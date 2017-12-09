₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Makeup Faces: Chioma Akpotha, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Omoni Oboli (Photos) by Mrop(m): 4:47am
Who rock The Makeup Face best between Chioma Akpotha, Omotola Jolade and Omoni Oboli
Okay guys if you have the chance to go for one of the beautiful actress, Chioma Akpotha, omotola Jolade and Omoni Oboli.
Who will you go for?
Gist from Praizeupdates
|Re: Makeup Faces: Chioma Akpotha, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Omoni Oboli (Photos) by Mrop(m): 4:47am
Omotola stun
5 Likes
|Re: Makeup Faces: Chioma Akpotha, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Omoni Oboli (Photos) by jeffizy(m): 5:03am
Their mama still oushines them a million times over.
Omotola wins effortlessly.
Don't compare evostic with super glue pls!
14 Likes
|Re: Makeup Faces: Chioma Akpotha, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Omoni Oboli (Photos) by olasaad(f): 5:30am
Omosexy nailed it....she's beautiful
3 Likes
|Re: Makeup Faces: Chioma Akpotha, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Omoni Oboli (Photos) by rawpadgin(m): 5:38am
They would've been better without those paintings
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Makeup Faces: Chioma Akpotha, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Omoni Oboli (Photos) by directorXixXICK(m): 5:40am
Booked for the president
|Re: Makeup Faces: Chioma Akpotha, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Omoni Oboli (Photos) by Zico4real(m): 6:05am
Chioma
40 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Makeup Faces: Chioma Akpotha, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Omoni Oboli (Photos) by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 6:28am
Omo to sexy did it for me... She's is so pretty
2 Likes
|Re: Makeup Faces: Chioma Akpotha, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Omoni Oboli (Photos) by Partnerbiz: 6:29am
chy chy m.
have always liked chy.
Team dark rocks.
See below shaa..
2 Likes
|Re: Makeup Faces: Chioma Akpotha, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Omoni Oboli (Photos) by sholatem(f): 6:33am
Omotola,followed by omoni,chioma's hair doesn't justify her look there
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Makeup Faces: Chioma Akpotha, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Omoni Oboli (Photos) by Larrey(f): 7:44am
Omotola and no other
3 Likes
|Re: Makeup Faces: Chioma Akpotha, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Omoni Oboli (Photos) by yeyeboi(m): 8:51am
Omotola On Point
2 Likes
|Re: Makeup Faces: Chioma Akpotha, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Omoni Oboli (Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 8:52am
I can't even differentiate who from who becox the make up heavy no be small
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Makeup Faces: Chioma Akpotha, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Omoni Oboli (Photos) by Elis49(f): 8:52am
Chioma
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Makeup Faces: Chioma Akpotha, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Omoni Oboli (Photos) by goslowgoslow: 8:52am
They all look like dolls.
2 Likes
|Re: Makeup Faces: Chioma Akpotha, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Omoni Oboli (Photos) by KehnnyCares(m): 8:52am
Who Else If Not Omosexy
2 Likes
|Re: Makeup Faces: Chioma Akpotha, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Omoni Oboli (Photos) by sirugos(m): 8:52am
Non of my business
|Re: Makeup Faces: Chioma Akpotha, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Omoni Oboli (Photos) by DjAndroid: 8:52am
Though Chioma is my sister, her face be like masquerade.
#Ekpo.
7 Likes
|Re: Makeup Faces: Chioma Akpotha, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Omoni Oboli (Photos) by kay29000(m): 8:53am
Omotola, then Omoni... then Chioma
3 Likes
|Re: Makeup Faces: Chioma Akpotha, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Omoni Oboli (Photos) by marsoden: 8:53am
None of them
1 Like
|Re: Makeup Faces: Chioma Akpotha, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Omoni Oboli (Photos) by BCISLTD: 8:53am
this isn’t a fair comparison....Omotola is far and I repeat farrrrr more beautiful than both of them...I use God to beg u guys remove Omotola from the line up and compare both of them...then I might pick Chioma
8 Likes
|Re: Makeup Faces: Chioma Akpotha, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Omoni Oboli (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 8:54am
|Re: Makeup Faces: Chioma Akpotha, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Omoni Oboli (Photos) by okonja(m): 8:54am
Omosexy
But you guys did this samething earlier this year and he already told you people to stop comparing
1 Like
|Re: Makeup Faces: Chioma Akpotha, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Omoni Oboli (Photos) by Onyiridike(f): 8:54am
You expect Nigerians to say the truth?
Yorubas: Omotala
Igbos: Chioma
you are lucky that theres is no Hausa woman.
3 Likes
|Re: Makeup Faces: Chioma Akpotha, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Omoni Oboli (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 8:55am
Abeg kill the other two and give the award to omotola jo
|Re: Makeup Faces: Chioma Akpotha, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Omoni Oboli (Photos) by Dutchey(m): 8:55am
how some ladies look self after making up dey always weak me....them go just resemble wintch
|Re: Makeup Faces: Chioma Akpotha, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Omoni Oboli (Photos) by NLFINEST(m): 8:55am
Chioma
1 Like
|Re: Makeup Faces: Chioma Akpotha, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Omoni Oboli (Photos) by Follysho707: 8:57am
So this made the FP, abi? Na wah ooo.
|Re: Makeup Faces: Chioma Akpotha, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Omoni Oboli (Photos) by chibabyboy(m): 8:57am
abeg wetin that one carry for head? ok the whole of Afonja spirit!!!!
|Re: Makeup Faces: Chioma Akpotha, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Omoni Oboli (Photos) by tjskii(f): 8:58am
They look awful, Tara no try for.the makeup at all
1 Like
|Re: Makeup Faces: Chioma Akpotha, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Omoni Oboli (Photos) by overdoseme: 8:58am
Kaki no be leather, Initial stands out jor.
