|Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by Gbadegesin19(m): 2:10pm On Dec 08
Which football player made a particular shirt number unique to you?
For me it's Christano Ronaldo 7
And Jay Jay Okocha 10.
Then David DeGea 1.
|Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by Day2logic(m): 2:13pm On Dec 08
Gbadegesin19:
Reading the topic the two names I had in mind was CR7 and Jay Jay but its Jay Jay all the way.
|Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by RoyalBlak007: 2:13pm On Dec 08
Ronaldo-99
Kaká-22
Ronaldinho/Messi/Zidane-10
Raul/Figo-7
Maldini-3
Neymar-11
|Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by ufuosman(m): 2:14pm On Dec 08
9 crespo
|Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by zurielsam(m): 5:24pm On Dec 08
that 99 of Ronaldo is legendary. and the 7 of CR7
|Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by saintkeppy(m): 5:44pm On Dec 08
David Beckham, Figo, Raul Gonzalez, Frank Ribery, C. Ronaldo - 7
Diego Maradonna, Roberto Baggio, Zinedine Zidane, J.J. Okocha, Del Piero, Wayne Rooney, Leo Messi, Ronaldinho, Arjen Robben - 10
Rashidi Yekini, David Trezeguet, Samuel Eto'o, Patrick Kluivert, Filipo Inzaghi, Andriy Shevchenko, Ivan Zamorano, Gabriel Baptistuta,Ronaldo de Lima - 9
Though Christian Vieri wore #32 @Inter but #9 @Italian national team
Paulo Maldini, Roberto Carlos, Patrice Evra - 3
Romario, Rivaldo, Ryan Giggs, Gareth Bale - 11
|Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by Gbadegesin19(m): 10:55am
|Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by Chikelue2000(m): 11:46am
Hazard 10, Morata 9 and Ronaldo 7
|Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by ERNESTAK: 2:47pm
CR7
Kanu 4
|Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by kay29000(m): 5:58pm
Roberto Baggio- 10
|Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by frankobaba(m): 5:59pm
CR 7
|Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by sbashir10: 5:59pm
22 kaka
7 del piero
|Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by jamexborn(m): 6:00pm
Cr7
|Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by TLisieux: 6:00pm
Frank Lampard 8
Kanu 25
John Terry 26
|Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by iyke926(m): 6:00pm
10 - Ronaldinho, Jay Jay, Del Piero, Francesco Totti.
7 - Shevchenko, Christiano Ronaldo, Finidi George.
8 - Genaro Gattuso, Paul Scholes.
|Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by cescky(m): 6:00pm
T14
Aka Titi
Aka Henry
Aka king Henry
Aka theiry Henry
No 14
|Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by ujahboy(m): 6:00pm
Mikel obi 12
|Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by Raymondfayowole(m): 6:00pm
Mikel 12
|Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by smithsydny(m): 6:01pm
Igweeeeeeeee Thiery Henry
Jersey number 14....
Best ever..
Cr7
|Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by madridguy(m): 6:01pm
|Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by YINKS89(m): 6:01pm
Leo messssssssiiiiii....... D messilessss....10. Thou I dnt buy jersey dat has num.
|Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by Perspectives(m): 6:01pm
Yekini 9
|Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by Ibime(m): 6:01pm
14 - Amokachi
1-11 is not unique but Amokachi made 14 stand out for me
|Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by smithsydny(m): 6:01pm
cescky:God bless u
|Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by NoFavors: 6:02pm
Mikel made 12 unique to me
|Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by Wapapod(m): 6:02pm
#CR7. . .The G.O.A.T
|Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by fagbemiakintayo(m): 6:02pm
KANU NWAKWO NO. 4
|Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by wwwtortoise(m): 6:02pm
Cr7
He should be included as one of the "Seven wonders of the earth "
|Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by eddyline(m): 6:02pm
Igwe Thierry Henry 14
|Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by TheDokita(m): 6:02pm
Kanu Nwakwo 4/25
|Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by TheDokita(m): 6:02pm
Ronaldo 9
|Re: Which Footballer Made A Shirt Number Unique To You? by smithsydny(m): 6:02pm
eddyline:bless u
