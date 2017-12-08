₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Annie Idibia Becomes A Super-hero In New Painting by saydfact(m): 8:24am
Annie Idibia gets herself painted as a Super-Hero by @johnnymontage - the wife to 2baba obviously loved it as she asked fans to give her a name. she shared the story on her instagram page.
See the art and fan's comment below.
|Re: Annie Idibia Becomes A Super-hero In New Painting by saydfact(m): 8:27am
cc: lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: Annie Idibia Becomes A Super-hero In New Painting by jieta: 8:29am
wow
|Re: Annie Idibia Becomes A Super-hero In New Painting by itspzpics(m): 8:29am
nice one isok
|Re: Annie Idibia Becomes A Super-hero In New Painting by Fxmanager(m): 8:32am
Okay.
|Re: Annie Idibia Becomes A Super-hero In New Painting by zinachidi(m): 8:37am
nawah oo, her borbi no big reach like that for real life nah.
1 Like
|Re: Annie Idibia Becomes A Super-hero In New Painting by internationalman(m): 8:38am
only if she was this beautiful in real life.
|Re: Annie Idibia Becomes A Super-hero In New Painting by ShayGirl(f): 8:40am
She's more pretty here like seriously....super painter!
|Re: Annie Idibia Becomes A Super-hero In New Painting by Heywhizzy(m): 2:35pm
Nice though but as a super hero I thought she was to be with two face (pun intended)
|Re: Annie Idibia Becomes A Super-hero In New Painting by seapson(m): 2:35pm
Super hero in d mind of the painter
|Re: Annie Idibia Becomes A Super-hero In New Painting by basictutor: 2:35pm
Na real super hero with all wat tubaba has done to other babes
|Re: Annie Idibia Becomes A Super-hero In New Painting by kennygee(f): 2:35pm
This art is soooooo cool.
|Re: Annie Idibia Becomes A Super-hero In New Painting by Kendroid: 2:35pm
r
|Re: Annie Idibia Becomes A Super-hero In New Painting by 2shure: 2:35pm
whh do womens pussy stink like slimy armpit smell
d thin can turn me off.
yuck
|Re: Annie Idibia Becomes A Super-hero In New Painting by hotboz: 2:36pm
Ok
|Re: Annie Idibia Becomes A Super-hero In New Painting by afbstrategies: 2:36pm
Nice!
