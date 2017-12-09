₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,925,096 members, 3,959,467 topics. Date: Saturday, 09 December 2017 at 10:17 AM

I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee (7117 Views)

Nigerians And Ghanaians Run Libyan Slave Camps - Cameroonian Returnee / For Being In Possession Of 3 Phones, SARS Operatives Assault U.S Returnee / Man Rapes 70-year-old London Returnee To Death (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by juicypearl: 7:55pm On Dec 08
Nigerian migrant women stand with their documents as they await to be repatriated, at a detention center in the Libyan capital Tripoli's eastern suburb of Tajoura on December 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / MAHMUD TURKIA

Miss Loveth Ekumabo, 25-year-old Libya returnee, has blamed her father’s incestuous behaviour for her decision to flee to Libya, at least, for safety from her father, and also in search of greener pasture.

However, as it turned out, her case is akin to jumping from the frying pan into fire; as she has, in her life, gone through bitter experiences, especially during her stay in Libya, where she underwent forced labour and became a victim of serial rape.

Ekumabo, from Uhunwode local government, is one of the hundreds of Edo indigenes that have been repatriated from Libya. They are currently in the custody of the state government undergoing rehabilitation for effective integration into society.

Aside her traumatic experience during her seven-month sojourn in the North African country, pregnant Ekumabo may have to live with the pain of not knowing the father of her unborn child.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, she cursed all those who raped her in Libya, including her biological father, whose incestuous action at home, she claimed, was responsible for her present predicament.


Narrating her ordeal, Ekumabo said her father’s attempted acts of incest drove her to Libya. She alleged that the exposure of her father’s attempted incestuous relationship with her resulted in a big family row.

“After I exposed what my father wanted to do to me, fight broke out at home and I had to run away for my safety.

“I went to stay with my friend who introduced me to the man that helped people to Europe.

“I did not have any money; so, I was made to swear to an oath in a shrine in Benin that I will pay back every kobo when I get to Europe.

“We agreed that I will pay back N200,000. I left Benin for Kano in April 2017. From Kano, we were transported in a Hilux truck through the desert, with no food or water, to Agadez in Niger Republic and from there to Tripoli in Libya.


“If you want to cross from Agadez to Tripoli without money, you either get raped as a girl or get beaten up as a boy. The agency can also sell you out as slave to get their money before you are allowed to cross to Tripoli with your new owner.

“I saw dead people; boys being killed; girls raped to death; and people sold as slaves.

“The worst part is that Nigerians are among those Arabs who treat fellow Nigerians badly.

“It was while I was about to cross to Tripoli that four Arab men raped me continuously without stop; after which I was allowed to cross to Tripoli where I discovered that I was pregnant.

”The church where Nigerians worship in Tripoli advised me to go back to Nigeria since I cannot do any other work here now that I am pregnant.”

Sounding confused, Ekumabo said she did not get any comfort or words of encouragement from her immediate family. Her biological mother forbade her to return home “empty handed,” she said.


“When I called my family that I was coming back, my mother asked them to tell me to stay back and try my best to cross to Europe.

“But I said to myself that since she was not the one who sent me to Libya, she had no right to tell me to cross to Europe,” Ekumabo said.

She explained that the Edo State Government has advised her to keep the pregnancy and has promised to give her accommodation where she will stay and be delivered of the baby.


https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/i-ran-away-to-libya-to-escape-my-dads-sexual-demands-returnee/amp/

1 Like

Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by StretchMarks(f): 7:57pm On Dec 08
Are you serious

3 Likes

Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by ubongoton: 8:00pm On Dec 08
shea now you are happy with your life, give that thing to daddy if that was how his father inlaw did to your mum ,you refused,,,shea na libyan nigas go chop that thing?

1 Like

Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by juicypearl: 8:02pm On Dec 08
StretchMarks:
Are you serious
Damn serious... Buh ion blame her sha its outta frustration
Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by juicypearl: 8:05pm On Dec 08
ubongoton:
shea now you are happy with your life, give that thing to daddy if that was how his father inlaw did to your mum ,you refused,,,shea na libyan nigas go chop that thing?
Hahaha... Guy u no well oo.... Why she go give daddy.. Mummy own finish ni?

2 Likes

Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by juicypearl: 8:10pm On Dec 08
Government come to her aid oooo
Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by ubongoton: 8:10pm On Dec 08
juicypearl:

Hahaha... Guy u no well oo.... Why she go give daddy.. Mummy own finish ni?
she for give na,, some father self de vex me
Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by juicypearl: 8:16pm On Dec 08
ubongoton:

she for give na,, some father self de vex me
that kind father sef them suppose castrate am i swear
Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by Praisles(f): 8:18pm On Dec 08
Abi daddy ogbadun ni!

1 Like

Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by juicypearl: 8:23pm On Dec 08
Praisles:
Abi daddy ogbadun ni!

May b she gada scarra pas mumcy nah and man need some fresh beef
Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by Praisles(f): 8:27pm On Dec 08
juicypearl:


May b she gada scarra pas mumcy nah and man need some fresh beef
HO HO I FEAR YOU!

3 Likes

Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by juicypearl: 8:27pm On Dec 08
Praisles:
Abi daddy ogbadun ni!

May b she gada scarra pas mumcy nah and man need some fresh beef nah to chiyawn
Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by yanabazee: 8:29pm On Dec 08
ubongoton:
shea now you are happy with your life, give that thing to daddy if that was how his father inlaw did to your mum ,you refused,,,shea na libyan nigas go chop that thing?

Dude, you haven't taken ur drugs yet!!

6 Likes

Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by juicypearl: 8:30pm On Dec 08
Praisles:
HO HO I FEAR YOU!

Lol.. So my advice be say make una no deh to tweark walk for house too mush if not una go cause trouble... -me my daddy nah bishop... Kikikiki
Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by juicypearl: 8:31pm On Dec 08
yanabazee:


Dude, you haven't taken ur drugs yet!!
Watin u deh try talk now say him kolo??...)lol i no deh ooo nah u talk am
Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by Praisles(f): 8:31pm On Dec 08
juicypearl:


Lol.. So my advice be say make una no deh to tweark walk for house too mush if not una go cause trouble... -me my daddy nah bishop... Kikikiki
I Hear i hear hehehe

1 Like

Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by allstarcomic(m): 8:32pm On Dec 08
Your case is similar to that of a country that angrily Voted out and incubent président cos of corruption but ended up with a corruption fighter who never disclose where the money collected is going and what purpose.




I'm very sorry sister.
Your Asset is not going to be fairly used now but unusable.



i'm Jüst passing by!
Emeka pls Lets go.

3 Likes

Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by juicypearl: 8:34pm On Dec 08
Praisles:
I Hear i hear hehehe
iffa cash mah papa eye on my butt eh after i don eead this post... Nah to give am snipper instead of milk... Lol
Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by juicypearl: 8:35pm On Dec 08
allstarcomic:
Your case is similar to that of a country that angrily Voted out and incubent président cos of corruption but ended up with a corruption fighter who never disclose where the money collected is going and what purpose.




I'm very sorry sister.
Your Asset is not going to be fairly used now but unusable.
Hahah.. Her case no even worst compared to that 80somthing years old sickler


i'm Jüst passing by!
Emeka pls Lets go.
Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by juicypearl: 8:36pm On Dec 08
allstarcomic:
Your case is similar to that of a country that angrily Voted out and incubent président cos of corruption but ended up with a corruption fighter who never disclose where the money collected is going and what purpose.




I'm very sorry sister.
Your Asset is not going to be fairly used now but unusable.


i'm Jüst passing by!
Emeka pls Lets go.
Hahah.. Her case no even worst compared to that 80somthing years old sickler
Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by Praisles(f): 8:39pm On Dec 08
juicypearl:
iffa cash mah papa eye on my butt eh after i don eead this post... Nah to give am snipper instead of milk... Lol
Y E E Omo bishop fe pa bishop o, begone satan

2 Likes

Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by allstarcomic(m): 8:45pm On Dec 08
juicypearl:
Hahah.. Her case no even worst compared to that 80somthing years old sickler




Are you seeing am saw

she deserves a recognition for this.

And the OP sef don turn the girl to celeb.
why is the thread in celebrity instead of ...
abeg someone help me out.
Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by juicypearl: 8:56pm On Dec 08
Praisles:
Y E E Omo bishop fe pa bishop o, begone satan
just warning lol... Woo.... Praise watsup jare?
Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by juicypearl: 8:57pm On Dec 08
allstarcomic:





Are you seeing am saw

she deserves a recognition for this.

And the OP sef don turn the girl to celeb.
why is the thread in celebrity instead of ...
abeg someone help me out.


Because nah cele she be nah... The best serial rape victim...
Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by juicypearl: 8:58pm On Dec 08
Do u know what it means to take all those big things?
Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by Praisles(f): 8:59pm On Dec 08
juicypearl:
just warning lol... Woo.... Praise watsup jare?
Praise? na a its priceless transcribed version. am fine pearl u?
Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by allstarcomic(m): 9:01pm On Dec 08
juicypearl:


Because nah cele she be nah... The best serial rape victim...




Gbam!
Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by juicypearl: 9:02pm On Dec 08
Praisles:
Praise? na a its priceless transcribed version. am fine pearl u?
Lol.. Are u also a blogger?
Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by juicypearl: 9:04pm On Dec 08
allstarcomic:





Gbam!
base on long-this-thing not logistic again ...says aunty pearl
Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by Praisles(f): 9:05pm On Dec 08
juicypearl:
Lol.. Are u also a blogger?
NO am not
Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by allstarcomic(m): 9:12pm On Dec 08
juicypearl:
base on long-this-thing not logistic again ...says aunty pearl


You must be hiding something about you.

Your first name is a reflection of this post i'm quoting now.

Now i want to slide in your DM.
can i.

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Nigerian Youth Sentenced To Death In Singapore! NairaLanders Do Something / Another Whistle Blower - Money Buried In Graveyard Recovered By Efcc / How To Stop 419 and Yahoo Boys

Viewing this topic: Teetom04(m), noeloge82(m), jumich1(m), M16, classicfrank4u(m), shadeyinka(m), Elan83(m), starz100, quickee, opeoluwa20(m), neyo4gunnerz(m), Yorubaangel(m), akachianyim, kay29000(m), ghostdvirus(m), oladimegy(m), Uncensored67, sobastical(m), Fabulous7(m), Offpoint, degamonn, Dicky5494, conquerorsegun(m), IamaNigerianGuy(m), Lyord69(m), Oponel1962, Finest6, adedokunn19, bilms(m), dizzle101(m), Darksider131, wese90(m), nainaa(f), dabocity, oliveleaves(m), kuboy, Akeem1759, efe0(m), umuihe(m), Jodista123maria(f), ayofe72(m), meliorate(f), oreayo2011, obene12, Brethren0001(m), Quality20(m), juniho71(m), obicentlis, favourmic(m), ReneeNuttall(f), Patobaby12(f), NtoAkwaIbom(m), jobaltol, Ibrahim79mantu, snapshot, tayoponz(m), ogogoroNo1, alkafiz1, Richielol(m), kachimoore, Singingbae(m), Augustinaz(m), Asokobieke, sweetkev(m), franciseromosel(m), micflo28(m), hennyholla17(m), Architectkene, blessedweapon(m), Eshiettk(m), eliwa47, vic0090, Ibukune(m), Domif, mylesJ, onward4life(m), educonsultant, levi2, phetto(m), wizean(m), damton(m), boombeejay, mployer(m), stiles009(m), nnokwa042(m), proudlyND(m), elvisscross, Cachez(m), rosita33(f), globemoney, pole, dman4mdmoon(m), dvee2, ireneidiva(f), AODT(m), AngelicBeing, arryjosh(m), Chipappii(m), akheen(m), Danja, Abdujapha(m), mightyjoe746, Mypeoplemypipo, elyte89, mickapolo, Tomchiz, xangerar, peacockremi(m), kokomilala(m), chyk1(m), kingkenny06(m), GEJDHERO, OCtheKing, segebobo, otokx(m), sijuwade5, sandchi, obailala(m), segebase(m), gonagona(m), Scholarnwadimma(f), cosmoleen, samegold(m), herich(m), treasurevee9(f), R2bees(m), sammmyzzz(m), Trone, lizzb, Oluwaseyi00(m), deolurexy1(m), CHIGIM, crankey(m), martinsaba, dhardline(m), shayoor(f), Kalman(m), kaoule(m), luscioustrish(f), Touchey, llprincztonp(m), spako4(m), docphresh(m), CIA12345, BrandPromotions(m), KelvinC1(m), HighQue007, ClayT(m), ItwasntMe(m), Samfigo1(m), moshould(m), Dreambeat, ULSHERLAN(m), wizzyrich(m), Mercyblack(f), Robertray78(m), Ralo(m), okopido, oriowo1(m), Sirtford, business2, solz007(m), chrisbaby24(m), classicMan22(m), namdyz(m), Wishaky(f), MansaHenry(m), tomzman, iyabeji14, Owlumeday(m), Daboomb, Obasi440, tensazangetsu20(m), TEMMYBABE56 and 279 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.