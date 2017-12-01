₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
NYSC Launches Job Portal For Corps Members by Box9ja(m): 2:35pm
The National Youth Service Corps has launched a job portal that would enhance job seeking opportunities for Corps Members and also make them available for prospective employers.
NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Sulaiman Kazaure, while speaking at the launch today in Lagos, urged Corps Members to make themselves available for job opportunities with the aid of the portal.
He added that the portal would serve as a pool for employers searching for suitable candidates and also provide a means of verification of credentials.
He, however added that the Management of National Youth Service Corps have established Zonal lntegrated Skill Centres in six different locations across the country aimed at entrenching entrepreneurship among Corps Members.
In her keynote address, the Managing Director, Gr8jobs Limited, Mrs Omomene Odike, emphasized the need for every job seeker to acquire relevant information in order to survive in the competitive job market.
She said there was the need to reduce unemployment in Nigeria while she urged Corps Members to upload their data on relevant portals.
NYSC Lagos Statec Coordinator, Prince Mohammed Momoh, said the NYSC Lagos initiative would reduce the stress of job search among Corps Members.
http://www.box9ja.com/2017/12/nysc-launches-job-portal-for-corps.html
|Re: NYSC Launches Job Portal For Corps Members by ipobarecriminals: 5:17pm
|Re: NYSC Launches Job Portal For Corps Members by RichiB(m): 5:17pm
.
|Re: NYSC Launches Job Portal For Corps Members by dontgiveupp(f): 5:17pm
.
|Re: NYSC Launches Job Portal For Corps Members by olaolulazio(m): 5:17pm
Buhari....
|Re: NYSC Launches Job Portal For Corps Members by Sirheny007(m): 5:17pm
|Re: NYSC Launches Job Portal For Corps Members by lonlytroy: 5:17pm
Wow
|Re: NYSC Launches Job Portal For Corps Members by yeyerolling: 5:17pm
till GNLD bastards invade the portal hahahah
|Re: NYSC Launches Job Portal For Corps Members by mekstaniac(m): 5:17pm
Na wa. So ex corpers liks us cannot use it?
|Re: NYSC Launches Job Portal For Corps Members by Siki355(m): 5:18pm
nice one
|Re: NYSC Launches Job Portal For Corps Members by BruncleZuma: 5:18pm
Clowns...where the job? Nigerian Employers be asking for 5-10 years post-NYSC like say nah play people been dey play.
|Re: NYSC Launches Job Portal For Corps Members by deedy111: 5:18pm
Good one
|Re: NYSC Launches Job Portal For Corps Members by osazeeblue01: 5:18pm
Ok
We Need A Coper With Bsc Or Bed In English Language Or Science / Job Vacancy In Abuja / NUC Abolishes Award Of Pass Grade In Nigerian University
