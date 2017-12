See the art and fan's comment below.



source: Annie Idibia gets herself painted as a Super-Hero by @johnnymontage - the wife to 2baba obviously loved it as she asked fans to give her a name. she shared the story on her instagram page.See the art and fan's comment below.source: http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/annie-idibia-becomes-a-superhero-in-new-painting 1 Share