmmmm
|Re: Young Lady Rescued From Ritualists In Delta State (Photos) by emmabest2000(m): 2:13pm
Mber months
Hot months
God save Your people from the hands of wicked ...
Chat below got my attention..,
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Young Lady Rescued From Ritualists In Delta State (Photos) by jaymejate(m): 2:13pm
Ritualist here, Ritualist there... God will do it
|Re: Young Lady Rescued From Ritualists In Delta State (Photos) by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 2:13pm
ok
|Re: Young Lady Rescued From Ritualists In Delta State (Photos) by Skmoda360(m): 2:13pm
Baawaa:stop murdering english now.....correct your tenses.
1 Like
|Re: Young Lady Rescued From Ritualists In Delta State (Photos) by oluwaseun429: 2:14pm
Hmmm
|Re: Young Lady Rescued From Ritualists In Delta State (Photos) by greatiyk4u(m): 2:14pm
Bloggers must chop
Lai Mohammed and Nigeria bloggers who lie pass?
All in the name to draw traffic, they keep playing on our collective intelligence.
|Re: Young Lady Rescued From Ritualists In Delta State (Photos) by oluwatymylehyn(m): 2:14pm
Thank God for her life
|Re: Young Lady Rescued From Ritualists In Delta State (Photos) by Not0fThis: 2:15pm
Wicked people.
|Re: Young Lady Rescued From Ritualists In Delta State (Photos) by jaymejate(m): 2:16pm
Everybody shaa want to compete with Dangote by fire by force. o ga o.
see fine babe ehn... abeg can we see the back of her
and the full body of the motor. i wanna confirm something
|Re: Young Lady Rescued From Ritualists In Delta State (Photos) by manohphils: 2:16pm
ADMISSION IS GOING ON FOR 2017/2018 ACADEMIC SESSION
1 Like
|Re: Young Lady Rescued From Ritualists In Delta State (Photos) by fratermathy(m): 2:16pm
This seems to be a recurrent thread in Delta State of recent. All thanks to our idolisation of internet fraudsters and social acceptance of internet fraud. Now anyone can commit heinous crimes for money and claim to be a "G-boy".
|Re: Young Lady Rescued From Ritualists In Delta State (Photos) by Orobo2Lekpa: 2:16pm
Why do we always assume they are ritualists? They might be rapists or some other sort of sexual deviants
what is ritualism sef?
|Re: Young Lady Rescued From Ritualists In Delta State (Photos) by winkmart: 2:17pm
Thank God
|Re: Young Lady Rescued From Ritualists In Delta State (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 2:17pm
E be like sey dem fok am small,I dey smell sperm for her body
|Re: Young Lady Rescued From Ritualists In Delta State (Photos) by Moluwah: 2:18pm
Delta boys too do
|Re: Young Lady Rescued From Ritualists In Delta State (Photos) by Tessie01(f): 2:18pm
people would have called her a runs girl if she wasn't alive to tell her own side of the story. thank God for sparing her life
3 Likes
