|National Union Of Banks Officials Arrested By Police by aminulive: 11:46pm On Dec 08
Key officials of the National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE) were on Friday allegedly arrested by the Police in Lagos.
PoliticsNGR gathered from other officials of the union, who spoke on condition of anonymity, that some armed policemen stormed the National Secretariat of NUBIFIE and arrested three officials of the union.
The officials confirmed that the three union executives were allegedly arrested on the instruction of the Minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity, Dr Chris Ngige.
They gave the names of those arrested as the union’s president, Danjuma Musa, general secretary, Sheikh Mohammed and deputy general secretary, Okon Etim.
Mr Joe Ajaero, the president, United Labour Congress (ULC) also confirmed to NAN that the union officials were arrested without a warrant.
Ajaero said that the union leaders were taken to the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Alagbon Close, Ikoyi.
He, however, could not immediately explain why they were arrested.
It will be recalled that four months ago, Musa was arrested and taken to Abuja.
The Ministry of Labour had on Nov. 2 issued a statement announcing the dissolution of the newly-elected executive of the union.
The ministry also announced the constitution of a 15-man committee to manage the affairs of the union.
It, however, denied any involvement in the alleged arrest of the three union officials in Lagos by the police.
In a telephone interview with NAN in Abuja, the Special Assistant (Media), to the Minister, Mr Nwachukwu Obidewe, denied the allegation.
“It is not true and it is impossible. The minister never gave such an order, to the best of my knowledge,” he explained.
However, calls made to the cell phone of the Press Officer, FCID Annex, Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, DSP Ezra Challa, were unanswered.
https://politicsngr.com/2017/12/08/breaking-police-arrest-key-officials-national-union-banks/
|Re: National Union Of Banks Officials Arrested By Police by BeeBeeOoh(m): 11:48pm On Dec 08
What is my own kwanu? They should kari their cross
Maka na d gods are commissioner for happiness and obioma alangwa @ dis very atyma-T-ta, juncture J, occasion O, a karid tapper should a shine milo emu-oguro for onward imbibementation menahor. Eye yam ona-agu terribly nawa-nawa, Ashaina-Eroxion di karid. Any tra-tra-tra to tiwa this wawastic mendu by any ewulewu or animalee with a long tail wilson tryance a terrible confusional conference and that wilson lead to blockage of kokonut and terrible kpichikom of his/her buka-kavity butter, if Ua karid may baba eledumare blessmatua Uganda's kokonut for that terrible medullar decodarization of this wawastic federization. Eye yam maisef
|Re: National Union Of Banks Officials Arrested By Police by madridguy(m): 11:51pm On Dec 08
Noted.
|Re: National Union Of Banks Officials Arrested By Police by 9jaDoc(f): 6:00am
We go see
|Re: National Union Of Banks Officials Arrested By Police by BruncleZuma: 11:17am
|Re: National Union Of Banks Officials Arrested By Police by ElPadrino33: 11:17am
All this one na drama. Buhari go home
|Re: National Union Of Banks Officials Arrested By Police by MANNABBQGRILLS: 11:18am
Good development
|Re: National Union Of Banks Officials Arrested By Police by Holamidhe(m): 11:18am
Hide your face
|Re: National Union Of Banks Officials Arrested By Police by Colybaly: 11:19am
The officials confirmed that the three union executives were allegedly arrested on the instruction of the Minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity, Dr Chris Ngige.
Dr Chris ngige?
|Re: National Union Of Banks Officials Arrested By Police by otabaotaba: 11:20am
God help us
|Re: National Union Of Banks Officials Arrested By Police by olaolulazio(m): 11:20am
Yam eaters
|Re: National Union Of Banks Officials Arrested By Police by kay29000(m): 11:21am
Hmm! What's happening?
|Re: National Union Of Banks Officials Arrested By Police by Fukafuka: 11:23am
|Re: National Union Of Banks Officials Arrested By Police by asdfjklhaha(f): 11:24am
They didn't settle some oga at the tops so the were arrested, but be rest assured that as soon as they do the needful they will be released asap. In Nigeria don't steal alone steal and share with those in higher position than you.
|Re: National Union Of Banks Officials Arrested By Police by gnykelly(m): 11:25am
probably they are yam eater.
|Re: National Union Of Banks Officials Arrested By Police by 1shortblackboy: 11:28am
Infringement of human rights in this government is unprecedented
|Re: National Union Of Banks Officials Arrested By Police by free2ryhme: 11:30am
Na dem sabi
|Re: National Union Of Banks Officials Arrested By Police by yeahh(m): 11:30am
Chai Nigeria! So its minister thah now order arrests
|Re: National Union Of Banks Officials Arrested By Police by mikool007(m): 11:30am
What exactly are we to do with this
|Re: National Union Of Banks Officials Arrested By Police by Manzip(m): 11:37am
1shortblackboy:or in this country?
|Re: National Union Of Banks Officials Arrested By Police by Wiseandtrue(f): 11:42am
Chris Ngige still dey
No 1 inactive minister !
|Re: National Union Of Banks Officials Arrested By Police by Imarnuel04(m): 12:03pm
Arrested on the instruction of a Minister. Nigeria. police are the personal security of politicians.
