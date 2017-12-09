₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wizkid Stops Harassment Of Female Fan At Uganda Concert by lovelylad(m): 2:22am
During his recent show in Uganda, Nigerian singer Wizkid halted his performance to stop an assault on one of the female fans in the audience.
The singer instructed his band to stop the music, as he addressed what seems to be an incident in which a male fan was hitting a female fan.
Wizzy seems to have caught sight of the incident and he addressed it without hesitation.
He said;
“Don’t touch that girl. Hey Mr. man listen to me, one love. Wizkid shows is all about love. We preach love. Don’t you ever touch a woman again in your life.”
An online user, Adimchi took to Twitter to share the video.
He further asked his guards to bring the giri on stage.
See the videos below;
https://twitter.com/Jarpson/status/939014741132849153?s=01
More on stage performance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZwX63z7aRdw
|Re: Wizkid Stops Harassment Of Female Fan At Uganda Concert by Mskrisx(f): 2:59am
I soooo love wizzy...effortlessly
|Re: Wizkid Stops Harassment Of Female Fan At Uganda Concert by lovelylad(m): 3:03am
Mskrisx:team wizzy
|Re: Wizkid Stops Harassment Of Female Fan At Uganda Concert by psalmson001: 3:54am
No Parking!!!
Order by SARS
|Re: Wizkid Stops Harassment Of Female Fan At Uganda Concert by Izzy002(m): 4:04am
Wizzy my Man
|Re: Wizkid Stops Harassment Of Female Fan At Uganda Concert by opeyemiieblog(m): 4:09am
ladies sha
Joke of the day
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ihc7-Zto7nE&feature=youtu.be
|Re: Wizkid Stops Harassment Of Female Fan At Uganda Concert by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 5:39am
What?!?! Wizkid is evolving and he's so doing it the right way! Wiz is my fave and I hope he's yours too?!
|Re: Wizkid Stops Harassment Of Female Fan At Uganda Concert by 4koff: 6:12am
E be like say na this publicity stunt dey reign now. Hold it Hold it...... Don't type nonesense here. Nairaland is all about constructive criticism. No hate speech here y'dig?
|Re: Wizkid Stops Harassment Of Female Fan At Uganda Concert by Olamyyde(m): 8:58am
wizkid don turn to superman...oh sorry I mean 'superkid'
ipledge10:
donstan18:
BCISLTD:shey una no get job?
|Re: Wizkid Stops Harassment Of Female Fan At Uganda Concert by Krafty006: 8:58am
Team wizzy........superstar .
|Re: Wizkid Stops Harassment Of Female Fan At Uganda Concert by greenvillle: 8:58am
Woman rights ambassador
|Re: Wizkid Stops Harassment Of Female Fan At Uganda Concert by BCISLTD: 8:58am
|Re: Wizkid Stops Harassment Of Female Fan At Uganda Concert by Shakushaku1(m): 8:58am
Davido is next
|Re: Wizkid Stops Harassment Of Female Fan At Uganda Concert by Dutchey(m): 8:58am
that lady for her mind be like "I DON ENTER PROMISE LAND"
|Re: Wizkid Stops Harassment Of Female Fan At Uganda Concert by buskie13(m): 8:59am
WizKid is now a man controlling babes and children everywhere, baba nla,loke loke
|Re: Wizkid Stops Harassment Of Female Fan At Uganda Concert by coluka: 8:59am
Good one from starboy
|Re: Wizkid Stops Harassment Of Female Fan At Uganda Concert by EmekaBlue(m): 8:59am
All join...Publicity stunt or not
|Re: Wizkid Stops Harassment Of Female Fan At Uganda Concert by donstan18(m): 8:59am
buskie13:
How far Botswana
|Re: Wizkid Stops Harassment Of Female Fan At Uganda Concert by kittykollinxx(m): 8:59am
WizKid trying so hard to get a statue from rochas
|Re: Wizkid Stops Harassment Of Female Fan At Uganda Concert by Pidginwhisper: 9:00am
Verily Verily I said unto you, the nxt babymama is ready!. I sure say he no go do the same if na Linda Ikeji dem dey do like that
|Re: Wizkid Stops Harassment Of Female Fan At Uganda Concert by sauceEEP(m): 9:00am
Dbanj started it first now Wizkid, who is next?
|Re: Wizkid Stops Harassment Of Female Fan At Uganda Concert by Horlami3370: 9:00am
Issoryt
|Re: Wizkid Stops Harassment Of Female Fan At Uganda Concert by shadrach77: 9:00am
Everybody is now copying Drake, including this fool. First it was Dbanj now this amugbo
|Re: Wizkid Stops Harassment Of Female Fan At Uganda Concert by enemyofprogress: 9:00am
The girl was beated because she misbehaved
|Re: Wizkid Stops Harassment Of Female Fan At Uganda Concert by ipledge10(m): 9:00am
When D’banj did it, he copied Drake, but when Wizkid did it he is world best.
|Re: Wizkid Stops Harassment Of Female Fan At Uganda Concert by EmekaBlue(m): 9:00am
Mskrisx:U can be his baby mama 5 or so
|Re: Wizkid Stops Harassment Of Female Fan At Uganda Concert by coluka: 9:01am
sauceEEP:Airforce1?
|Re: Wizkid Stops Harassment Of Female Fan At Uganda Concert by Blackfyre: 9:01am
4koff:
Lmao...
|Re: Wizkid Stops Harassment Of Female Fan At Uganda Concert by okonja(m): 9:01am
old gist
|Re: Wizkid Stops Harassment Of Female Fan At Uganda Concert by DwayneChuks: 9:01am
Chai
See as that girl dey hold him o
|Re: Wizkid Stops Harassment Of Female Fan At Uganda Concert by kay29000(m): 9:01am
Okay.
