₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,924,913 members, 3,958,927 topics. Date: Saturday, 09 December 2017 at 12:15 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Shola Ogudu Bares Cleavage In A Car (17198 Views)
Boluwatife Balogun And Shola Ogudu: WizKid's Son & Baby Mama Stun In New Photo / Wizkid's Baby Mama Shola Ogudu Is One Hot Mama..see Photos / Wizkid Shops For Our Son - Shola Ogudu Writes (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Shola Ogudu Bares Cleavage In A Car by contactmorak: 3:51pm On Dec 08
She used to be a good girl! For those who knows Wizkid's babymama, Shola Ogudu, they will testify that she was a really innocent and modest girl.
However, it looks like so much water has passed under the bridge in recent times.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/wizkids-babymamashola-ogudu-shocks-everyone-after-exposing-her-boobs-in-a-car
1 Share
|Re: Shola Ogudu Bares Cleavage In A Car by contactmorak: 3:52pm On Dec 08
See all her exposing pics here>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/wizkids-babymamashola-ogudu-shocks-everyone-after-exposing-her-boobs-in-a-car
|Re: Shola Ogudu Bares Cleavage In A Car by Partnerbiz: 4:22pm On Dec 08
wats my bizness
1 Like
|Re: Shola Ogudu Bares Cleavage In A Car by introvertious: 5:40pm On Dec 08
still looking for the boobs
13 Likes
|Re: Shola Ogudu Bares Cleavage In A Car by stillondmatter: 6:08pm On Dec 08
That's her selling point
The same attitude that got her a contract with wizkid
5 Likes
|Re: Shola Ogudu Bares Cleavage In A Car by LessNoise(m): 6:09pm On Dec 08
Still not attractive
9 Likes
|Re: Shola Ogudu Bares Cleavage In A Car by yeyerolling: 6:56pm On Dec 08
mumu hoe who claims wizkid disvagin her
4 Likes
|Re: Shola Ogudu Bares Cleavage In A Car by festwiz(m): 7:10pm On Dec 08
2 Likes
|Re: Shola Ogudu Bares Cleavage In A Car by SAMBARRY: 7:19pm On Dec 08
Wikid must be somewhere screwing the babe that was hugging him on stage
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Shola Ogudu Bares Cleavage In A Car by Gabaleve(m): 7:32pm On Dec 08
Na wa oo, dis girl nor even fine at all
6 Likes
|Re: Shola Ogudu Bares Cleavage In A Car by BEENUEL: 8:17pm On Dec 08
She want WIZKID to COME CLOSER.
Her hormones are reacting.....
But this girl sha ...... She's extremely beautiful.... I mean...very beautiful
5 Likes
|Re: Shola Ogudu Bares Cleavage In A Car by Enoma222(m): 8:34pm On Dec 08
look_at_her_cheap_bra look_at_her_cheap_bra
1 Like
|Re: Shola Ogudu Bares Cleavage In A Car by ibbryte(m): 9:16pm On Dec 08
These Niggas babymamas are always Fugly.
Its Baffling.
1 Like
|Re: Shola Ogudu Bares Cleavage In A Car by TheHistorian(m): 10:16pm On Dec 08
|Re: Shola Ogudu Bares Cleavage In A Car by snowstormm(m): 10:17pm On Dec 08
Expired something
|Re: Shola Ogudu Bares Cleavage In A Car by DivinelyBlessed: 10:17pm On Dec 08
k
|Re: Shola Ogudu Bares Cleavage In A Car by biggy26: 10:18pm On Dec 08
Now I see d son looks a lot like his mum. But all these acts by these ignored baby mamas are signs of frustration. Make we no too blame dem.
|Re: Shola Ogudu Bares Cleavage In A Car by Bankyb10(m): 10:18pm On Dec 08
|Re: Shola Ogudu Bares Cleavage In A Car by Ruggedfitness: 10:18pm On Dec 08
She used to be a good girl! For those who knows Wizkid's babymama, Shola Ogudu, they will testify that she was a really innocent and modest girl.
Should we blame the girl who wears the clothes or the perverts who designed the clothes
In Other News
6 Reasons Why Some People Sweat More Than Others
http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/11/6-reasons-why-some-people-sweat-more.html
|Re: Shola Ogudu Bares Cleavage In A Car by snowstormm(m): 10:18pm On Dec 08
ibbryte:This is the only one that is ugly
|Re: Shola Ogudu Bares Cleavage In A Car by rattlesnake(m): 10:19pm On Dec 08
who is this iya basire pikin?
|Re: Shola Ogudu Bares Cleavage In A Car by superfelix: 10:19pm On Dec 08
what is this?
|Re: Shola Ogudu Bares Cleavage In A Car by teebankz10(m): 10:19pm On Dec 08
F
|Re: Shola Ogudu Bares Cleavage In A Car by Realkenny(m): 10:19pm On Dec 08
Market must sell
|Re: Shola Ogudu Bares Cleavage In A Car by MrsNgoziKalu(f): 10:20pm On Dec 08
See the teenager wizkid impregnated
|Re: Shola Ogudu Bares Cleavage In A Car by hotboz: 10:20pm On Dec 08
Her cleavage, her car
|Re: Shola Ogudu Bares Cleavage In A Car by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:21pm On Dec 08
Her cleavage, her business.
|Re: Shola Ogudu Bares Cleavage In A Car by Russianruble: 10:21pm On Dec 08
1 Like
|Re: Shola Ogudu Bares Cleavage In A Car by gurunlocker: 10:21pm On Dec 08
Lol... It's like wizkid was a virgin and desperate to have sex when he impregnated this girl.... She is ugly!
1 Like
|Re: Shola Ogudu Bares Cleavage In A Car by chuks34(m): 10:21pm On Dec 08
introvertious:
U no get eye o
|Re: Shola Ogudu Bares Cleavage In A Car by ojmetrix(m): 10:21pm On Dec 08
just a minute
2 Likes
|Re: Shola Ogudu Bares Cleavage In A Car by dieBYfire: 10:22pm On Dec 08
contactmorak:
If she likes let her bare Yansh in the car, all I know is ATIKU will only b president for 1 term and after that we vote him out. 8 years is too much. Men still plenty jare. If them do 8 years go round when will it be my turn?
Back to the topic. Her breast is good. But it's a second hand product. Am allergic to Tokunbo products
Sexiest Nollywood Actress Today / Audu Maikori Sues Governor El-rufai For N10billion Following His Arrest / Sofia Chimamanda Chinedu Okoli Celebrates 2nd Birthday With Adorable Pictures
Viewing this topic: myners007, AlhajiBoss, Dedotun1147(m), Brushless(m), Olotubodmas(m), pretty050(f), bladex, tricetech, patrotic9gerian, GenOrumov, whitebeard(m), jemimafelix(f), Vicboi1(m), people4rmVillag, Alex80s(m), amifedaryor(m), AbrahamIsrael, andysnoopy(m), dunelsty(m), Lukonline(m), kachi08(m), Lilboots(m), Khayhigh01(m), HastalavistaU, Countdown(m), wasbag, Eleganza33(f), akorebami(m), Lexusgs430, Chuknovski(m), fataiiyo(m), Kelzzzzx(m), neejay1986(m), Htop, XVIER(m), stphil, Fesisko(m), SkillfulValue, proudlyYoruba(m), Jamieoyel, Depreacherman(m), passwelle and 98 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16