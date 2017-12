Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Chioma Issabella, Nigerian Model Dies After A Brief Illness (Photos) (11639 Views)

Family and friends of the pretty model, who died on Thursday November 7th, have taken to Facebook to pay her heartfelt tributes.



The deceased’s friend, Ebolo Flourish also took to social media to share photos of chioma and to pen a tribute to chioma – she disclosed that chioma eventually died after fighting for her life from a sickness.



She wrote:

“Woke up this morning with the worst news ever… I can’t stop the tears from rolling down my cheeks…Isabella Chioma after fighting for her life for a long time, she lost the battle. Susan is dead…my Bae is dead… After all my prayers.

God knows best tho

RIP Susan

You’ll forever be in our hearts ”



See more Photos;





Eyah, so this fine girl is now swelling and smelling wherever she is? This life sha. May God help us 16 Likes

death no send beauty jor. i dedicate front page to florajust2lucky. Rip 1 Like

Lord,have mercy. 1 Like

rip fine girl.. #nofilterontheotherside

sexybbstar:

Eyah, so this fine girl is now swelling and smelling wherever she is ? This life sha. May God help us

Ordinary sense you no get, slowpoke Ordinary sense you no get, slowpoke 44 Likes 5 Shares

God Grant Her Eternal Rest!

MostBanned:





Ordinary sense you no get, slowpoke She is right. You are the one with no sense. I wonder why people always want you to sugar coat the truth.

She has started swelling and smelling, yes. So? She is right. You are the one with no sense. I wonder why people always want you to sugar coat the truth.She has started swelling and smelling, yes. So? 21 Likes 2 Shares

Mariinee:

She is right. You are the one with no sense. I wonder why people always want you to sugar coat the truth.

She has started swelling and smelling, yes. So?

F-uck off F-uck off 27 Likes

Rip Isabella

sexybbstar:

Eyah, so this fine girl is now swelling and smelling wherever she is? This life sha. May God help us As if u weren't smelling while typing this poo As if u weren't smelling while typing this poo 33 Likes 2 Shares

Thread title says "Model dies after brief illness"



Deceased friend wrote "after fighting for life a long time, she lost the battle"



Which are we to believe in the two narratives? 24 Likes 1 Share

rip



How can this fine girl just die like that Oh God! Have mercy!How can this fine girl just die like that 1 Like

RIP.

sexybbstar:

Eyah, so this fine girl is now swelling and smelling wherever she is? This life sha. May God help us

sexybbstar:

Eyah, so this fine girl is now swelling and smelling wherever she is? This life sha. May God help us

She's shrinking and smelling



ednut1:

What exactly is 'brief illness' self

you're funny



Actually is an illness that doesn't last long



It attacks you and two things happen: either you get well immediately or you die immediately



Sharp sharp, like a bullet to the head She'sand smellingyou're funnyActually is an illness that doesn't last longIt attacks you and two things happen: either you get well immediately or you die immediatelySharp sharp, like a bullet to the head 1 Like

What exactly is 'brief illness' self

She just changed address..... From physical to metaphysical!

RIP Dear!!! 1 Like

Rip

The G-boy wey use the girl right now 2 Likes

1 Like

Hmmmmm.....



Beauty is nothing!



Life is everything!



If u no gree, go toast dead body.





Why, Buhari, WHY??



RIP, beautiful one... What a waste..Why, Buhari, WHY??RIP, beautiful one... 2 Likes

Another slay queen bite the dust. SMH

Op is she a model? If so which company or just one random girl died and u brought her here for us to mourn her

Rip

Hozier:

Thread title says "Model dies after brief illness"



Deceased friend wrote "after fighting for life a long time, she lost the battle"



Which are we to believe in the two narratives?











That she is now dead...shikena That she is now dead...shikena

RIP Babe



Her friend said she had been fighting death for so long. May her soul rest in peace.

sexybbstar:

Eyah, so this fine girl is now swelling and smelling wherever she is? This life sha. May God help us

We all would die, swell and smell one day. It's a debt we all must pay.



When that happens, what do you want to be remembered for? We all would die, swell and smell one day. It's a debt we all must pay.When that happens, what do you want to be remembered for? 1 Like