|Check Out People's Reaction As TecnoXmasHugs Trend On Twitter by Abiodunspectre: 12:54pm
Logged on to my twitter and found out TECNOXmasHugs trending, Seems TECNO is giving out Gift Hamper and a Phantom 8 this Christmas Season, All you have to do Share a picture of you hugging your family and friends with the hashtag #TECNOXmasHugs
See Below some tweets.
|Re: Check Out People's Reaction As TecnoXmasHugs Trend On Twitter by Abiodunspectre: 1:00pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: Check Out People's Reaction As TecnoXmasHugs Trend On Twitter by SurefireFashion: 1:03pm
Tamara's tweet cracked me up
|Re: Check Out People's Reaction As TecnoXmasHugs Trend On Twitter by Abiodunspectre: 1:06pm
SurefireFashion:
The lady is really funny.
|Re: Check Out People's Reaction As TecnoXmasHugs Trend On Twitter by dejiWEST: 1:10pm
You have to love Christmas even if you're not a Christian, many more of this Tecno
|Re: Check Out People's Reaction As TecnoXmasHugs Trend On Twitter by Abiodunspectre: 1:17pm
dejiWEST:
Christmas season is a very delightful one and Tecno has promise to make it more amazing.
|Re: Check Out People's Reaction As TecnoXmasHugs Trend On Twitter by dejiWEST: 4:05pm
I tell you, shout out to them, real ones for real
Abiodunspectre:
|Re: Check Out People's Reaction As TecnoXmasHugs Trend On Twitter by afbstrategies: 8:33pm
k
|Re: Check Out People's Reaction As TecnoXmasHugs Trend On Twitter by Uyiii: 8:34pm
how about hugging transformer, what am I gonna get? #transformerisbae, #transformerfamily, #technoXtransformer, #icantransformyoulikeatransformer.
p.s: it's quite saddening that some girls pvssy was reconstructed, as in dismantled, vandalised, ruined, demolished, widened because of this same hug family get one phone free
In my days, girls were very noble and modest but the reverse is the case in this our children's era.
madam slay queen, it's Christmas time again
It's not your birthday, you're not the celebrant, Jesus is,
So easy easy abeg.
|Re: Check Out People's Reaction As TecnoXmasHugs Trend On Twitter by alasco1: 8:34pm
And so.....
|Re: Check Out People's Reaction As TecnoXmasHugs Trend On Twitter by twilliamx: 8:36pm
Hmm
|Re: Check Out People's Reaction As TecnoXmasHugs Trend On Twitter by hugogerrard(m): 8:36pm
Only for just twitter users!!!... Way too many techno users to bargain with a win... #cooltrash
|Re: Check Out People's Reaction As TecnoXmasHugs Trend On Twitter by drasob: 8:37pm
I don't understand this post
|Re: Check Out People's Reaction As TecnoXmasHugs Trend On Twitter by utenwuson: 8:37pm
make seun too try share gift this Christmas na
|Re: Check Out People's Reaction As TecnoXmasHugs Trend On Twitter by Clyod: 8:37pm
All na marketing #wash
|Re: Check Out People's Reaction As TecnoXmasHugs Trend On Twitter by donigspain(m): 8:38pm
Please include Sponsored Post under the original post and the first 5 comments.
We know them.
|Re: Check Out People's Reaction As TecnoXmasHugs Trend On Twitter by Buhari2019: 8:39pm
Okay
Via Redmi
|Re: Check Out People's Reaction As TecnoXmasHugs Trend On Twitter by kay29000(m): 8:40pm
Hmm
|Re: Check Out People's Reaction As TecnoXmasHugs Trend On Twitter by 9PBLIVE(m): 8:40pm
Xmas hugs; hug and win
|Re: Check Out People's Reaction As TecnoXmasHugs Trend On Twitter by obojememe: 8:45pm
|Re: Check Out People's Reaction As TecnoXmasHugs Trend On Twitter by Blackfire(m): 8:50pm
Merry Xmas annalice107.
|Re: Check Out People's Reaction As TecnoXmasHugs Trend On Twitter by Mrokaykay(m): 8:52pm
How is it trending now, I don't understand?
|Re: Check Out People's Reaction As TecnoXmasHugs Trend On Twitter by hibiscus76(f): 9:25pm
Uyiii:yeah you're typing but in reality, you'd be a talkative... What has the Xmas hugs got to do with ladies Püssy Now?? Mtcheew
Your offpoint is state of the art
|Re: Check Out People's Reaction As TecnoXmasHugs Trend On Twitter by tgmservice: 9:37pm
Can someone pls explain what is funny here
|Re: Check Out People's Reaction As TecnoXmasHugs Trend On Twitter by martineverest(m): 9:41pm
U mean tecno and their workers reactions?
|Re: Check Out People's Reaction As TecnoXmasHugs Trend On Twitter by Uyiii: 9:43pm
hibiscus76:I've done my part by dropping a comment, I won't enter your head to help you comprehend what I wrote, that's your cup of sniper.
If you can't correlate festive periods and girls pvssy, it's either you're dumb, not existing, lack logical reasoning or you just wanto look for a random trouble that you can't deal with this evening, I am very sure you aren't the only oversabi that read my post, but na your hand scratch you pass to mention or you are guilty of what I said.
p.s: you're correct, I am a talkative in reality.
Wey you, dey your Lane o
|Re: Check Out People's Reaction As TecnoXmasHugs Trend On Twitter by hibiscus76(f): 9:50pm
Uyiii:see hot blood.. No swallow me shaa..sorry for crossing your Lane
|Re: Check Out People's Reaction As TecnoXmasHugs Trend On Twitter by SKILLFULT(m): 9:52pm
hibiscus76:Ayele ibosi ooooooo...
|Re: Check Out People's Reaction As TecnoXmasHugs Trend On Twitter by Uyiii: 9:56pm
hibiscus76:gtfo
