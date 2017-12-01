₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by dre11(m): 7:28pm On Dec 08
http://pmexpressng.com/congolese-lady-designs-condom-made-cloth-hiv-awareness/
|Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by boss01: 7:36pm On Dec 08
O boy
|Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by Ever8054: 7:48pm On Dec 08
ehhhnnn...how many codoms she use.?..
10 Likes
|Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by luiscarter(m): 8:13pm On Dec 08
7 Likes
|Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by yanabazee: 8:39pm On Dec 08
Quite an outfit..... If she dares visit a guy with that fashion on.... it'll be a tdb fun day!
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by ijustdey: 9:20am
cc lalasticlala....
condom dress..... looks tasteless and gross
|Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by Sirheny007(m): 3:46pm
Lmao
That dress will be much needed in phase 1 here.
Let her wear that dress and come over to Phase 1.
I bet she'd come in handy.
I cant help but imagine if she were a mannequin
Whenever the mood hits you, all you need to do is pluck one condom...two or three as the situation so dictates..
|Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by AZUH: 3:46pm
HIV is a scam !!
|Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by mistasha: 3:47pm
|Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 3:47pm
This rubbish started not until recently, when Imo State governor started sharing offices for irresponsible reasons!
I RECOMMEND THIS ONE FOR THE HON. COMMISSIONER OF "ABSTINENCE"!!
MTCHEEEEEEEWW! �
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by menwongo(m): 3:47pm
Wear this to night club....then except to bring back millions
|Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by Godsonkemz(m): 3:48pm
How many packs of condoms did she use to make that dress. I hope she's not trying to display all her used condoms.
|Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by Secur: 3:48pm
H
|Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by Ivimilly: 3:48pm
Imagine that cum was dripping down from all the condoms and she's sited next to you in a molue bus
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by DWJOBScom(m): 3:48pm
Till they listen and hear o
Keep telling them o
This scourge is real o
|Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by Inspired227(m): 3:48pm
Rochas needs to kpuo her like that
|Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by ElPadrino33: 3:48pm
Old news
|Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by okayode1(m): 3:48pm
Na wa o... Konji na bastartd
|Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by ElPadrino33: 3:49pm
HIV right now
4 Likes
|Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by BruncleZuma: 3:49pm
1 Like
|Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by handsomeclouds(m): 3:49pm
She's come carry oversize shoe join
1 Like
|Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by xreal: 3:49pm
Why wasting them?
Or has she been keeping archives of those used on her?
|Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by Colybaly: 3:49pm
Nawa oooooo, the cloth will be smelling cum, cum..
|Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by Drversatile: 3:49pm
Y?
|Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by Iamtipsyy(m): 3:50pm
AZUH:say what you know
|Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by Kalashnikov102(m): 3:50pm
jus imagine the condo smelly following she
|Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by geostrata(m): 3:51pm
lol....na d condoms wey she use b DAT? she deserve a stature from Rochas
|Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by donnaD(f): 3:52pm
intresting
|Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by dieBYfire: 3:52pm
dre11:
Please Ma, how many yards of condoms will be enuff for for Danshiki as a Yoruba Demon!
|Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by mikejj(m): 3:53pm
condom case follow come
|Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by lost24: 3:53pm
Nowaday we so much love sex dat we do all kind of things.
Sex is nothing big to us again
I fear 4 ma unborn child.
|Re: Lady Designs Condom Made Cloth For Hiv Awareness (photo) by seunlly(m): 3:53pm
Chaii.
Effect of joblessness..
1 Like
