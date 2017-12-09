Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Charles Okocha Celebrates Son's Birthday (5105 Views)

He wrote;



"Happy birthday son @yungshiine daddy loves u forever! ...guys plz go follow the kid and wish him a happy birthday @yungshiine"



"Like father ..like son..happy birthday son @yungshiine ...live long and prosper son...Guys give the kid a follow now..if u wanna shine!"





https://www.lailasblog.com/actor-charles-okocha-celebrates-sons-birthday/



If I had a father like this, I would have first disowned him before knocking him off. If I had a father like this, I would have first disowned him before knocking him off. 5 Likes

Amo Shine Jr. 7 Likes

Amo shine when amo shine.. He is really shining, his head is a living witness 5 Likes

Akunaatakasi 3 Likes

My man...

Keep quiet!!! he is taking care of his son and making an honest living to the best of our knowledge..be a father first before talking Keep quiet!!! he is taking care of his son and making an honest living to the best of our knowledge..be a father first before talking 14 Likes

Happy Birthday

Like father like son, like mother like daughter, read the formal not the latter.



Some people will still read everything including this, simple instruction to comply with.

Actor abi aptor





Mr haters shove it up your a55 So his son is this old and he's still in the habit of misbehaving without realising his son is watching himMr haters shove it up your a55 1 Like

Like father like son..... as d father dey mumu for film na so d pikin go follow

His a lighting example to his young shine kid of a son.



We go shine whether devil like it or not.



Amon shine...

Goat like you, try get sense,this thing wey dey happen to you you think say e funny?you get big problem,I no go surprise say na motherless baby home dey adopt you from....Alien like you Goat like you, try get sense,this thing wey dey happen to you you think say e funny?you get big problem,I no go surprise say na motherless baby home dey adopt you from....Alien like you 4 Likes

OK. OK.OK.

1 Like

stane007:

Nollywood actor Charles Okocha a.k.a Igwe Tupac's son just turned a year older and the proud father has already taken to Instagram to celebrate his son.

He wrote;



"Happy birthday son @yungshiine daddy loves u forever! ...guys plz go follow the kid and wish him a happy birthday @yungshiine"



"Like father ..like son..happy birthday son @yungshiine ...live long and prosper son...Guys give the kid a follow now..if u wanna shine!"





https://www.lailasblog.com/actor-charles-okocha-celebrates-sons-birthday/



Lalasticlala



IGWE tupac! We need to conduct a DNA on the boy. Just call my private number, so I can reveal he's real father to you or betterstill keep parading yourself as his step father , after all Father Na Father , doesn't matter if its step ,biological , chemical, geographical, mathematical or polonautical

Please don't quote me if you no want my wahala ! I use all the 38 shrines in the Benin kingdom beg you! IGWE tupac! We need to conduct a DNA on the boy. Just call my private number, so I can reveal he's real father to you or betterstill keep parading yourself as his step father , after all Father Na Father , doesn't matter if its step ,biological , chemical, geographical, mathematical or polonauticalPlease don't quote me if you no want my wahala ! I use all the 38 shrines in the Benin kingdom beg you!

shey he no try ni why na?shey he no try ni

Foolishness in High Places Foolishness in High Places 1 Like

One of the Realest in Nollywood. I pray your son supercedes your achievements in life. Amen. #NuNu Season 3 Likes

Amoon shine whether Buhari like's it or not Amoo shine...HBD HOMIE yungshine 1 Like

SAMBARRY:

So his son is this old and he's still in the habit of misbehaving without realising his son is watching him



Mr haters shove it up your a55

his making money of that misbehavior his making money of that misbehavior 3 Likes

paradigmshift:





his making money of that misbehavior we know.eshe.eku inawo we know.eshe.eku inawo

It's all about amo shine.

it's is finished But who are the people that likes this Nwamaikpe's comments??it's is finished

SAMBARRY:

we know.eshe.eku inawo

gerarahere gerarahere

Happy birthday, age gracefully and shine on.