Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by dre11(m): 7:28pm On Dec 08


A Congolese fashion designer is promoting safe sex with a collection of clothes made of condoms that she hopes will help combat HIV/AIDS in the central African country.

Felicite Luwungu started making her condom line, which includes strapless evening gowns and tops, after the HIV/AIDS epidemic hit close to home.

“I have lost loved ones to HIV – that’s what inspired me to do this,” she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone from the capital, Kinshasa. “The message that I hope people will apply is to be prudent.”

The number of people living with HIV/AIDS and dying from related infections in the Democratic Republic of Congo has been falling for more than a decade, according to the United Nations.

The prevalence rate of HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, is about 0.7 percent, among the lowest in southern and central Africa, UNAIDS data shows.

Luwungu, 40, displays her work in runway shows and exhibitions. When she finishes the condom collection, she plans to present it at a large fashion show next year.

The designs have shocked audiences but responses have been mostly positive, Luwungu said.

“People make jokes but it doesn’t discourage me,” she said.

“That only pushes me to do this more.”

http://pmexpressng.com/congolese-lady-designs-condom-made-cloth-hiv-awareness/
Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by boss01: 7:36pm On Dec 08
O boy
Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by Ever8054: 7:48pm On Dec 08
ehhhnnn...how many codoms she use.?..

10 Likes

Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by luiscarter(m): 8:13pm On Dec 08
cry

7 Likes

Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by yanabazee: 8:39pm On Dec 08
Quite an outfit..... If she dares visit a guy with that fashion on.... it'll be a tdb fun day!

2 Likes

Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by ijustdey: 9:20am
cc lalasticlala....




condom dress..... looks tasteless and gross
Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by Sirheny007(m): 3:46pm
Lmao grin grin
That dress will be much needed in phase 1 here.

Let her wear that dress and come over to Phase 1.
I bet she'd come in handy.
I cant help but imagine if she were a mannequin
Whenever the mood hits you, all you need to do is pluck one condom...two or three as the situation so dictates..

Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by AZUH: 3:46pm
HIV is a scam !!
Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by mistasha: 3:47pm
Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 3:47pm
This rubbish started not until recently, when Imo State governor started sharing offices for irresponsible reasons!



I RECOMMEND THIS ONE FOR THE HON. COMMISSIONER OF "ABSTINENCE"!!


MTCHEEEEEEEWW! �

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by menwongo(m): 3:47pm
Wear this to night club....then except to bring back millions
Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by Godsonkemz(m): 3:48pm
How many packs of condoms did she use to make that dress. I hope she's not trying to display all her used condoms.
Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by Secur: 3:48pm
H
Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by Ivimilly: 3:48pm
Imagine that cum was dripping down from all the condoms and she's sited next to you in a molue bus

3 Likes

Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by DWJOBScom(m): 3:48pm
Till they listen and hear o

Keep telling them o

This scourge is real o
Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by Inspired227(m): 3:48pm
Rochas needs to kpuo her like that
Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by ElPadrino33: 3:48pm
Old news
Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by okayode1(m): 3:48pm
Na wa o... Konji na bastartd
Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by ElPadrino33: 3:49pm
HIV right now

4 Likes

Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by BruncleZuma: 3:49pm
grin grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by handsomeclouds(m): 3:49pm
She's come carry oversize shoe join

1 Like

Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by xreal: 3:49pm
Why wasting them?
Or has she been keeping archives of those used on her?
Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by Colybaly: 3:49pm
Nawa oooooo, the cloth will be smelling cum, cum..
Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by Drversatile: 3:49pm
Y?
Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by Iamtipsyy(m): 3:50pm
AZUH:
HIV is a scam !!
say what you know
Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by Kalashnikov102(m): 3:50pm
jus imagine the condo smelly following she
Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by geostrata(m): 3:51pm
lol....na d condoms wey she use b DAT? she deserve a stature from Rochas
Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by donnaD(f): 3:52pm
intresting
Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by dieBYfire: 3:52pm
dre11:





http://pmexpressng.com/congolese-lady-designs-condom-made-cloth-hiv-awareness/




Please Ma, how many yards of condoms will be enuff for for Danshiki as a Yoruba Demon! grin
Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by mikejj(m): 3:53pm
grin condom case follow come
Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by lost24: 3:53pm
Nowaday we so much love sex dat we do all kind of things.

Sex is nothing big to us again


I fear 4 ma unborn child.
Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by seunlly(m): 3:53pm
Chaii.
Effect of joblessness..

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

