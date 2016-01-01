₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Assassins Disguised As Parishioners Shoot Priest In Lagos by Wobegist: 4:01pm
Suspected assassins disguise as parishioners, shoot parish priest after early morning mass in Lagos
Suspected assassins disguising as parishioners this morning shot the parish priest at St Thomas Catholic church Onilekere cement B/S Ikeja. A statement released by the Lagos state police public relations officer, Olarinde Famous-Cole, says the hoodlums posing as parishioners, attended the early morning mass in the church that was conducted by the victim.
Shortly after the service, they requested to have a dialogue with Rev Father Daniel Nwankwo who granted them audience outside the church auditorium and for reasons yet unknown, one of the hoodlums brought out a locally made pistol and shot at the Rev Father.
The Rev Father raised an alarm while the hoodlums fled the area and scaled through the fence towards an adjoining canal. The Rev Father was immediately taken to LASUTH for medical attention where he is currently being treated and is under stable conditions.
The state commissioner of police, Imohimi Edgal, has visited the scene and spoken with a witness who confirmed that Three (3) assailant of Igbo background who were not known to be members of the church, were seen having a conversation with the Rev Father before he was shot at.
The Commissioner of Police has visited the Rev Father Daniel Nwankwo and spoke directly with him and confirmed that the Rev Father is been given adequate medical care and he is recuperating fast. A crack team of detectives and operational officers from the police command have been dispatched to the scene and area leading to the canal where an eye witness confirmed the hoodlums ran towards.
Five (5) suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack. They will be diligently interrogated for vital information to aid police investigation. The Commissioner of police Lagos state is advising lagosians to be viligant and security conscious at this time and must identify and report any strange faces & suspicious movement to the police.
He has also ordered the deployment of static police guard on 24hrs bases in all churches and mosque across the state instead of only on Fridays & Sundays like it as been done in the past
Imohimi says the hoodlums that made an attempt on the Rev Father will be arrested and brought to book
Source: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/09/suspected-assassins-disguise-as.html
|Re: Assassins Disguised As Parishioners Shoot Priest In Lagos by izito(m): 4:24pm
God save our priests..
|Re: Assassins Disguised As Parishioners Shoot Priest In Lagos by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 6:32pm
What's happening in our churches lately?
Something must be done ASAP
Treasure1919:You killed him? Did you miss this part? "The Rev Father was immediately taken to LASUTH for medical attention where he is currently being treated and is under stable conditions"
|Re: Assassins Disguised As Parishioners Shoot Priest In Lagos by Treasure1919(f): 6:33pm
RIP
|Re: Assassins Disguised As Parishioners Shoot Priest In Lagos by folakemigeh(f): 6:33pm
na wa o, probably the Rev Father might have had a shady dealing with them which went bad..
Anyway, i pray he gets well soon.... Getting shot by a Gun is not "chesting" 10 rounds of cane ooooo
|Re: Assassins Disguised As Parishioners Shoot Priest In Lagos by LexngtonSteele: 6:33pm
" 3 assailants of....something something. .. extraction"
Ozubulu Part 2
Was Rev. Nwankwo selling Coke?
I meant Coca-Cola oooo
|Re: Assassins Disguised As Parishioners Shoot Priest In Lagos by pweshboi(m): 6:33pm
Why are priests being targeted this days what's happening to the catholic church?
|Re: Assassins Disguised As Parishioners Shoot Priest In Lagos by Jackeeh(m): 6:33pm
The catholic church is under attack!
|Re: Assassins Disguised As Parishioners Shoot Priest In Lagos by Zirah: 6:33pm
I think radical Muslims are giving Christians a message.
|Re: Assassins Disguised As Parishioners Shoot Priest In Lagos by itiswellandwell: 6:34pm
Thank God he is alive.
|Re: Assassins Disguised As Parishioners Shoot Priest In Lagos by okwutency(m): 6:34pm
The way bad news de make FP de make me wonder whether nothing good de ever happen for this naija....
|Re: Assassins Disguised As Parishioners Shoot Priest In Lagos by nairavsdollars: 6:34pm
RevereND Fathers as endangered species
|Re: Assassins Disguised As Parishioners Shoot Priest In Lagos by Jaqenhghar: 6:34pm
Seems like these days its a bad time to be a priest
|Re: Assassins Disguised As Parishioners Shoot Priest In Lagos by Uyi168(m): 6:34pm
Why priests nah??
|Re: Assassins Disguised As Parishioners Shoot Priest In Lagos by Otono4real(m): 6:35pm
Why are this people always attacking worship centres. Hmm may his soul RIP
|Re: Assassins Disguised As Parishioners Shoot Priest In Lagos by olamil34: 6:35pm
maka why
|Re: Assassins Disguised As Parishioners Shoot Priest In Lagos by FunmyKemmy(f): 6:36pm
It is well.
|Re: Assassins Disguised As Parishioners Shoot Priest In Lagos by uzoclinton(m): 6:36pm
I wonder what the priest did...
|Re: Assassins Disguised As Parishioners Shoot Priest In Lagos by fidalgo19: 6:36pm
Hmm
Thank God his alive
But this priest must have a hidden dark past or secret
|Re: Assassins Disguised As Parishioners Shoot Priest In Lagos by lathrowinger: 6:36pm
Why Priest priest every time, automatically 99% of Nigerian priest are what? ===
|Re: Assassins Disguised As Parishioners Shoot Priest In Lagos by samyyoung(m): 6:36pm
Picture speaks louder
|Re: Assassins Disguised As Parishioners Shoot Priest In Lagos by ChappyChase(m): 6:37pm
What's up with the numerous killing of Priests lately?
|Re: Assassins Disguised As Parishioners Shoot Priest In Lagos by Yameater(m): 6:37pm
Treasure1919:
Please be nice. Thank you in advance
|Re: Assassins Disguised As Parishioners Shoot Priest In Lagos by PSVITA: 6:37pm
speechless.
|Re: Assassins Disguised As Parishioners Shoot Priest In Lagos by kizz007: 6:37pm
Na you make am RIP ? Read well before you comment olodo
Treasure1919:
|Re: Assassins Disguised As Parishioners Shoot Priest In Lagos by ponytain: 6:37pm
Human being is wicked.
|Re: Assassins Disguised As Parishioners Shoot Priest In Lagos by kafiz1(m): 6:37pm
Treasure1919:nt yet dead ma
|Re: Assassins Disguised As Parishioners Shoot Priest In Lagos by Omofunaab2: 6:37pm
Ipob Jews should restrict their madness to the East.
If they like, they should kill all the priests in Igboland
|Re: Assassins Disguised As Parishioners Shoot Priest In Lagos by jdstunt(m): 6:39pm
Ok
|Re: Assassins Disguised As Parishioners Shoot Priest In Lagos by BHM01: 6:39pm
His hospital ward should be guarded cos it seems he was just lucky, they actually came for his life and I hope those arrested are not innocent citizens who were at the wrong place at the wrong time
|Re: Assassins Disguised As Parishioners Shoot Priest In Lagos by thunder74(m): 6:39pm
Is there any building project going on in the church? If yes, I suspect some of the committee members trying to cover up something and if not probably Father knows, heard and saw what he is not supposed to.
Just thinking aloud. Hope you didnt hear anything.
