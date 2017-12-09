



The singer instructed his band to stop the music, as he addressed what seems to be an incident in which a male fan was hitting a female fan.



Wizzy seems to have caught sight of the incident and he addressed it without hesitation.



He said;



“Don’t touch that girl. Hey Mr. man listen to me, one love. Wizkid shows is all about love. We preach love. Don’t you ever touch a woman again in your life.”







An online user, Adimchi took to Twitter to share the video.



He further asked his guards to bring the giri on stage.



