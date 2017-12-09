₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,924,913 members, 3,958,926 topics. Date: Saturday, 09 December 2017 at 12:15 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Charles Okocha Celebrates Son's Birthday (5105 Views)
Anita Joseph And Charles Okocha Will Make A Fine Couple (Photos) / Charles Okocha Grabs Anita Joseph & Nancy Iheme's Butts / Charles Okocha Celebrates His Mother's Birthday With A Dance (Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Charles Okocha Celebrates Son's Birthday by stane007: 8:26pm On Dec 08
Nollywood actor Charles Okocha a.k.a Igwe Tupac's son just turned a year older and the proud father has already taken to Instagram to celebrate his son.
He wrote;
"Happy birthday son @yungshiine daddy loves u forever! ...guys plz go follow the kid and wish him a happy birthday @yungshiine"
"Like father ..like son..happy birthday son @yungshiine ...live long and prosper son...Guys give the kid a follow now..if u wanna shine!"
https://www.lailasblog.com/actor-charles-okocha-celebrates-sons-birthday/
Lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Charles Okocha Celebrates Son's Birthday by NwaAmaikpe: 8:28pm On Dec 08
If I had a father like this, I would have first disowned him before knocking him off.
5 Likes
|Re: Charles Okocha Celebrates Son's Birthday by iykekelvins(m): 8:33pm On Dec 08
Amo Shine Jr.
7 Likes
|Re: Charles Okocha Celebrates Son's Birthday by Heywhizzy(m): 9:40pm On Dec 08
Amo shine when amo shine.. He is really shining, his head is a living witness
5 Likes
|Re: Charles Okocha Celebrates Son's Birthday by AuroraB(f): 9:59pm On Dec 08
Akunaatakasi
3 Likes
|Re: Charles Okocha Celebrates Son's Birthday by netbeans1(m): 10:33pm On Dec 08
|Re: Charles Okocha Celebrates Son's Birthday by tobdee: 10:34pm On Dec 08
My man...
|Re: Charles Okocha Celebrates Son's Birthday by double08(m): 10:34pm On Dec 08
NwaAmaikpe:
Keep quiet!!! he is taking care of his son and making an honest living to the best of our knowledge..be a father first before talking
14 Likes
|Re: Charles Okocha Celebrates Son's Birthday by deedondavi(m): 10:34pm On Dec 08
Happy Birthday
|Re: Charles Okocha Celebrates Son's Birthday by Hardeybohwarley(m): 10:34pm On Dec 08
Like father like son, like mother like daughter, read the formal not the latter.
Some people will still read everything including this, simple instruction to comply with.
|Re: Charles Okocha Celebrates Son's Birthday by arherfish: 10:36pm On Dec 08
Actor abi aptor
|Re: Charles Okocha Celebrates Son's Birthday by SAMBARRY: 10:36pm On Dec 08
So his son is this old and he's still in the habit of misbehaving without realising his son is watching him
Mr haters shove it up your a55
1 Like
|Re: Charles Okocha Celebrates Son's Birthday by creatorsverse: 10:37pm On Dec 08
Like father like son..... as d father dey mumu for film na so d pikin go follow
|Re: Charles Okocha Celebrates Son's Birthday by Dronedude(m): 10:38pm On Dec 08
His a lighting example to his young shine kid of a son.
We go shine whether devil like it or not.
Amon shine...
|Re: Charles Okocha Celebrates Son's Birthday by andrew444(m): 10:40pm On Dec 08
NwaAmaikpe:
Goat like you, try get sense,this thing wey dey happen to you you think say e funny?you get big problem,I no go surprise say na motherless baby home dey adopt you from....Alien like you
4 Likes
|Re: Charles Okocha Celebrates Son's Birthday by samsam69(m): 10:40pm On Dec 08
OK. OK.
|Re: Charles Okocha Celebrates Son's Birthday by olisehcom(f): 10:41pm On Dec 08
1 Like
|Re: Charles Okocha Celebrates Son's Birthday by dieBYfire: 10:47pm On Dec 08
stane007:
IGWE tupac! We need to conduct a DNA on the boy. Just call my private number, so I can reveal he's real father to you or betterstill keep parading yourself as his step father , after all Father Na Father , doesn't matter if its step ,biological , chemical, geographical, mathematical or polonautical
Please don't quote me if you no want my wahala ! I use all the 38 shrines in the Benin kingdom beg you!
|Re: Charles Okocha Celebrates Son's Birthday by Jangtechman(m): 10:47pm On Dec 08
NwaAmaikpe:why na?
shey he no try ni
|Re: Charles Okocha Celebrates Son's Birthday by orijintv(m): 10:51pm On Dec 08
NwaAmaikpe:
Foolishness in High Places
1 Like
|Re: Charles Okocha Celebrates Son's Birthday by orijintv(m): 10:52pm On Dec 08
One of the Realest in Nollywood. I pray your son supercedes your achievements in life. Amen. #NuNu Season
3 Likes
|Re: Charles Okocha Celebrates Son's Birthday by Webman007: 11:09pm On Dec 08
Amoon shine whether Buhari like's it or not Amoo shine...HBD HOMIE yungshine
1 Like
|Re: Charles Okocha Celebrates Son's Birthday by paradigmshift(m): 11:12pm On Dec 08
SAMBARRY:
his making money of that misbehavior
3 Likes
|Re: Charles Okocha Celebrates Son's Birthday by SAMBARRY: 11:13pm On Dec 08
paradigmshift:we know.eshe.eku inawo
|Re: Charles Okocha Celebrates Son's Birthday by MissingBudget: 11:15pm On Dec 08
It's all about amo shine.
|Re: Charles Okocha Celebrates Son's Birthday by Queendoncom(f): 11:20pm On Dec 08
But who are the people that likes this Nwamaikpe's comments?? it's is finished
|Re: Charles Okocha Celebrates Son's Birthday by paradigmshift(m): 11:35pm On Dec 08
SAMBARRY:
gerarahere
|Re: Charles Okocha Celebrates Son's Birthday by Kerianejim: 11:42pm On Dec 08
Happy birthday, age gracefully and shine on.
|Re: Charles Okocha Celebrates Son's Birthday by LecciGucci: 11:46pm On Dec 08
Hmn
(0) (Reply)
Funke Akindele's Sister, Ayo Ola-mohammed And Denrele Edun Strike A Pose (PHOTO) / Why I Always Grab My bosoms In Photos - Ruth Kadiri / ‘I Am An Adult And I Enjoy Sex A Lot’ – Actress Adediwura Adesegha
Viewing this topic: eyinjuege, FrontPageLawyer(m), Endtimesmith, DammyOlu123(m), proudlyYoruba(m), deyemia, dnwabz, nuela100(f), ebyjoyken(f), tmann626(m), Dizu(m) and 26 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12