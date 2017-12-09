₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by juicypearl: 7:55pm On Dec 08
Nigerian migrant women stand with their documents as they await to be repatriated, at a detention center in the Libyan capital Tripoli's eastern suburb of Tajoura on December 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / MAHMUD TURKIA
|Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by StretchMarks(f): 7:57pm On Dec 08
Are you serious
|Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by ubongoton: 8:00pm On Dec 08
shea now you are happy with your life, give that thing to daddy if that was how his father inlaw did to your mum ,you refused,,,shea na libyan nigas go chop that thing?
|Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by juicypearl: 8:02pm On Dec 08
StretchMarks:Damn serious... Buh ion blame her sha its outta frustration
|Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by juicypearl: 8:05pm On Dec 08
ubongoton:Hahaha... Guy u no well oo.... Why she go give daddy.. Mummy own finish ni?
|Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by juicypearl: 8:10pm On Dec 08
Government come to her aid oooo
|Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by ubongoton: 8:10pm On Dec 08
juicypearl:she for give na,, some father self de vex me
|Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by juicypearl: 8:16pm On Dec 08
ubongoton:that kind father sef them suppose castrate am i swear
|Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by Praisles(f): 8:18pm On Dec 08
Abi daddy ogbadun ni!
|Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by juicypearl: 8:23pm On Dec 08
Praisles:
May b she gada scarra pas mumcy nah and man need some fresh beef
|Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by Praisles(f): 8:27pm On Dec 08
juicypearl:HO HO I FEAR YOU!
|Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by juicypearl: 8:27pm On Dec 08
Praisles:
May b she gada scarra pas mumcy nah and man need some fresh beef nah to chiyawn
|Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by yanabazee: 8:29pm On Dec 08
ubongoton:
Dude, you haven't taken ur drugs yet!!
|Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by juicypearl: 8:30pm On Dec 08
Praisles:
Lol.. So my advice be say make una no deh to tweark walk for house too mush if not una go cause trouble... -me my daddy nah bishop... Kikikiki
|Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by juicypearl: 8:31pm On Dec 08
yanabazee:Watin u deh try talk now say him kolo??...)lol i no deh ooo nah u talk am
|Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by Praisles(f): 8:31pm On Dec 08
juicypearl:I Hear i hear hehehe
|Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by allstarcomic(m): 8:32pm On Dec 08
Your case is similar to that of a country that angrily Voted out and incubent président cos of corruption but ended up with a corruption fighter who never disclose where the money collected is going and what purpose.
I'm very sorry sister.
Your Asset is not going to be fairly used now but unusable.
i'm Jüst passing by!
Emeka pls Lets go.
|Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by juicypearl: 8:34pm On Dec 08
Praisles:iffa cash mah papa eye on my butt eh after i don eead this post... Nah to give am snipper instead of milk... Lol
|Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by juicypearl: 8:35pm On Dec 08
allstarcomic:
|Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by juicypearl: 8:36pm On Dec 08
allstarcomic:Hahah.. Her case no even worst compared to that 80somthing years old sickler
|Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by Praisles(f): 8:39pm On Dec 08
juicypearl:Y E E Omo bishop fe pa bishop o, begone satan
|Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by allstarcomic(m): 8:45pm On Dec 08
juicypearl:
Are you seeing am saw
she deserves a recognition for this.
And the OP sef don turn the girl to celeb.
why is the thread in celebrity instead of ...
abeg someone help me out.
|Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by juicypearl: 8:56pm On Dec 08
Praisles:just warning lol... Woo.... Praise watsup jare?
|Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by juicypearl: 8:57pm On Dec 08
allstarcomic:
Because nah cele she be nah... The best serial rape victim...
|Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by juicypearl: 8:58pm On Dec 08
Do u know what it means to take all those big things?
|Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by Praisles(f): 8:59pm On Dec 08
juicypearl:Praise? na a its priceless transcribed version. am fine pearl u?
|Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by allstarcomic(m): 9:01pm On Dec 08
juicypearl:
Gbam!
|Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by juicypearl: 9:02pm On Dec 08
Praisles:Lol.. Are u also a blogger?
|Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by juicypearl: 9:04pm On Dec 08
allstarcomic:base on long-this-thing not logistic again ...says aunty pearl
|Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by Praisles(f): 9:05pm On Dec 08
juicypearl:NO am not
|Re: I Ran Away To Libya To Escape My Dad’s Sexual Demands —returnee by allstarcomic(m): 9:12pm On Dec 08
juicypearl:
You must be hiding something about you.
Your first name is a reflection of this post i'm quoting now.
Now i want to slide in your DM.
can i.
