|Man Drinking Stabbed To Death In Sapele Hotel (Graphic Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 1:06pm
The area of Amukpe was said to be in disarray at one of the hotels close to army points. According to an eyewitness who was said to be the direct younger brother of the deceased, he said...
"Myself, my late brother and his friends were in the hotel drinking when suddenly fearful looking young boys came to where we were drinking and started fighting my brother and his friends, my brother was repeatedly stabbed, we manage to rush him to the hospital but he gave up before we got to the hospital"
When asked if his brother was a cultist, he gave a resounding no as an answer.
May his soul rest in perfect peace
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/young-man-stabbed-to-death-at-drinking.html?m=1
|Re: Man Drinking Stabbed To Death In Sapele Hotel (Graphic Photos) by Kingofrudy: 1:07pm
See as he open mouth like roasted goat. He must be one of those lazy Niger delta youths shouting our oyel and going about drinking roots and kai kai. They have no meaningful jobs than militancy and wait for government stipends. May your soul end up where it deserves. Mtcheew
|Re: Man Drinking Stabbed To Death In Sapele Hotel (Graphic Photos) by Homeboiy: 1:07pm
So after waiting for buhari to die
He come first am.die
RIp
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Drinking Stabbed To Death In Sapele Hotel (Graphic Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 1:11pm
|Re: Man Drinking Stabbed To Death In Sapele Hotel (Graphic Photos) by spyg1(m): 1:17pm
Kingofrudy:I think you need sex to normalized your brain
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Drinking Stabbed To Death In Sapele Hotel (Graphic Photos) by jerryunit48: 1:19pm
RIP , so wait o the brother of the late guy and his friends were there drinking and some guys came and stabbed him severally till he died...
|Re: Man Drinking Stabbed To Death In Sapele Hotel (Graphic Photos) by GloriaNinja(f): 1:23pm
THERE IS MORE TO THIS STORY... THERE IS NO WAY SOME GROUP OF BOYS WILL ATTACK HIM WITHOUT ANY PROVOCATION..DEATH CAN STRIKE ANY MOMENT.. THAT'S WHY YOU SHOULD ALWAYS LIVE YOUR LIFE LIKE IT'S YOUR LAST DAY.
1 Like
|Re: Man Drinking Stabbed To Death In Sapele Hotel (Graphic Photos) by kingxsamz(m): 1:27pm
Kingofrudy:
just type RIP and move on.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Drinking Stabbed To Death In Sapele Hotel (Graphic Photos) by HSfoundation(m): 1:34pm
RIP
|Re: Man Drinking Stabbed To Death In Sapele Hotel (Graphic Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 1:35pm
What a loss to the owner of the beer parlour.
Who will pay for his drinks now?
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Drinking Stabbed To Death In Sapele Hotel (Graphic Photos) by qualityovenbake(m): 2:31pm
RIP to the dead. The story doesn't add up. Something must had happened earlier on, I find it hard to comprehend, some group of boy's will just come out from nowhere and attack or stab a complete stranger without any provocation.
|Re: Man Drinking Stabbed To Death In Sapele Hotel (Graphic Photos) by CAPSLOCKED: 2:52pm
NwaAmaikpe:
I'LL WAIT FOR THE BURIAL..
THEN I'LL GO THERE AND THREATEN FIRE AND BRIMSTONE UNTIL THEY PAY ME MY MONEY.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Drinking Stabbed To Death In Sapele Hotel (Graphic Photos) by deedy111: 4:26pm
Wicked
|Re: Man Drinking Stabbed To Death In Sapele Hotel (Graphic Photos) by Raph01: 4:27pm
Mztarstrechy:Na so... ur brother go tel u if hin be cultist nah
1 Like
|Re: Man Drinking Stabbed To Death In Sapele Hotel (Graphic Photos) by smithsydny(m): 4:27pm
Cult bois noni
|Re: Man Drinking Stabbed To Death In Sapele Hotel (Graphic Photos) by donstan18(m): 4:29pm
Blame the founder of Stab!
|Re: Man Drinking Stabbed To Death In Sapele Hotel (Graphic Photos) by swizzdre(m): 4:29pm
Naso.he was just drinking and they just came and stab him like that! Just like that! Wicked world, make I roast my last yam chop abeg
1 Like
|Re: Man Drinking Stabbed To Death In Sapele Hotel (Graphic Photos) by Dearlord(m): 4:30pm
which kind of end time news is this?
|Re: Man Drinking Stabbed To Death In Sapele Hotel (Graphic Photos) by Colybaly: 4:30pm
NwaAmaikpe:
A life was lost, and u re talking about drinks
1 Share
|Re: Man Drinking Stabbed To Death In Sapele Hotel (Graphic Photos) by Partnerbiz: 4:31pm
nawao
sad
|Re: Man Drinking Stabbed To Death In Sapele Hotel (Graphic Photos) by kinzmen: 4:31pm
R I P to his soul.... Amen
|Re: Man Drinking Stabbed To Death In Sapele Hotel (Graphic Photos) by dayleke(m): 4:32pm
23 more days to d end of the year.
RIP to you.
1 Like
|Re: Man Drinking Stabbed To Death In Sapele Hotel (Graphic Photos) by Nwaoma198(f): 4:33pm
In Omawunmi voice.. if you ask me,naa who I go ask? Naa mata wey u see soo e tey wey e start
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: Man Drinking Stabbed To Death In Sapele Hotel (Graphic Photos) by kay29000(m): 4:34pm
May his soul rest in peace.
|Re: Man Drinking Stabbed To Death In Sapele Hotel (Graphic Photos) by emu22(m): 4:35pm
Kingofrudy:
U are not just a disgrace to urself but a disgrace to d entire human race,peeps like u should ave existed as toilet papers so dey can wipe ass with u..somebody died and all u could type was rubbish.
5 Likes
|Re: Man Drinking Stabbed To Death In Sapele Hotel (Graphic Photos) by Saintsammurai(m): 4:36pm
It's either he was a cultist or he had a misunderstanding with a cult boy..
whatever the case may be, he didn't deserve to die..
|Re: Man Drinking Stabbed To Death In Sapele Hotel (Graphic Photos) by olawamide042(m): 4:37pm
RIP
|Re: Man Drinking Stabbed To Death In Sapele Hotel (Graphic Photos) by johnstar(m): 4:38pm
Kingofrudy:
For ur mind nw u don talk sumtn wey go make u get likes??
Maggot
**Spits on ur fckn face**
2 Likes
|Re: Man Drinking Stabbed To Death In Sapele Hotel (Graphic Photos) by deavicky(m): 4:38pm
Kingofrudy:na wa oh. How can u be cruel.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Drinking Stabbed To Death In Sapele Hotel (Graphic Photos) by madgoat(m): 4:39pm
Kingofrudy:You open ur mouth dey yarn rubbish like dog abi...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Drinking Stabbed To Death In Sapele Hotel (Graphic Photos) by Quality20(m): 4:40pm
drinking what?
|Re: Man Drinking Stabbed To Death In Sapele Hotel (Graphic Photos) by mhizAnnie(f): 4:47pm
Kingofrudy:
what exactly is wrong with you
1 Like
