|Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Gives N3.3m To 12 Ladies Deported From Libya by Weborg: 4:00pm
I personally cried watching the embedded video below how this man of God, Prophet Jeremiah of Christ Mercyland Ministries changed the lives of these 11 ladies returnees from Libya. It is a story of divine intervention which shows that God is interested in the lives of the ladies led by one of then. They all had a dream seeing a man of God coming to rescue them even though they never knew or met the servant of God. As God will have it, on their return and having nowhere to go, one of them just said ‘make we go that church’. A decision that proved to be a turning point in their lives.
The amazing rescue of 11 Libya deportees by this man of God will make you cry
While at the service, the man of God led by the spirit made reference to 11 or 12 Libyan prostitute that have gone through terrible experience and have been in prison with a request that if any of them is here, they should come out for the day of their deliverance is now. The 11 came out and the man of God said there is another person who I can’t see now. It took a lot of probing for the girls to realise that he was referring to a baby carried by one of them that could not make it. The mother of the baby broke down in tears in affirmation. After series of authentication of various prophecies like telling them that someone had a dream which was confirmed to be a dream of a man coming to save them and wipe their tears away, the man of God provided them with N200,000 to go to the ‘mountain’ which is an euphemism for spiritual cleansing and re-orientation to be deeply tutored on the tenets of the Christian Faith until his return from a trip to Europe.
The amazing rescue of 11 Libya deportees by this man of God will make you cry
On his return from Europe and after the orientation to Christian lives, the man of God shocked them to rolling on floor in wailing and tears of joy as he announced the sum of N3.3M to restart their lives with various trades of their choice. Some of them were Hair Stylists, others beautician. A nurse was even among them too.
The amazing rescue of 11 Libya deportees by this man of God will make you cry
If you are not strong hearted and don’t want to cry, do not listen to the emotional tears filled appreciation from the leader of the 11 rescued ladies as she prayed and thank God for rescuing them and using the man of God to have a second chance.
I believe if men of God can tow the example of Prophet Jeremiah of Christ Mercyland, the world will be a better place.
http://www.viviangist.ng/who-is-prophet-jeremiah-of-christ-mercyland-ministries-nigerian-pastor-gives-n3-3million-cash-to-12-ladies-in-his-church-who-where-deported-from-libya-photos/
|Re: Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Gives N3.3m To 12 Ladies Deported From Libya by Day2logic(m): 4:17pm
Lol
|Re: Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Gives N3.3m To 12 Ladies Deported From Libya by Whogoblog: 6:57pm
|Re: Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Gives N3.3m To 12 Ladies Deported From Libya by Desire01(f): 7:37pm
His generosity is admirable no doubt
But why did the woman hold up that stack of cash in front of the camera, she doesn't even look happy, that's like an unwanted award. This is just generous self promotion
|Re: Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Gives N3.3m To 12 Ladies Deported From Libya by salbis(m): 7:38pm
Dey go turn blind eyes to this one now.
|Re: Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Gives N3.3m To 12 Ladies Deported From Libya by lytech1(m): 7:38pm
|Re: Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Gives N3.3m To 12 Ladies Deported From Libya by Mimienudles(f): 7:38pm
Oh My God
This is... Oh my!
Tell me why God will not continue to bless this man.
Not everyone has the good heart of giving out to people even when they have and others are dying slowly in poverty.
It takes only a good heart
God Bless him more
|Re: Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Gives N3.3m To 12 Ladies Deported From Libya by free2ryhme: 7:38pm
God is wonderful
|Re: Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Gives N3.3m To 12 Ladies Deported From Libya by kay29000(m): 7:38pm
Wait, is this girl good to walk out of that church with all that cash? And is the money for all of them or for her alone?
|Re: Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Gives N3.3m To 12 Ladies Deported From Libya by ychris: 7:38pm
Thank you Daddy Freeze.
|Re: Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Gives N3.3m To 12 Ladies Deported From Libya by YoungMILITANT(m): 7:38pm
This is we want to be seeing.
Not to be using it to buy private jet.
|Re: Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Gives N3.3m To 12 Ladies Deported From Libya by johnnn20: 7:38pm
Why publicize the help?
|Re: Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Gives N3.3m To 12 Ladies Deported From Libya by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 7:38pm
|Re: Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Gives N3.3m To 12 Ladies Deported From Libya by babalonshee(m): 7:38pm
That is good
|Re: Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Gives N3.3m To 12 Ladies Deported From Libya by iyke926(m): 7:39pm
This is good.
I just hope other men of God should emulate this. Most of them always talk about tithe without giving back to the needy in the streets.
|Re: Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Gives N3.3m To 12 Ladies Deported From Libya by IamPatriotic(m): 7:39pm
The money is small compared to the the tithes and offering he collects every Sunday, but he tried sha.
|Re: Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Gives N3.3m To 12 Ladies Deported From Libya by Narldon(f): 7:39pm
|Re: Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Gives N3.3m To 12 Ladies Deported From Libya by qualityGod(m): 7:39pm
This man that normally sell holy water 50000 for 4liters
I was a victim of his scam in warri
This man is fake.
|Re: Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Gives N3.3m To 12 Ladies Deported From Libya by sirugos(m): 7:39pm
Nice one. May God bless you more pastor
|Re: Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Gives N3.3m To 12 Ladies Deported From Libya by free2ryhme: 7:39pm
Make Una dey use common sense haba
|Re: Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Gives N3.3m To 12 Ladies Deported From Libya by baylord101(m): 7:40pm
But na only Ladies dm rescue from Libya?
|Re: Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Gives N3.3m To 12 Ladies Deported From Libya by Tosinex(m): 7:41pm
Nice one
|Re: Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Gives N3.3m To 12 Ladies Deported From Libya by johnstar(m): 7:41pm
Ok we need more of dis pastors dm make una start to dey Gv not only d Libya slave dm
|Re: Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Gives N3.3m To 12 Ladies Deported From Libya by Memories12411: 7:41pm
I pray they use the money to empower their lives. May God bless their hustle and bless the hands that gave. Tge church is marching on.
|Re: Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Gives N3.3m To 12 Ladies Deported From Libya by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 7:41pm
johnnn20:why won't he? Is there any crime in doing that?
|Re: Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Gives N3.3m To 12 Ladies Deported From Libya by Tochux1: 7:41pm
must these men wear suit see sweat!!!
|Re: Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Gives N3.3m To 12 Ladies Deported From Libya by coolebux(m): 7:41pm
Why am I seeing these short comments
I know it's not what you guys were expecting
That Frozen half Romanian will not see this one now
|Re: Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Gives N3.3m To 12 Ladies Deported From Libya by HARDLABOR: 7:41pm
|Re: Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Gives N3.3m To 12 Ladies Deported From Libya by HARDLABOR: 7:42pm
Omo e b lyk say me sef go join dem 4 Libya o
|Re: Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Gives N3.3m To 12 Ladies Deported From Libya by Mimienudles(f): 7:42pm
|Re: Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Gives N3.3m To 12 Ladies Deported From Libya by ezeagu(m): 7:44pm
Good promo.
