Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Shola Ogudu Bares Cleavage In A Car (17198 Views)

Boluwatife Balogun And Shola Ogudu: WizKid's Son & Baby Mama Stun In New Photo / Wizkid's Baby Mama Shola Ogudu Is One Hot Mama..see Photos / Wizkid Shops For Our Son - Shola Ogudu Writes (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





However, it looks like so much water has passed under the bridge in recent times.





http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/wizkids-babymamashola-ogudu-shocks-everyone-after-exposing-her-boobs-in-a-car She used to be a good girl! For those who knows Wizkid's babymama, Shola Ogudu, they will testify that she was a really innocent and modest girl.However, it looks like so much water has passed under the bridge in recent times. 1 Share

See all her exposing pics here>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/wizkids-babymamashola-ogudu-shocks-everyone-after-exposing-her-boobs-in-a-car

wats my bizness 1 Like

still looking for the boobs still looking for the boobs 13 Likes





The same attitude that got her a contract with wizkid That's her selling pointThe same attitude that got her a contract with wizkid 5 Likes

Still not attractive 9 Likes

mumu hoe who claims wizkid disvagin her 4 Likes

2 Likes





Wikid must be somewhere screwing the babe that was hugging him on stage Wikid must be somewhere screwing the babe that was hugging him on stage 1 Like 1 Share

Na wa oo, dis girl nor even fine at all 6 Likes





Her hormones are reacting.....



But this girl sha ...... She's extremely beautiful.... I mean...very beautiful She want WIZKID to COME CLOSER.Her hormones are reacting.....But this girl sha ...... She's extremely beautiful.... I mean...very beautiful 5 Likes

look_at_her_cheap_bra look_at_her_cheap_bralook_at_her_cheap_bra 1 Like



These Niggas babymamas are always Fugly.



Its Baffling.

1 Like

Expired something

k

Now I see d son looks a lot like his mum. But all these acts by these ignored baby mamas are signs of frustration. Make we no too blame dem.

She used to be a good girl! For those who knows Wizkid's babymama, Shola Ogudu, they will testify that she was a really innocent and modest girl.



However, it looks like so much water has passed under the bridge in recent times.

Should we blame the girl who wears the clothes or the perverts who designed the clothes



In Other News

6 Reasons Why Some People Sweat More Than Others

http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/11/6-reasons-why-some-people-sweat-more.html Should we blame the girl who wears the clothes or the perverts who designed the clothesIn Other News

ibbryte:

These Niggas babymamas are always Fugly.

Its Baffling. This is the only one that is ugly This is the only one that is ugly

who is this iya basire pikin?

what is this?

F

Market must sell

See the teenager wizkid impregnated

Her cleavage, her car

Her cleavage, her business.

1 Like

Lol... It's like wizkid was a virgin and desperate to have sex when he impregnated this girl.... She is ugly! 1 Like

introvertious:

still looking for the boobs

U no get eye o U no get eye o

just a minute 2 Likes