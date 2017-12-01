



NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Sulaiman Kazaure, while speaking at the launch today in Lagos, urged Corps Members to make themselves available for job opportunities with the aid of the portal.



He added that the portal would serve as a pool for employers searching for suitable candidates and also provide a means of verification of credentials.



He, however added that the Management of National Youth Service Corps have established Zonal lntegrated Skill Centres in six different locations across the country aimed at entrenching entrepreneurship among Corps Members.



In her keynote address, the Managing Director, Gr8jobs Limited, Mrs Omomene Odike, emphasized the need for every job seeker to acquire relevant information in order to survive in the competitive job market.



She said there was the need to reduce unemployment in Nigeria while she urged Corps Members to upload their data on relevant portals.



NYSC Lagos Statec Coordinator, Prince Mohammed Momoh, said the NYSC Lagos initiative would reduce the stress of job search among Corps Members.





