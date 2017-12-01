₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Gtbank Emerges Nigeria's 2017 Bank Of The Year by lodgerill2: 6:33am
Foremost African financial institution; Guaranty Trust Bank plc (GTBank) has been recognized as the 2017 ‘Bank of the Year Nigeria’, at The Banker Awards which held in London, United Kingdom.
The Banker, a publication of the Financial Times, is the world’s leading monthly journal of records for the banking Industry, with over 90 years expertise in publishing development in the banking industry both Africa and on the global scale.
The Banker Awards is regarded as the industry standard for banking excellence, recognizing and celebrating the achievements of individuals and financial institutions within the global banking sector.
According to Brian Caplen, Editor of The Banker Magazine: “The banking and financial services industry continues to develop rapidly, with a few financial institutions cementing their positions as market leaders, pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence.
GTBank has over the years maintained a reputation for delivering notable financial success hinged on world-class corporate governance standards and excellent service delivery.”
Receiving the award on behalf of the Bank, Segun Agbaje, Managing Director/CEO of GTBank said; “We are honored to be recognized as the 2017 Bank of the Year.
Our vision has always been to create an oasis in the financial services industry and we strive to achieve this by adopting high corporate governance standards whilst pushing the limits of innovation and service delivery to provide our customers with a superior banking experience.
He further stated that; “This award serves as further motivation for us as we continue to transform our organization into a platform for enriching lives that offers our customers benefits beyond banking.
It also reflects our sustained commitment to maximize shareholders’ value and deliver a superior and sustainable return, guided by our founding values of hard work, discipline and integrity.”
GTBank has consistently played a leading role in Africa’s banking industry.
The GTBank brand is regarded by industry watchers as one of the best run financial institutions across its subsidiary countries and serves as a role model within the financial service industry due to its bias for world-class corporate governance standards, excellent service quality and innovation.
In due recognition of the Bank’s leading role in Africa’s banking industry, owing to its bias for world-class corporate governance standards and excellent service delivery and innovation, GTBank has been a recipient to numerous awards over the course of the year.
They include Best Bank in Nigeria by Euromoney, Bank of the Year by EMEA Finance and African Bank of the Year by Africa Banker Magazine.
|Re: Gtbank Emerges Nigeria’s 2017 Bank Of The Year by ehbellsho(m): 6:44am
U deserve it.
|Re: Gtbank Emerges Nigeria’s 2017 Bank Of The Year by DoyenExchange: 6:50am
ehbellsho:It truly merits it. Ride on.
1 Like
|Re: Gtbank Emerges Nigeria’s 2017 Bank Of The Year by Bolustical: 7:32am
Ok
|Re: Gtbank Emerges Nigeria’s 2017 Bank Of The Year by veekid(m): 7:32am
Well deserved; but they should come and plant a branch around iwo road-idi ape axis
|Re: Gtbank Emerges Nigeria’s 2017 Bank Of The Year by Dopeyomi(m): 7:32am
True
But they should reverse my #25,300 since November 19!
2 Likes
|Re: Gtbank Emerges Nigeria’s 2017 Bank Of The Year by Milllz: 7:32am
There are just two banks in Nigeria. GTBank and others.
Kudos!!!
|Re: Gtbank Emerges Nigeria’s 2017 Bank Of The Year by guywitzerogal(m): 7:32am
Hmmmmm ok
|Re: Gtbank Emerges Nigeria’s 2017 Bank Of The Year by naijaboy756: 7:33am
Before nkor
|Re: Gtbank Emerges Nigeria’s 2017 Bank Of The Year by arherfish: 7:34am
After all the wuruwuru cot wey dem dey charge my account.
3 Likes
|Re: Gtbank Emerges Nigeria’s 2017 Bank Of The Year by kimbraa(f): 7:34am
They're efficient. They deserve it.
|Re: Gtbank Emerges Nigeria’s 2017 Bank Of The Year by sixtyeight: 7:35am
That's my bank. I tried to cheat on you with Diamond bank but I was made to understand that cheating on one's girl is better than cheating on one's bank when Diamond wouldn't stop deducting endless VAT
|Re: Gtbank Emerges Nigeria’s 2017 Bank Of The Year by henrixx(m): 7:35am
They deserve it
|Re: Gtbank Emerges Nigeria’s 2017 Bank Of The Year by cyndy1000(f): 7:35am
My love for the bank tho.
|Re: Gtbank Emerges Nigeria’s 2017 Bank Of The Year by Boyooosa(m): 7:36am
B4 nko? My bank and I.
|Re: Gtbank Emerges Nigeria’s 2017 Bank Of The Year by kay29000(m): 7:38am
Hmm! Okay. But right now, I prefer First Bank.
1 Like
|Re: Gtbank Emerges Nigeria’s 2017 Bank Of The Year by sureteeboy(m): 7:39am
GT leads and others follow. That bastard heritage bank has has changed my NYSC account from zero balance to minimum of 1000. Thunder fire them
|Re: Gtbank Emerges Nigeria’s 2017 Bank Of The Year by symbianDON(m): 7:39am
skye bank ought to be voted the worst bank on earth! very s.t..up..!d bank with the most useless mobile banking app in the whole universe. their staff all look and dress like aliens from a faraway planet...always looking lost and clueless!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Gtbank Emerges Nigeria’s 2017 Bank Of The Year by NoToPile: 7:40am
Their customer service is still bad not as good as before.
|Re: Gtbank Emerges Nigeria’s 2017 Bank Of The Year by Bolustical: 7:41am
GTBANK has made banking more convenient for me.
I love the bank.
But they should work on their staff temperaments.
|Re: Gtbank Emerges Nigeria’s 2017 Bank Of The Year by Biggty(m): 7:41am
Good for them
|Re: Gtbank Emerges Nigeria’s 2017 Bank Of The Year by NOBLE179(m): 7:43am
|Re: Gtbank Emerges Nigeria’s 2017 Bank Of The Year by crisycent: 7:45am
December 17, 2014 this useless bank debited me COT on a failed transfer. They returned the transfer amount but never returned my COT. I callled and called they said it is an automated thing.
I worried them on Twitter, they blocked me after I showed proof of debit. Very useless bank. I will bomb one of your branches very soon .
1 Like
|Re: Gtbank Emerges Nigeria’s 2017 Bank Of The Year by heykims(m): 7:46am
That naughty bank, banking hall always crowd..
|Re: Gtbank Emerges Nigeria’s 2017 Bank Of The Year by HAH: 7:46am
Using their various online platform is a delight. But going into the banking hall is a nightmare, they should work on their operations staff attitude
|Re: Gtbank Emerges Nigeria’s 2017 Bank Of The Year by jydeskill1(m): 7:47am
Seamless system and processes keeps working for Gtb but customer service in GTB keeps deteriorating by the day.
|Re: Gtbank Emerges Nigeria’s 2017 Bank Of The Year by Feranchek(m): 7:48am
Is our bank oooo!
|Re: Gtbank Emerges Nigeria’s 2017 Bank Of The Year by chloride6: 7:48am
Can any other bank compare?
Innovative services , great Management.
Compared to first bank, It has just 65% it's assets but makes more than 3 times the profit first bank makes.
|Re: Gtbank Emerges Nigeria’s 2017 Bank Of The Year by Coldfeets: 7:48am
Gtbank is the bank!
|Re: Gtbank Emerges Nigeria’s 2017 Bank Of The Year by Olidawg247(m): 7:50am
Welcome to the future...Guaranty Trust Bank (in Asa's Voice)
|Re: Gtbank Emerges Nigeria’s 2017 Bank Of The Year by talk2percy(m): 7:50am
Yeah they deserve it...the Bank dey awesome. The only Bank in Nigeria that has no wall around it and still perform wonders.
|Re: Gtbank Emerges Nigeria’s 2017 Bank Of The Year by dingbang(m): 7:51am
Nice one ....
