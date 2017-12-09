₦airaland Forum

Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by Gbadegesin19(m): 2:10pm On Dec 08
Which football player made a particular shirt number unique to you?
For me it's Christano Ronaldo 7
And Jay Jay Okocha 10.
Then David DeGea 1.

Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by Day2logic(m): 2:13pm On Dec 08
Gbadegesin19:
Which football player made a particular shirt number unique to you?
For me it's Christano Ronaldo 7
And Jay Jay Okocha 10.
Then David DeGea 1.

Reading the topic the two names I had in mind was CR7 and Jay Jay but its Jay Jay all the way.

Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by RoyalBlak007: 2:13pm On Dec 08
Ronaldo-99

Kaká-22

Ronaldinho/Messi/Zidane-10

Raul/Figo-7

Maldini-3

Neymar-11

Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by ufuosman(m): 2:14pm On Dec 08
9 crespo

Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by zurielsam(m): 5:24pm On Dec 08
that 99 of Ronaldo is legendary. and the 7 of CR7

Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by saintkeppy(m): 5:44pm On Dec 08
David Beckham, Figo, Raul Gonzalez, Frank Ribery, C. Ronaldo - 7

Diego Maradonna, Roberto Baggio, Zinedine Zidane, J.J. Okocha, Del Piero, Wayne Rooney, Leo Messi, Ronaldinho, Arjen Robben - 10

Rashidi Yekini, David Trezeguet, Samuel Eto'o, Patrick Kluivert, Filipo Inzaghi, Andriy Shevchenko, Ivan Zamorano, Gabriel Baptistuta,Ronaldo de Lima - 9

Though Christian Vieri wore #32 @Inter but #9 @Italian national team

Paulo Maldini, Roberto Carlos, Patrice Evra - 3

Romario, Rivaldo, Ryan Giggs, Gareth Bale - 11

Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by Gbadegesin19(m): 10:55am
Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by Chikelue2000(m): 11:46am
Hazard 10, Morata 9 and Ronaldo 7

Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by ERNESTAK: 2:47pm
CR7

Kanu 4

Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by kay29000(m): 5:58pm
Roberto Baggio- 10

Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by frankobaba(m): 5:59pm
CR 7

Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by sbashir10: 5:59pm
22 kaka
7 del piero

Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by jamexborn(m): 6:00pm
Cr7
Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by TLisieux: 6:00pm
Frank Lampard 8
Kanu 25
John Terry 26

Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by iyke926(m): 6:00pm
10 - Ronaldinho, Jay Jay, Del Piero, Francesco Totti.

7 - Shevchenko, Christiano Ronaldo, Finidi George.

8 - Genaro Gattuso, Paul Scholes.

Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by cescky(m): 6:00pm
T14

Aka Titi

Aka Henry

Aka king Henry

Aka theiry Henry

No 14

Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by ujahboy(m): 6:00pm
Mikel obi 12
Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by Raymondfayowole(m): 6:00pm
Mikel 12

Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by smithsydny(m): 6:01pm
Igweeeeeeeee Thiery Henry


Jersey number 14....



Best ever..


Cr7
Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by madridguy(m): 6:01pm
shocked
Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by YINKS89(m): 6:01pm
Leo messssssssiiiiii....... D messilessss....10. Thou I dnt buy jersey dat has num.

Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by Perspectives(m): 6:01pm
Yekini 9
Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by Ibime(m): 6:01pm
14 - Amokachi

1-11 is not unique but Amokachi made 14 stand out for me

Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by smithsydny(m): 6:01pm
cescky:
T14

Aka Titi

Aka Henry

Aka king Henry

Aka theiry Henry

No 14
God bless u

Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by NoFavors: 6:02pm
Mikel made 12 unique to me

Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by Wapapod(m): 6:02pm
#CR7. . .The G.O.A.T
Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by fagbemiakintayo(m): 6:02pm
KANU NWAKWO NO. 4
Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by wwwtortoise(m): 6:02pm
Cr7
He should be included as one of the "Seven wonders of the earth "
Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by eddyline(m): 6:02pm
Igwe Thierry Henry 14

Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by TheDokita(m): 6:02pm
Kanu Nwakwo 4/25
Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by TheDokita(m): 6:02pm
Ronaldo 9
Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by smithsydny(m): 6:02pm
eddyline:
Igwe Thierry Henry 14
bless u

